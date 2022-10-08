SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: Check the last minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination soon. As per the schedule available on the commission’s website, the exam shall be held from October 10 to 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Keeping this in mind, the admit card for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) has been released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to write the examination in the upcoming days are advised to adhere to the last-minute tips. These tips are going to be helpful as they have been experts and previous toppers. Candidates should follow the decorum of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam hall and make sure that no mistake is done while attempting the examination. 

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
  • The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. 

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

25

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Topics

The candidates can check out the subject-wise topics that have to be studied to excel in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination with high marks. 

Subject

Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

English Language (Basic Knowledge)
  • Spot the Error
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms/ Homonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • One word substitution
  • Improvement of Sentences
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Computer Fundamentals
  • MS Excel
  • MS Word
  • Communication
  • Internet
  • WWW
  • Web Browsers
  • URL
  • HTTP
  • FTP
  • Web Browsing Software
  • Search Engines
  • Chat
  • Video conferencing

General Intelligence
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable examination is one of the most prominent exams that are conducted in the country. It is for this that the candidates have to face immense competition in the exam. Hence, we have come up with some tips and tricks that are going to help candidates avoid any mistakes during the examination. 

  • It is advised to keep all the relevant documents like admit card, id proof, etc., handy as these have to be submitted in the exam hall. The candidates can choose to make a checklist for all of these before the examination. 
  • Try to complete your revision for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination at least a day before the exam. This is going to help as the last day is for relaxing and preparing the mind for the exam day. 
  • Go through the instruction manual released by the commission for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination. Try to adhere to all the major points depicted in the same and follow them on the day of the examination. 
  • Avoid starting any topic before the examination as it is going to simply create confusion and mess in the mind of the students. 
  • Attempt an SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) mock test and cross-check the performance tab to get an idea of the mistakes that you are doing. Try to avoid the same mistakes on the day of the examination.

