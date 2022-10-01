SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam: Check the preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) written examination on October 10 to 20, 2022 in multiple shifts. Candidates who have earlier applied for the examination and have been preparing to write the same can adhere to the tips suggested by experts.

Earlier, the commission reported around 835 vacancies for the post of Head Constable in Delhi Police. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to go through the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam pattern and note down the subjects that are going to feature in the upcoming examination.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-A: General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Part-B: Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 Part-C: General Intelligence 25 25 Part-D: English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 Part-E: Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Important Topics

The candidates can check the subject-wise topics that have to be studied to excel in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination with high marks.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra General Intelligence arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations English Language (Basic Knowledge) Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One-word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Computer Fundamentals MS Excel

MS Word

Communication

Internet

WWW

Web Browsers

URL

HTTP

FTP

Web Browsing Software

Search Engines

Chat

Video conferencing

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Preparation Strategy

With only ten days left for the SSC Delhi Police Constable (Ministerial), the candidates are advised to stick to an expert-suggested schedule and strategy. This helps in staying connected to the theme of the examination and helps in avoiding distractions. Go through the section below to know some quick tips for acing the Delhi Police Head Constable exam.