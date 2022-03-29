RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment: Any Certificate is Valid Now! Railway Recruitment Board Issued Notice

RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment: Under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2022 Recruitment Process, Railway Recruitment Board has included Reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Candidates alongwith OBC, SC, ST, PwBD (person with Benchmark Disabilities) and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) reservation Categories. Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notification related to the changes made in the Shortlisting process and EWS Reservation under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment.

RRB NTPC EWS Reservation Amendment Notification 2022: Any Certificate is Valid Now

Under RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020 Recruitment, Vertical Reservation means reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) - Non Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), wherever applicable and admissible, and as communicated by the Indenting Railways/Production Units under extant rules.

Amendments to the corrigendum & Amendments dated 14th March 2019 issued to the notification:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF Item No. As given in corrigendum dated 14th March 2019 To be read as Sl. No 2 of the corrigendum dt: 14.03.2019 The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce a valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by a competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. The Certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications is 31.03.2019. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for the General (UR) category, will be considered under the General (UR) vacancies only. The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification in 2019 will also be considered as Valid. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for the General (UR) category, will be considered under the General (UR) vacancies only

Railway Board notified earlier that the RRB NTPC revised result will be declared at its official regional websites by the first week of April 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.