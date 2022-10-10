SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Exam Analysis (10th Oct): The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam has been commenced by the Staff Selection Commission. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts and has started on 10th October 2022. The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination is going to end on 20th October 2022.
The candidates who have appeared in the examination in today’s shift have shared their reviews for the examination. As per them, overall the level of the examination was easy to moderate. Candidates who have taken up the exam found that they could easily attempt 75 to 89 questions.
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam had questions from five subjects. Out of that, questions asked from the English language and computer were fairly easy. Whereas, the questions from the remaining three subjects, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were of moderate level. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming shifts can go through the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam analysis to get an idea of the level and structure followed this year.
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Pattern
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is being held in the computer-based exam mode. The questions in the exam were asked in both English and Hindi language.For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. The candidates got 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates got extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
25
|
Part-E: Computer Fundamentals
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Overall Analysis
As per the students who have appeared in the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination, the level of the questions asked were of Easy to Moderate difficulty level. The candidates did not find any difficulty in attempting the English Language and Computer.
However, the questions asked from the General Awareness, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude were tricky and moderate in nature. Go through the table below to know about the subject wise good attempts and overall analysis
|
Subject
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
General Awareness
|
11-12
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
10-12
|
Moderate
|
General Intelligence
|
19-22
|
Moderate
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
20-22
|
Easy
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
18-21
|
Easy
|
Total
|
78-89
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Subject-WiseAnalysis
The candidates can check the subject wise analysis for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination in the section below. Let’s look at the subject-wise analysis and good attempts for the examination held today.
General Awareness
|
Topic
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
Indian politics
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Science
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Economics
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Physics
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Chemistry
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Biology
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
History
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Geography
|
3-4
|
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
Time and Work
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Algebra
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Mixture & Allegation
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Simplification/ Approximation
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Series
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Age Problems
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Average
|
1
|
Moderate
|
HCF and LCM
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Geometry
|
4
|
Moderate
|
SI and CI
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Percentage
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
10
|
Moderate
General Intelligence
|
Topic
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
Alphabetical Series
|
1-2
|
Moderate
|
Blood relation
|
2-3
|
Moderate
|
Seating Arrangement
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Missing number
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Direction & Distance
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Venn diagram
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Coding Decoding
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Analogy
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Decision making
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
10
|
Moderate
English Language
|
Topic
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
Error Detection
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Idiom
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Reading Comprehension
|
2
|
Easy
|
Spelling Error
|
1-2
|
Easy
|
Direct and Indirect Speech
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
3-4
|
Easy
Computer Fundamentals
|
Topic
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall Analysis
|
Computer Characteristics
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Fundamental of MS Word
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
MS Excel
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Web browser
|
2
|
Easy
|
Communication
|
1-2
|
Easy
