SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: Check the last minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022 Exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Oct: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination soon. As per the schedule available on the commission’s website, the exam shall be held from October 10 to 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Keeping this in mind, the admit card for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) has been released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to write the examination in the upcoming days are advised to adhere to the last-minute tips. These tips are going to be helpful as they have been experts and previous toppers. Candidates should follow the decorum of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam hall and make sure that no mistake is done while attempting the examination.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

The questions in the exam are going to be asked in both English and Hindi language.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Topics

The candidates can check out the subject-wise topics that have to be studied to excel in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination with high marks.

Subject Syllabus Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. English Language (Basic Knowledge) Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Computer Fundamentals MS Excel

MS Word

Communication

Internet

WWW

Web Browsers

URL

HTTP

FTP

Web Browsing Software

Search Engines

Chat

Video conferencing General Intelligence arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable examination is one of the most prominent exams that are conducted in the country. It is for this that the candidates have to face immense competition in the exam. Hence, we have come up with some tips and tricks that are going to help candidates avoid any mistakes during the examination.

It is advised to keep all the relevant documents like admit card, id proof, etc., handy as these have to be submitted in the exam hall. The candidates can choose to make a checklist for all of these before the examination.

Try to complete your revision for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination at least a day before the exam. This is going to help as the last day is for relaxing and preparing the mind for the exam day.

Go through the instruction manual released by the commission for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) examination. Try to adhere to all the major points depicted in the same and follow them on the day of the examination.

Avoid starting any topic before the examination as it is going to simply create confusion and mess in the mind of the students.

Attempt an SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) mock test and cross-check the performance tab to get an idea of the mistakes that you are doing. Try to avoid the same mistakes on the day of the examination.

