SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Paper-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks: Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC JHT examination on October 01, 2022, in multiple shifts. The candidates who have appeared in the examination shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination was held for two papers, General Hindi and English.
The commission has earlier released the admit card for the SSC JHT candidates on the official website. Talking about the examination, the questions asked were from the syllabus as notified by the commission earlier for both the subjects. Also, the candidates found that out of the two subjects, General English was comparatively more difficult than General Hindi subject.
Check SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022
Overall the experts have shared that the good attempts for General Hindi were 65 to 70. Whereas, the good attempts for General English subject was 55 to 60. Now, as the examination is over, the commission is expected to release the SSC JHT result and cut-off marks for the exam soon.
SSC JHT Exam Pattern
The commission releases the official notification of the SSC JHT examination. This notification consists of the exam pattern that the commission is going to follow to select candidates. Check out the highlights of the SSC JHT exam pattern.
- The paper 1 is going to be held in the objective mode as a CBT.
- The paper 1 will have questions from two subjects, General Hindi and English.
- A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable on the wrong answers marked in paper 1 only.
Check SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC JHT Paper
|
Sections
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General English
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
-
|
200
|
200
SSC JHT 2022 Exam Analysis
The SSC JHT written examination was held for two subjects, General Hindi and General English.
|
Sections
|
SSC JHT Exam Analysis
|
Good Attempts
|
General Hindi
|
Moderate
|
65-70
|
General English
|
Difficult
|
55-60
|
Total
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
120-130
SSC JHT 2022 Section-wise Analysis
General Hindi
The following section consists of the topic-wise subject analysis of the SSC JHT examination. The level of the questions asked in this subject was of easy to moderate level. Candidates could easily attempt around 65 to 70 questions in the examination.
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Level
|
विलोम शब्द
|
5-6
|
Easy-moderate
|
शब्द वर्तनी
|
5
|
Moderate
|
वाक्य त्रुटी
|
10-15
|
Easy- moderate
|
रिक्त स्थानों की पूर्ति
|
5-6
|
Easy
|
पर्याय (समानार्थक शब्द)
|
4-5
|
Easy-moderate
|
शब्द भेद
|
3-5
|
Easy
|
संधि विच्छेद
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द
|
5
|
Moderate
|
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति
|
5-6
|
Easy
|
गद्यांश
|
5
|
Easy-moderate
|
अनुच्छेद में रिक्त स्थान
|
10
|
Easy-moderate
|
समास
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Other Topic
|
15-20
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
Easy-Moderate
Check SSC JHT 2022 Recruitment Updates
General English
As per the candidates who have appeared in the examination, the level of the questions in the General English were comparatively tougher than the Hindi subject. Overall, the level of the questions was and candidates have to read the questions thoroughly before marking the answers.
|
Topics
|
Maximum Questions
|
Overall Level
|
Error Detection
|
5-7
|
Moderate
|
Active Passive
|
10-15
|
Moderate
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
9-10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Sentence Improvement
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Direct Indirect
|
10-15
|
Moderate
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
5
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Cloze Test Passage
|
10 each
|
Moderate-difficult
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Others
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Synonyms
|
5
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Antonyms
|
5
|
Difficult
|
Jumbled Sentences
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
Moderate-Difficult
SSC JHT Expected Cut-Off Marks
A lot of educators and SSC JHT exam experts have declared the tentative cut-off marks for this year’s examination. These expected cut-off marks are based on the level of questions asked in the SSC JHT examination today and the student turnout ratio. However, these are mere speculations and the actual cut-off marks shall be declared by the commission in some time.
Download SSC JHT Previous Year Papers PDF
Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared in the SSC Junior Hindi Translator examination can go through the table below and know the category-wise cut-off marks.
|
Categories
|
SSC Junior Hindi Translator Cut-Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
135-140
|
OBC
|
120-125
|
SC
|
110-115
|
ST
|
105-110
Factors Affecting the SSC JHT Cut-Off Marks
The SSC JHT cut-off marks are the deciding factor for the examination and hence the experts consider a lot of factors before releasing the same. The following sections consist of the prominent factors:
- Total Vacancies
- Difficulty level of the questions
- Normalisation method
- Average attempt in any shift.
Check SSC JHT 2022 Preparation Tips to Score High Marks
SSC JHT examination is one of the popular exams for those who wish to become Translators in the different departments of various ministries. However, the level of the questions asked is very difficult. Candidates should check out the SSC JHT exam analysis to know about the structure and level of the examination.