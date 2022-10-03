SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Paper-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the questions asked in the SSC JHT 2022 Paper-1 objective examination here. Also, know about the minimum cut-off marks and subject-wise exam analysis.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks
SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JHT examination on October 01, 2022, in multiple shifts. The candidates who have appeared in the examination shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination was held for two papers, General Hindi and English. 

The commission has earlier released the admit card for the SSC JHT candidates on the official website. Talking about the examination, the questions asked were from the syllabus as notified by the commission earlier for both the subjects. Also, the candidates found that out of the two subjects, General English was comparatively more difficult than General Hindi subject. 

Check SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022

Overall the experts have shared that the good attempts for General Hindi were 65 to 70. Whereas, the good attempts for General English subject was 55 to 60. Now, as the examination is over, the commission is expected to release the SSC JHT result and cut-off marks for the exam soon.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern

The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern. 

  • The paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT. 
  • The paper 1 will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English. 
  • A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable on the wrong answers marked in paper 1 only. 

Check SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC JHT Paper 

Sections

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Hindi

100

100

2 hours

General English

100

100

Total

-

200

200

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis

The SSC JHT written examination was held for two subjects, General Hindi and General English. 

Sections

SSC JHT Exam Analysis

Good Attempts

General Hindi

Moderate

65-70

General English

Difficult

55-60

Total

Moderate to Difficult

120-130

SSC JHT 2022 Section-wise Analysis

General Hindi

The following section consists of the topic-wise subject analysis of the SSC JHT examination. The level of the questions asked in this subject was of easy to moderate level. Candidates could easily attempt around 65 to 70 questions in the examination. 

Topics

No of Questions

Level

विलोम शब्द

5-6

Easy-moderate

शब्द वर्तनी

5

Moderate

वाक्य त्रुटी

10-15

Easy- moderate

रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति

5-6

Easy

पर्याय (समानार्थक शब्द)

4-5

Easy-moderate

शब्द भेद

3-5

Easy

संधि विच्छेद

4-5

Easy

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

5

Moderate

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति

5-6

Easy

गद्यांश

5

Easy-moderate

अनुच्छेद में रिक्त स्थान

10

Easy-moderate

समास

4-5

Easy

Other Topic

15-20

Moderate

Total

100

Easy-Moderate

Check SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Updates

General English

As per the candidates who have appeared in the examination, the level of the questions in the General English were comparatively tougher than the Hindi subject. Overall, the level of the questions was and candidates have to read the questions thoroughly before marking the answers. 

Topics

Maximum Questions

Overall Level

Error Detection

5-7

Moderate

Active Passive

10-15

Moderate

Fill in the Blanks

9-10

Easy-Moderate

Sentence Improvement

5-6

Moderate

Direct Indirect

10-15

Moderate

Idioms and Phrases

5

Moderate-Difficult

Cloze Test Passage 

10 each

Moderate-difficult

Reading Comprehension 

10

Moderate

Others

5-6

Moderate

Synonyms

5

Moderate-Difficult

Antonyms

5

Difficult

Jumbled Sentences

10

Moderate

Total

100

Moderate-Difficult

SSC JHT Expected Cut-Off Marks

A lot of educators and SSC JHT exam experts have declared the tentative cut-off marks for this year’s examination. These expected cut-off marks are based on the level of questions asked in the SSC JHT examination today and the student turnout ratio. However, these are mere speculations and the actual cut-off marks shall be declared by the commission in some time.  

Download SSC JHT Previous Year Papers PDF

Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared in the SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination can go through the table below and know the category-wise cut-off marks. 

Categories

SSC Junior Hindi Translator Cut-Off Marks

Unreserved 

135-140

OBC

120-125

SC

110-115

ST

105-110

Factors Affecting the SSC JHT Cut-Off Marks

The SSC JHT cut-off marks are the deciding factor for the examination and hence the experts consider a lot of factors before releasing the same. The following sections consist of the prominent factors:

  • Total Vacancies
  • Difficulty level of the questions
  • Normalisation method
  • Average attempt in any shift.

Check SSC JHT 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

SSC JHT examination is one of the popular exams for those who wish to become Translators in the different departments of various ministries. However, the level of the questions asked is very difficult. Candidates should check out the SSC JHT exam analysis to know about the structure and level of the examination.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of SSC JHT 2022 Exam?

Easy to Moderate

Q2. What are the Good Attempts in SSC JHT 2022 Exam?

120 to 130 Questions

Q3. Wass there any negative marking in the SSC JHT 2022 exam?

Yes, As Per The SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam Pattern, A Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks Is Applicable For Wrong Answers

Take Free Online Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next