SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis: Download the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, check out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and the memory-based question paper PDF.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam has been commenced by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts and has started on 10th October 2022. The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination is going to end on 20th October 2022.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination in today’s shift have shared their reviews for the examination. As per them, overall the level of the examination was easy to moderate. Candidates who have taken up the exam found that they could easily attempt 75 to 89 questions.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam had questions from five subjects. Out of that, questions asked from the English language and computer were fairly easy. Whereas, the questions from the remaining three subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were of moderate level. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming shifts can go through the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam analysis to get an idea of the level and structure followed this year.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is being held in the computer-based exam mode. The questions in the exam were asked in both English and Hindi language.For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. The candidates got 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates got extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 Part-E: Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Overall Analysis

As per the students who have appeared in the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination, the level of the questions asked were of Easy to Moderate difficulty level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the English Language and Computer.

However, the questions asked from the General Awareness, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude were tricky and moderate in nature. Go through the table below to know about the subject wise good attempts and overall analysis

Subject Good Attempts Overall Analysis General Awareness 11-12 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 10-12 Moderate General Intelligence 19-22 Moderate English Language (Basic Knowledge) 20-22 Easy Computer Fundamentals 18-21 Easy Total 78-89 Easy to Moderate

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Subject-WiseAnalysis

The candidates can check the subject wise analysis for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination in the section below. Let’s look at the subject-wise analysis and good attempts for the examination held today.

General Awareness

Topic Good Attempts Overall Analysis Indian politics 4-5 Moderate Science 3-4 Moderate Current Affairs 4-5 Moderate Economics 2 Moderate Physics 1-2 Moderate Chemistry 2-3 Moderate Biology 1-2 Moderate History 2-3 Moderate Geography 3-4 Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic Good Attempts Overall Analysis Time and Work 1-2 Moderate Algebra 2-3 Moderate Mixture & Allegation 1 Moderate Simplification/ Approximation 2 Moderate Series 2 Moderate Data Interpretation 5 Moderate Age Problems 1 Moderate Average 1 Moderate HCF and LCM 1 Moderate Geometry 4 Moderate SI and CI 1 Moderate Percentage 2 Moderate Miscellaneous 10 Moderate

General Intelligence

Topic Good Attempts Overall Analysis Alphabetical Series 1-2 Moderate Blood relation 2-3 Moderate Seating Arrangement 1 Moderate Missing number 2 Moderate Direction & Distance 2 Moderate Venn diagram 5 Moderate Mirror Image 1 Moderate Coding Decoding 1 Moderate Analogy 1 Moderate Syllogism 4 Moderate Decision making 1 Moderate Miscellaneous 10 Moderate

English Language

Topic Good Attempts Overall Analysis Error Detection 4-5 Easy Cloze Test 3-4 Easy Idiom 4-5 Easy Reading Comprehension 2 Easy Spelling Error 1-2 Easy Direct and Indirect Speech 2-3 Easy Synonyms & Antonyms 3-4 Easy

Computer Fundamentals

Topic Good Attempts Overall Analysis Computer Characteristics 4-5 Easy Fundamental of MS Word 3-4 Easy MS Excel 4-5 Easy Web browser 2 Easy Communication 1-2 Easy

