Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: For Male & Female SSC Ministerial Candidates

Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination from 11thOctober 2022 onwards. The examination shall be held till 20th October2022 in multiple shifts.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial cut-off marks for the exam shall be announced after the result declaration. The cut-off marks are one of the crucial factors that decides the selection of candidates for the next round. Although, the same is released by the commission along with the result.

However, to make the process easier for candidates we have released the expected cut-off marks for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial. These cut-off marks are going to help the candidates analyzing their chances of selection on the basis of tentative scores in the exam. The experts have considered the real-time reviews shared by students while devising the minimum cut-off marks.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Expected Cut-Off & Minimum Qualifying Marks

The commission will release the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial cut-off marks for all the categories. As per trends, the commission generally publishes the cut-off marks along with the result.

However, there is no tentative date as to when it shall be released. Hence, experts have devised the expected cut-off marks on the basis of the feedback received from the students.

Categories SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Cut-Off Marks (Male) SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Cut-Off Marks (Female) Unreserved 74-79 70-72 OBC 70-74 61-64 SC 63-65 54-55 ST 58-60 51-54

The candidates of General/EWS Category securing 40% marks, SC/ST/OBC candidates securing 35% marks, Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/ Ex-servicemen securing 30% marks in aggregate, in the above Computer Based Examination, may be considered to have qualified in the test. In case the requisite number of candidates have not qualified, the SSC may lower the minimum marks secured in aggregate for each category separately.

The candidates who come within the range of merit of Computer Based Examination equal to twenty (20) times the number of vacancies advertised in each category i.e., General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS and Ex-serviceman (category-wise) shall be called for appearing in the PE&MT. In case there are a large number of candidates on cutoff marks, all candidates on that cutoff for the relevant category will be called for the PE&MT.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Previous Year Trends

It has been observed that the commission also consider the last year cut-off marks trends while devising that of the current year. Hence, a lot of experts, rely on them to get an insight into the competition level. The following table consists of the category-wise previous year cut-off marks trends for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial cut-off marks.

Categories 2019 2018 Male Female Male Female Unreserved 79 68 77 66 OBC 77 64 76 62 SC 72 58 70 56 ST 76 62 74 62 Ex-Servicemen 69 56 NA NA

Factors Affecting the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Cut-Off Marks

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial cut-off marks is the deciding factor for the candidate’s selection in the examination. Hence, the commission has to be very alert when it comes to deciding the same. The reason is they have to select only students that fits the announced vacancies. We have mentioned some of the basic factors that affect the cutoff marks for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam.

Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Normalization method used by the commission

Average attempts made by the commission

Only those candidates qualified in Computer Based Exam shall be called for Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT).

