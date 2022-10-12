Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Salary: Job Profile, Pay Scale & Allowances

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Salary: Know about the SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police salary structure notified by the commission. Also, check out the SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police pay scale along with job profile.

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 Salary: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 141 vacancies for the post of SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police. Candidates thus selected will be paid SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police salary as per the rules of the 7thpay commission. The commission has notified that the candidates thus selected shall be posted under the different stations of Delhi Police.

As per the notification, the prescribed pay scale for the SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police is going to be Level 3, pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to 69,100. In addition to the basic salary, the candidates shall also be paid allowances that makes the salary package hefty. The monthly salary of an SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police is going to be Rs. 40,000 per month.

Delhi Police Constable Driver Salary Structure

The candidates who are willing to work as Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police will be paid as per the norms of the 7thpay commission. As per the notification, the candidates shall be paid a salary in the pay scale of the pay level 3 of pay scale Rs. 21700- 69100. Know about the complete SSC Constable in Delhi Police salary structure below.

Details Amount in Rs. Pay Level 3 Basic Pay 21,700 Dearness Allowance (DA) 8246 House Rent Allowance (HRA) 5859 Travel Allowance (TA) 4968 Total Monthly Salary INR 40,773 Annual Package INR 4.8 LPA

Apart from the above-mentioned salary structure, the candidates shall also be paid a lot of allowances like CCA, LTC, and PF contributions the details of which can be checked in the section below:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

City Compensatory Allowance

Special Allowance

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Petrol Allowance

Provident Fund Contribution

Delhi Police Constable Driver Job Profile

The candidate who is selected for the SSC Constable (Driver) in the Delhi Police job profile shall be posted in any of the departments as a driver. Additionally, these candidates will be required to perform the following responsibilities in day-to-day life:

The candidate has to work as a chauffeur for class-1 officers working in the allotted department.

They are responsible for the maintenance of the vehicle and make sure that all the parts are up to date.

A SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police often works as a wireless operator and passes on the message to his senior when needed.

He has to be aware of basic mechanical skills and use them whenever the vehicle needs them.

The SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police is also a uniformed policeman hence this makes him entitled to stop and take necessary crime happening in his jurisdiction.

Delhi Police Constable Driver Career Growth

The SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police is subjected to a very healthy career growth after joining the force. The department conducts relevant promotional exams from time to time. Candidates who successfully clear these exams become eligible for promotion to a higher level of the departmental hierarchy. Check the section below to know more about the elevation in the career of the SSC Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police: