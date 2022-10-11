SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Memory Based Paper: Download Questions & Answers

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Ministerial Memory Based Paper: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded day one of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial today, October 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in today’s examination have shared their review of the paper. The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial has commenced today and shall end on October 20, 2022.

As per that, the question asked was at par with the previous year’s examination. The questions were from the syllabus shared by the commission earlier on the official website. Also, some of the questions in the General Awareness were found to be repetitive in nature.

Talking about the level of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam, it was found to be between easy to moderate. Out of the five sections, English and Computer were the marks-fetching sections and the questions asked were direct. Candidates stated that they could easily attempt 75 to 80 questions in today’s examination.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Overall Analysis

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam is going to be conducted soon. The candidates have shared that out of the five subjects, English language and Computer were easy sections. However, the questions from General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude were a little difficult to attempt in today’s examination. Go through the table below to know about the overall difficulty level for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial examination.

Subject Good Attempts Overall Analysis General Awareness 11-12 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 10-12 Moderate General Intelligence 19-22 Moderate English Language (Basic Knowledge) 20-22 Easy Computer Fundamentals 18-21 Easy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Memory Based Paper

Popular coaching classes and educators have released the memory based paper of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial exam held today. The candidates who are going to appear in the examination in the upcoming days should go through the memory based paper. In this way, they can prepare chapters and secure high marks in the examination.

General Awareness

What is the unit of sound? - Decibel

What is ultrasonic sound? - The sound waves with frequency higher than 20hz is called ultrasonic sound.

What is sweet sugar? - Sucrose is the kind of sweet sugar.

What is the formula of glucose? - C6H12O6

Which is the longest bone in the Human body? - Femur

Which is the legbone amongst the option? Tibia, Fibula, or Cimar

Which state celebrates the Bonalu festival? Assam

Which temple celebrates the Amubachi festival? Kamakhya Temple

Who is the governor of Haryana? Bandaru Dattatreya

Question based on Khelo India.

Question based on US Open 2022.

When is Parakaram Diwas celebrated? January 23, 2023

Where is Bibi ka Makabra situated? Aurangabad

Question based on Bihu dance. - Assam

Question based on Chromosome cell. - Big DNA molecule

Who won Khelo India Youth Game? - Cyclist Gongutri Bordoloi

Who can participate in President’s election? Member of Lok Sabha

Quantitative Aptitude

1 Question based on Profit and Loss

3 Questions based on CI and SI

1 Question-based on Data Interpretation

1 Question based on Trigonometry

1 Question based on Algebra

10 Questions based on Advanced Mathematics

1 Question based on Time and Work

1 Question based on Mixture and Allegations

General Intelligence

3 Question based on Syllogism

1 Question based on Figure counting

2 Question based on Seating arrangement

4 Question based on Series

1 Question based on Alphanumeric series

1 Question based on Coding and Decoding

1 Question based on Direction and Distance

1 Question based on Calendar

2 Question based on Blood Relation

1 Question based on Order and Ranking

1 Question based on Analogy

English Language

1 Question based on Reading Comprehension

3 Question based on Cloze test

Question based on Sentence Rearrangement

3 Question based on Error Detection

4 Question based on Antonym and Synonym

1 Question based on Spelling error

2 Question based on Active and Passive Voice

Question based on Idiom

Question based on Direct and Indirect speech

Computer Fundamentals