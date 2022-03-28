RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 Amendment Notification 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board Changes Shortlisting Process, EWS Reservation

RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 Amendment Notification 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released Shortlisting Process, EWS Reservation RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Shortlisting Process & EWS Reservation. The RRB NTPC Results are going to be out in 1 st week of April against 35281 Vacancies.

RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 Amendment Notification 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notification related to the changes made in the selection process and EWS Reservation under RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment. Railway Board notified earlier that of RRB NTPC revised result will be declared at its official regional websites by the first week of April 2022. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam.

RRB NTPC Result Corrigendum & Amendments Notification 2022

With reference to the Detailed CEN No. 01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs on 28th February 2019, the following Corrigendum/Amendments are made:-

S. No. Item No. Page No. As given in the CEN 01/2019 To be read as 1 1.11 of General Instructions 5 Preference for Post(s) and/or Railway(s) / Unit(s): In case of shortfall in empanelment of ………. And option of the candidates In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates. 2 13.1 of Recruitment process 19 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) - The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the …… all subsequent stages of recruitment process. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit 3 13.5 of Document Verification (DV) 22 Document Verification (DV): Based on the performance of candidates ………………… called for document verification. These additional candidates will …….by the respective Railway Administrations. Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Additional candidates will …….by the respective Railway Administrations.

Amendments to the corrigendum & Amendments dated 14th March 2019 issued to the notification:

S. No. Item No. As given in corrigendum dated 14th March 2019 To be read as 1 Sl. No 1 of the corrigendum dt: 14.03.2019 Short Listing for Various Stages: RRB wise short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The shortlisting for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT. The short listing for Skill Tests such as Computer based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT. When a candidate is qualified in 1st Stage CBT and shortlisted as OBC/SC/ST/ EWS/PwBD, he/she will continue to be considered as OBC/SC/ST/ EWS/PwBD respectively in all the subsequent stages Short Listing for Various Stages: RRB wise short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The short listing for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT. 2 Sl. No 2 of the corrigendum dt: 14.03.2019 The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. The Certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications is 31.03.2019. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature / application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be considered under General (UR) vacancies only. The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS must produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification in 2019 will also be considered as Valid. In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/ application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be considered under General (UR) vacancies only

Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates were that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduces the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022.

Railway Committee has addresses this concern and has made the following decision regarding RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result:

S. No. Railway Committee Decision for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result 1. 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC). 2. The candidates already announced qualified will continue to remain qualified. 3. The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level. 4. RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done. 5. Revised results of all Pay Levels to be declared by the first week of April, 2022. 6. 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May, 2022. 7. 2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.