SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam on 21st Oct: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Preparation & Strategy: Check the last-minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam on 21st Oct
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam on 21st Oct

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Preparation & Strategy: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver on October 21, 2022. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to adhere to the preparation strategy as suggested by the experts. 

The SSC Delhi Police Constable exam is conducted by the commission annually to appoint candidates for the post of Driver. Talking about the selection process has four rounds that have to be qualified by the candidates. As per the exam pattern, the first round is a computer-based examination having questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and Road Sense.

Check Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Salary in Detail

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male question paper is going to be bilingual. 
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Numerical Ability

10

10

General Intelligence

20

20

Road Sense

50

50

Total

100

100

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Important Topics

The candidates who are going to be writing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination are advised to make sure that the following topics are covered. The questions will be based on these topics and chapters only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Driver subject-wise syllabus.

Subject

Syllabus

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

General Intelligence
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations

Driving/Road rules
  • Traffic Rules/ Signals 
  • Noise Pollution
  • Vehicle Maintenance
  • CNG Operated Vehicles
  • Road Sense

Check Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Preparation Strategy

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination is going to be held for around 1411 vacancies. The following section can be checked to know about the basic preparation strategy suggested by the experts. 

  • Study the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver syllabus for all the subjects as notified by the commission. It is advisable to check the same as the questions in the exam will be based on the same. Stick to the topics that are notified by the commission as it helps in fetching high marks. 
  • Analyze the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver's previous year's papers. Attempt these papers to get an idea of topic-wise weightage for all the subjects asked as per trends. 
  • Try to prepare the questions that are repeatedly asked over the years. The commission has the habit of repeating some of the questions in the examination. Being prepared with these questions helps in getting bonus marks in the examination.
  • Be regular with your revision for the Delhi Police Constable Driver examination. The syllabus for all the subjects is very vast and regular revision helps in retaining the basic concepts for a longer period of time. 
  • Make a regular habit of attempting SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver mock tests. These mock tests are been prepared by experts keeping the industry trends in mind. Studying the performance of these mock tests also helps in eliminating weak points before the examination.

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Pattern?

As per the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions each from General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence and Road Sense

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3: What are the Sections of SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam?

General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence and Road Sense

Take Free Online Delhi Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next