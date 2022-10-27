UPPCS 2022 Topper Success Story: Nishant Upadhyay from 'IAS Village' bags 4th Rank

UPPCS 2022 Topper Success Story: Nishant Upadhyay who belongs to Madhopatti Village of Jaunpur District has achieved 4th rank on his sixth attempt in the UP PCS exam. Know his success story here!

UPPCS 2022 Topper Success Story: Nishant Upadhyay has bagged 4th rank in the UPPCS exam. He hails from Madhopatti village located in the Jaunpur district. This district is also popularly known as IAS village. In the merit list of top 10 rank holders, Nishant Upadhyay has secured 4th rank and has made his village proud.

This was his sixth time participating in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination. Previously, he was shortlisted for an interview round thrice but he could not clear it and proceed ahead any further. Check out this article to know more about the success story of Nishant Upadhyay.

UPPCS Topper Success Story; Background

Nishant Upadhyay belongs to a good family. His father is an ophthalmologist and his mother is a homemaker. He has an elder sister Shalini Upadhyay working as a dentist in Delhi and a twin brother Sushant.

Moving forward with his qualification, Nishant has completed his schooling at Dr. Rizvi Learner’s School, Jaunpur. He has done his graduation in mechanical engineering from NIT Durgapur. Although his father wanted him to choose biology and study medicine, he has an interest in mathematics.

During the campus placement, Nishant Upadhyay was posted in Hindalco, Sonbhadra. After that, he went to Delhi to begin the preparation for the civil services exam. He shared that there is a common trend of getting into civil services after finishing graduation in Purvanchal. After 2015, he began attempting the UP PCS exam. He failed to pass the exam for five years, but then he did not give up and kept trying. During the lockdown, he did his exam preparation from home and finally secured the fourth rank in UP PCS Exam 2021 on his sixth attempt. He shares that his success credit goes to his parents, family, and friends.

UPPCS Topper Success Story: Preparation Strategies

Nishant's father shares that his son was very dedicated to his goal from Day 1. He used to wake up on time and devote 8-10 hours daily to the preparation for the PCS exam. Also, Nishant has attempted the IAS exam thrice and the result of the last attempt is yet to be announced. His parents believe that he will become an IAS and they are super proud of their son for his excellent result.

Talking about Nishant’s success, his teacher describes him as a serious and goal-oriented child who has this target to secure the officer post one day.

We hope this article was insightful for our readers. Nishant Upadhyay's success story is an inspiration for all aspirants. After five failed attempts, he bagged 4th rank on the sixth attempt. Thus, it is advised to keep trying till you achieve a favorable result in the UP PCS exam.