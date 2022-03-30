JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preference CEN 01/2019? Know Level wise RRB NTPC Post Details, Download Revised Result & Scorecard 2022

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences CEN 01/2019? Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Revised Result & Scorecard at its 21 official zonal websites. Know Level-wise RRB NTPC Post Details to Check Revised Result 2022 CEN 01/2019

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 18:42 IST
How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preference CEN 01/2019?
How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preference CEN 01/2019?

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences Code CEN 01/2019? Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official website. Earlier Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.

Direct Link to Download the RRB NTPC Revised Result (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Check RRB NTPC Revised Result 2022 & Scorecard Link
Check RRB NTPC 2022 Changed Shortlisting Process
Check RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment Notice
Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details
Check RRB NTPC 2022 Railway Committee Report Details
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check IRMS 2022 Indian Railway Management Service UPSC CSE Recruitment

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences CEN 01/2019 Level-wise?

On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35281 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24678 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Under Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination and Age between 18 to 30 Years as on 01.07.2019. (Revised)

S. No.

Name of the post

Level in 7thCPC

Initial

pay (Rs.)

Medical

Standard

Total Vacancies

(All RRBs)

1

Junior Clerk cum Typist

2

19900

C-2

4300

2

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

2

19900

C-2

760

3

Junior Time Keeper

2

19900

C-2

11

4

Trains Clerk

2

19900

A-3

592

5

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

3

21700

B-2

4940

Total

10603

Graduate Posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its equivalent and Age between 18 to 33 Years as on 01.07.2019 (Revised)

S. No.

Name of the post

Level in 7thCPC

Initial

pay (Rs.)

Medical

Standard

Total Vacancies

(All RRBs)

1

Traffic Assistant

4

25500

A-2

161

2

Goods Guard

5

29200

A-2

5748

3

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

5

29200

B-2

5638

4

Senior Clerk cum Typist

5

29200

C-2

2854

5

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

5

29200

C-2

3147

6

Senior Time Keeper

5

29200

C-2

6

7

Commercial Apprentice

6

35400

B-2

259

8

Station Master

6

35400

A-2

6865

Total

24678

Grand Total

35281

 Lets' look at the Zonewise Revised Result & Cutoff Marks of RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam:

RRB Zones - RESULT

Website

Ahmedabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivandrum (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

 

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Stories:

Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

FAQ

Q1. How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences CEN 01/2019 Level-wise?

Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 as per 7th CPC Level

Q2. How many vacancies are there in RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Level-wise?

Railways announced 35281 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24678 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment

Q3. Will RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam will be conducted separately for different Levels?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.