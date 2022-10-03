SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Paper-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the questions asked in the SSC JHT 2022 Paper-1 objective examination here. Also, know about the minimum cut-off marks and subject-wise exam analysis.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JHT examination on October 01, 2022, in multiple shifts. The candidates who have appeared in the examination shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination was held for two papers, General Hindi and English.

The commission has earlier released the admit card for the SSC JHT candidates on the official website. Talking about the examination, the questions asked were from the syllabus as notified by the commission earlier for both the subjects. Also, the candidates found that out of the two subjects, General English was comparatively more difficult than General Hindi subject.

Overall the experts have shared that the good attempts for General Hindi were 65 to 70. Whereas, the good attempts for General English subject was 55 to 60. Now, as the examination is over, the commission is expected to release the SSC JHT result and cut-off marks for the exam soon.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.

The paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT.

The paper 1 will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable on the wrong answers marked in paper 1 only.

SSC JHT Paper Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total - 200 200

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis

The SSC JHT written examination was held for two subjects, General Hindi and General English.

Sections SSC JHT Exam Analysis Good Attempts General Hindi Moderate 65-70 General English Difficult 55-60 Total Moderate to Difficult 120-130

SSC JHT 2022 Section-wise Analysis

General Hindi

The following section consists of the topic-wise subject analysis of the SSC JHT examination. The level of the questions asked in this subject was of easy to moderate level. Candidates could easily attempt around 65 to 70 questions in the examination.

Topics No of Questions Level विलोम शब्द 5-6 Easy-moderate शब्द वर्तनी 5 Moderate वाक्य त्रुटी 10-15 Easy- moderate रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति 5-6 Easy पर्याय (समानार्थक शब्द) 4-5 Easy-moderate शब्द भेद 3-5 Easy संधि विच्छेद 4-5 Easy वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द 5 Moderate मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति 5-6 Easy गद्यांश 5 Easy-moderate अनुच्छेद में रिक्त स्थान 10 Easy-moderate समास 4-5 Easy Other Topic 15-20 Moderate Total 100 Easy-Moderate

General English

As per the candidates who have appeared in the examination, the level of the questions in the General English were comparatively tougher than the Hindi subject. Overall, the level of the questions was and candidates have to read the questions thoroughly before marking the answers.

Topics Maximum Questions Overall Level Error Detection 5-7 Moderate Active Passive 10-15 Moderate Fill in the Blanks 9-10 Easy-Moderate Sentence Improvement 5-6 Moderate Direct Indirect 10-15 Moderate Idioms and Phrases 5 Moderate-Difficult Cloze Test Passage 10 each Moderate-difficult Reading Comprehension 10 Moderate Others 5-6 Moderate Synonyms 5 Moderate-Difficult Antonyms 5 Difficult Jumbled Sentences 10 Moderate Total 100 Moderate-Difficult

SSC JHT Expected Cut-Off Marks

A lot of educators and SSC JHT exam experts have declared the tentative cut-off marks for this year’s examination. These expected cut-off marks are based on the level of questions asked in the SSC JHT examination today and the student turnout ratio. However, these are mere speculations and the actual cut-off marks shall be declared by the commission in some time.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared in the SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination can go through the table below and know the category-wise cut-off marks.

Categories SSC Junior Hindi Translator Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 135-140 OBC 120-125 SC 110-115 ST 105-110

Factors Affecting the SSC JHT Cut-Off Marks

The SSC JHT cut-off marks are the deciding factor for the examination and hence the experts consider a lot of factors before releasing the same. The following sections consist of the prominent factors:

Total Vacancies

Difficulty level of the questions

Normalisation method

Average attempt in any shift.

SSC JHT examination is one of the popular exams for those who wish to become Translators in the different departments of various ministries. However, the level of the questions asked is very difficult. Candidates should check out the SSC JHT exam analysis to know about the structure and level of the examination.