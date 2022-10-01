SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) written examination on October 10 to 20, 2022 in multiple shifts. Candidates who have earlier applied for the examination and have been preparing to write the same can adhere to the tips suggested by experts.
Earlier, the commission reported around 835 vacancies for the post of Head Constable in Delhi Police. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to go through the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam pattern and note down the subjects that are going to feature in the upcoming examination.
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Pattern
- The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
- For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-A: General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Part-B: Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
Part-C: General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
Part-D: English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
25
|
Part-E: Computer Fundamentals
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Important Topics
The candidates can check the subject-wise topics that have to be studied to excel in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination with high marks.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
|
General Intelligence
|
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Preparation Strategy
With only ten days left for the SSC Delhi Police Constable (Ministerial), the candidates are advised to stick to an expert-suggested schedule and strategy. This helps in staying connected to the theme of the examination and helps in avoiding distractions. Go through the section below to know some quick tips for acing the Delhi Police Head Constable exam.
- Stick to the syllabus and refrain from studying anything new at the last moment. The commission has announced the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the Delhi Police examination. The candidates are advised to stick to that only, starting anything new can lead to irrelevant confusion and waste of time.
- Be disciplined when it comes to revision. The examination has three theory-based subjects, GA, English, and Computer. Although the syllabus is vast yet the topics are limited. Hence, properly revising this will help the candidates in acing these sections and maximizing their scores.
- Attempt a mock test every day. This is one of the important things to do with only some days left for the exam. Mock tests not only help in aiding the practice but also boost confidence in a candidate. Along with this, mock tests highlights the weak and strong areas for the examination. A candidate can work on these areas to do better in the actual examination.
- Work on your speed and accuracy. The Delhi Police Head Constable examination has a negative marking for wrong answers. This means that each wrong answer will lead to a deduction of 0.50 marks which is huge as this is a competition. Hence, we advise working on accuracy by avoiding vague guesses and attempting questions that you are 100% sure of.
- Prepare a formula sheet to tackle the confusion related to Mathematics. The syllabus of Mathematics is vast and the subject accounts for a plethora of formulas and concepts. Hence, we advise candidates to keep a formula sheet handy and use the same for quick revision.