JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment: Any Certificate is Valid Now! Railway Recruitment Board Issued Notice

RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment: Railway Recruitment Board has released notice related to amendments in EWS Reservation Certificate Validity under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2022 Recruitment Process.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 15:30 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment
RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment

RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment: Under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2022 Recruitment Process, Railway Recruitment Board has included Reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Candidates alongwith OBC, SC, ST, PwBD (person with Benchmark Disabilities) and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) reservation Categories. Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notification related to the changes made in the Shortlisting process and EWS Reservation under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Check RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 Dates
Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB NTPC Changed Shortlisting Process
Check RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details
Check RRB NTPC 2022 Railway Committee Report Details
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check IRMS 2022 Indian Railway Management Service UPSC CSE Recruitment

RRB NTPC EWS Reservation Amendment Notification 2022: Any Certificate is Valid Now

Under RRB NTPC/ RRB Group-D 2020 Recruitment, Vertical Reservation means reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) - Non Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), wherever applicable and admissible, and as communicated by the Indenting Railways/Production Units under extant rules.

Amendments to the corrigendum & Amendments dated 14th March 2019 issued to the notification:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF

Item No.

As given in corrigendum dated 14th March 2019

To be read as

Sl. No 2 of the

corrigendum

dt: 14.03.2019

The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce a valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by a competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. The Certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications is 31.03.2019. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for the General (UR) category, will be considered under the General (UR) vacancies only.

The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification in 2019 will also be considered as Valid. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for the General (UR) category, will be considered under the General (UR) vacancies only

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Railway Board notified earlier that the RRB NTPC revised result will be declared at its official regional websites by the first week of April 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam. 

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam

Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Dates & Syllabus

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies have been announced under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment?

35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways

Q2. Which Certificate is Valid for EWS Reservation under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment Process

Valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority - Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification in 2019 will also be considered as Valid.

Q3. How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.