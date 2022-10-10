SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis: Download the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, check out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and the memory-based question paper PDF.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam has been commenced by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts and has started on 10th October 2022. The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination is going to end on 20th October 2022. 

The candidates who have appeared in the examination in today’s shift have shared their reviews for the examination. As per them, overall the level of the examination was easy to moderate. Candidates who have taken up the exam found that they could easily attempt 75 to 89 questions. 

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam had questions from five subjects. Out of that, questions asked from the English language and computer were fairly easy. Whereas, the questions from the remaining three subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were of moderate level. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming shifts can go through the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam analysis to get an idea of the level and structure followed this year. 

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is being held in the computer-based exam mode. The questions in the exam were asked in both English and Hindi language.For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. The candidates got 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates got extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

25

Part-E: Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Overall Analysis

As per the students who have appeared in the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination, the level of the questions asked were of Easy to Moderate difficulty level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the English Language and Computer. 

However, the questions asked from the General Awareness, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude were tricky and moderate in nature. Go through the table below to know about the subject wise good attempts and overall analysis

Subject

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

General Awareness

11-12

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude 

10-12

Moderate

General Intelligence

19-22

Moderate

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

20-22

Easy

Computer Fundamentals

18-21

Easy

Total

78-89

Easy to Moderate

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Subject-WiseAnalysis

The candidates can check the subject wise analysis for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination in the section below. Let’s look at the subject-wise analysis and good attempts for the examination held today. 

General Awareness

Topic

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

Indian politics

4-5

Moderate

Science

3-4

Moderate

Current Affairs

4-5

Moderate

Economics

2

Moderate

Physics

1-2

Moderate

Chemistry

2-3

Moderate

Biology

1-2

Moderate

History

2-3

Moderate

Geography

3-4

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude 

Topic

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

Time and Work

1-2

Moderate

Algebra

2-3

Moderate

Mixture & Allegation

1

Moderate

Simplification/ Approximation

2

Moderate

Series

2

Moderate

Data Interpretation

5

Moderate

Age Problems

1

Moderate

Average

1

Moderate

HCF and LCM

1

Moderate

Geometry

4

Moderate

SI and CI

1

Moderate

Percentage

2

Moderate

Miscellaneous

10

Moderate

General Intelligence

Topic

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

Alphabetical Series

1-2

Moderate

Blood relation

2-3

Moderate

Seating Arrangement

1

Moderate

Missing number

2

Moderate

Direction & Distance

2

Moderate

Venn diagram

5

Moderate

Mirror Image

1

Moderate

Coding Decoding

1

Moderate

Analogy

1

Moderate

Syllogism

4

Moderate

Decision making

1

Moderate

Miscellaneous

10

Moderate

English Language

Topic

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

Error Detection

4-5

Easy

Cloze Test

3-4

Easy

Idiom

4-5

Easy

Reading Comprehension

2

Easy

Spelling Error

1-2

Easy

Direct and Indirect Speech

2-3

Easy

Synonyms & Antonyms

3-4

Easy

Computer Fundamentals

Topic

Good Attempts

Overall Analysis

Computer Characteristics

4-5

Easy

Fundamental of MS Word

3-4

Easy

MS Excel

4-5

Easy

Web browser

2

Easy

Communication

1-2

Easy

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable marking scheme?

Ans: As per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.50 marks for incorrect answers.

Q2: What was the level of the questions asked in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam?

Ans: The level of the questions asked in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam was easy to moderate for all the subjects.

Q3: What were the overall attempts in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination?

Ans: As per students, the overall attempts in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination were 79 to 85 questions.

