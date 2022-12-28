MBBS Full Form with All Details

MBBS Full Form: The MBBS full form is Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. In Latin, MBBS abbreviates as Medicinae Baccalaureus Baccalaureus Chirurgiae. Candidates who aspire to become a professional medical practitioner usually pursue MBBS which is a specialised undergraduate degree in medical and surgical medicine. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery are two different degrees conferred into one. MBBS course duration runs for 5.5 years which includes 1 year compulsory internship.

Candidates who are conferred with a MBBS degree go onto become doctors who are specialized in diagnosing diseases, conducting surgeries, and prescribing medicines.

MBBS Full Form Overview

Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the MBBS full-form overview. 

Course Name

MBBS/Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Exam Name

NEET UG

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency

Exam Level

National

Frequency

Once in a year

Course Duration

5 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Counselling 

What is MBBS?

MBBS full form is Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. MBBS is a specialised undergraduate degree in medical and surgical medicine. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery are two different degrees conferred into one. MBBS course duration runs for 5.5 years which includes 1 year compulsory internship.

One must clear NEET which is the only medical entrance test conducted across India for seeking admissions to undergraduate medical courses. NEET is National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam. NEET is held on the national level for candidates who wish to purse MBBS and other medical degrees. Hence, it is mandatory to clear NEET to be able to study MBBS.

MBBS Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidate should have completed class 12th with PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) along with English as major subjects. They should have secured 50% of the total marks in the class 12th exam. 
  • The candidate should have qualified for the NEET UG examination with high rank and marks.
  • The minimum age of candidates should be 17 years. The maximum age limit for MBBS degree is 25 years.

MBBS Selection Process

The MBBS selection process has two phases, written examination and counselling round. Candidates seeking admission to medical colleges in India must clear the NEET exam which is administered by the National Testing Agency.

The counselling after the written exam is done at AIQ and state based medical colleges. Refer to the section below to know the complete details related to both phases.

Written Examination

As per the NEET exam pattern, each of the four subjects shall have two sections. The section A will have 35 questions whereas section B will have 15 questions out of which one can attempt only 10 questions.

Each correct question will fetch 4 marks and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for incorrect answer.

The NEET UG is an offline test that shall be administered in the OMR exam method. 

Subjects 

Sections

Maximum Questions

Maximum  Marks 

Duration 

Physics        

Section A

35

140

3 hours 20 minutes (200 minutes)

Section B

15

40

Chemistry

Section A

35

140

Section B

15

40

Botany

Section A

35

140

Section B

15

40

Zoology

Section A

35

140

Section B

15

40

Total

200 

720

Counselling

After the MBBS entrance exam is over, the candidates will be called to attend the counselling round. As per rules, there is a reservation equal to 15% of seats are for the AIQ (All India Quota) whereas 85% of the seats are reserved for the state based medical colleges. The final allotment of seats shall be based on the marks and rank secured by the candidate in the entrance exam. 

MBBS Top 10 Colleges in India

The Minsitry of Education releases the NIRF (National Institute of Research and Framework) ranking annually. This is helpful to determine the names of the colleges that one should consider for taking admission to for pursuing MBBS

College Name

NIRF Ranking

AIIMS Delhi

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

2

Christian Medical College, Vellore

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

4

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

5

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

6

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

7

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10

MBBS Salary and Career

After completion of MBBS, the candidate is awarded the degree and one can practice as a general physician. The candidate can either practice independently or can also work with a private or public hospital. The salary structure of a candidate working as an MBBS doctor ranges from Rs 5 to 12 LPA.

Candidate can choose to sit for the NEET PG entrance exams either in India or abroad. They can opt for any of the courses like MD(Docter of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery) or any Diploma with a particular specialisation.

Candidate can also sit for competitive exams like UPSC, ESIC, PSBs etc to provide their services as an administrative officer or consultant doctor in any of the government organisations.

FAQ

Q1: What is the MBBS full form?

MBBS full form is Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. The admission to the course is based on the performance in NEET UG.

Q2: What is the MBBS selection process?

MBBS selection process has two rounds, a written examination and a counselling round.

Q3: What happens after qualifying for the MBBS exam?

After qualifying in the MBBS exam, the candidates become eligible to practice as a doctor or can also choose to write NEET PG examination.
