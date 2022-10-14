SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam on 21st Oct: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Preparation & Strategy: Check the last-minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Exam Preparation & Strategy: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver on October 21, 2022. Candidates going to write the examination are advised to adhere to the preparation strategy as suggested by the experts.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable exam is conducted by the commission annually to appoint candidates for the post of Driver. Talking about the selection process has four rounds that have to be qualified by the candidates. As per the exam pattern, the first round is a computer-based examination having questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, General Intelligence, and Road Sense.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male question paper is going to be bilingual.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Numerical Ability 10 10 General Intelligence 20 20 Road Sense 50 50 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Important Topics

The candidates who are going to be writing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination are advised to make sure that the following topics are covered. The questions will be based on these topics and chapters only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Driver subject-wise syllabus.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra General Intelligence arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations Driving/Road rules Traffic Rules/ Signals

Noise Pollution

Vehicle Maintenance

CNG Operated Vehicles

Road Sense

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Preparation Strategy

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination is going to be held for around 1411 vacancies. The following section can be checked to know about the basic preparation strategy suggested by the experts.

Study the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver syllabus for all the subjects as notified by the commission. It is advisable to check the same as the questions in the exam will be based on the same. Stick to the topics that are notified by the commission as it helps in fetching high marks.

Analyze the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver's previous year's papers. Attempt these papers to get an idea of topic-wise weightage for all the subjects asked as per trends.

Try to prepare the questions that are repeatedly asked over the years. The commission has the habit of repeating some of the questions in the examination. Being prepared with these questions helps in getting bonus marks in the examination.

Be regular with your revision for the Delhi Police Constable Driver examination. The syllabus for all the subjects is very vast and regular revision helps in retaining the basic concepts for a longer period of time.

Make a regular habit of attempting SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver mock tests. These mock tests are been prepared by experts keeping the industry trends in mind. Studying the performance of these mock tests also helps in eliminating weak points before the examination.

