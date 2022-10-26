UPSC IAS Topper AIR 7 Samyak Jain’s Success Story: Know How Visually Impaired Aced Civil Services Exam

UPSC IAS Topper AIR 7 Samyak Jain’s Success Story: Samyak Jain is one such inspiration whose aim of acing the UPSC exam and interest in International Relations helped him to secure All India 7th Rank. Know How Visually Impaired Aced Civil Services Exam!

UPSC IAS Topper AIR 7 Samyak Jain’s Success Story: UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the most popular and competitive examinations in the country. The Union Public Service Commission conducts this exam every year to select deserving and suitable candidates for some highly reputed posts. Lakhs of candidates attempt this exam every year. However, only a few thousand candidates are able to ace all three selection stages, i.e., Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds.

Today, we are going to share the success story of All India 7th rank holder Samyak Jain who is a true inspiration to all the candidates aspiring to secure the top rank in the UPSC CSE exam. This year Samyak Jain bagged the All India 7th rank in the UPSC CSE 2021 despite being visually impaired. He cleared the civil services exam on the second attempt. Have a look at the inspiring CSE preparation journey of Samyak Jain.

UPSC IAS AIR 7 Topper Samyak Jain’s Background

Samyak Jain hails from Delhi and is born and brought up in the national capital itself. At the age of 18, he was diagnosed with a serious issue in his eyes and by the age of 21, he lost his reading & writing abilities. His mother and father both are working for Air India. Currently, he stays with his mother and his father is living in Paris due to his posting. He says that he has got constant support from his family during his preparation.

Samyak has completed his graduation in BA English (Hons) from Delhi. Thereafter, he did PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. After completing this, he enrolled in the Jawaharlal Nehru University for a Master's Degree in International Relations. Also, his optional subject was Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) at the UPSC.

UPSC IAS AIR 7 Topper Samyak Jain’s Preparation Strategy

Samyak Jain started his preparation for the UPSC exam in the year 2020 when the country was affected by Covid-19 and a lockdown was imposed. As there was nothing much to do, he decided to use this home isolation period to prepare for the CSE exam. In fact, he attempted the exam in 2020 but failed to clear it. However, he did not give up and appeared in the UPSC exam 2021 again. Finally, his dedication and hard work paid off and he obtained 7th rank. Samyak Jain states that he used to read books in the audio format and his mother was his writer on the exam day.

Further talking about his preparation journey, Samyak shares that he believes that the main element to crack the exam is consistency. He used to devote a minimum of seven hours a day to his preparation. Further, he shares that regular evaluation is a must and attempting mock tests frequently can help you to stay ahead in the competition. His knowledge and interest in national and international news played a pivotal role in acing the exam.

About his interview round experience, he shares that the maximum questions were related to his educational background. Also, more analytical questions were asked to know his opinion on specific issues.

We hope this article on UPSC IAS AIR 7 Topper Samyak Jain’s success story was motivational for our readers. Aspirants must have a positive mindset, determination, and never give up attitude to attain success in the UPSC Civil Service Exam