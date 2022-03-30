How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preference CEN 01/2019? Know Level wise RRB NTPC Post Details, Download Revised Result & Scorecard 2022

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences CEN 01/2019? Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Revised Result & Scorecard at its 21 official zonal websites. Know Level-wise RRB NTPC Post Details to Check Revised Result 2022 CEN 01/2019

How do I Find my RRB NTPC Post Preferences Code CEN 01/2019? Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result of RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official website. Earlier Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.

On 28th February 2019, Railways announced 35281 vacancies including 10603 Under-Graduate Posts and 24678 Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC Recruitment and more than 1.26 crores candidates applied for the several posts that come under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.

Lets' look at the Zonewise Revised Result & Cutoff Marks of RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.