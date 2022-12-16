REET Full Form with All Details

REET full form is Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher. REET is a state-based teaching test conducted annually. The exam is administered by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Candidates who wish to become Grade 1, 2, or 3 Teachers in the government-aided schools of Rajasthan can apply for REET exam. Candidates who meet the REET eligibility criteria are allowed to register for the REET exam for selection to primary or upper primary teacher profiles. 

REET Full Form: Table of Contents 

  • REET Full Form Overview
  • What is REET?
  • REET Eligibility Criteria
  • REET Selection Process
  • REET Cut Off Marks
  • REET Salary
  • REET Certificate
  • REET Career Growth

 

REET Overview

Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the REET full-form overview. 

Exam Name

REET/Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test/Rajasthan Teaching Test

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER)

Exam Level

Rajasthan State Based

Frequency

Once in a year

Profiles

Primary Teacher - class 1 to 5

Upper Primary Teacher - class 6 to 8

Selection Process

Written Exam

Document Verification

What is REET?

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test which is held in offline mode for selection as 3rd Grade Teachers for Level-1 (Primary Classes 1 to 5) and Level-2 (Upper Primary Classes 6 to 8). Candidates who qualify REET exam will be awarded with the REET certificate which will be valid for lifetime. Earlier, the validity of REET certificate was 3 years.

REET Eligibility Criteria

The board notifies the REET eligibility on the official notification, go through the section below to know about the detailed eligibility criteria for the exam. Candidates who possess all of the eligibility as mentioned below are allowed to write the examination. 

Age Limit

There is no prescribed age limit to write the REET examination. Candidates can appear in the selection process as long as they want. 

Educational Qualification

Candidates can check out the table below to know about the detailed educational qualification for both primary and upper primary teachers. They have to qualify any of the qualifications as prescribed by the board. 

Paper Level

Educational Qualification

Paper - 1
  • Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
  • Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
  • Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
  • Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE, Regulation 2002
  • Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Paper - 2
  • Graduation and passed or appearing in final 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed
  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)
  • Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year B.A. Ed/ B.Sc.Ed
  • Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
  • Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

Domicile

Candidates who belong to the state of Rajasthan i.e. born in the state or should have spent at least ten years in the state will be considered as the permanent domicile of the state. These candidates will be eligible to enjoy the relaxation as admissible to the rules of the state government. 

REET Selection Process

As per the REET selection process, there shall be two rounds, written exam and document verification. Candidates will be required to qualify for both rounds to get selected for the exam. Following are the details of the selection process for Rajasthan teachers. 

Written Exam

The written exam is the first round of the REET selection process. It will be held in the offline mode separately for both primary and upper primary teachers. The exam will be held in offline mode and shall be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. The questions shall be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language papers, Mathematics, Social Science, and Environmental Science. There is no negative marking for the questions asked in the REET exam. 

REET Exam Pattern

The following section talks about the highlights of the REET examination for both papers:

  • The examination will be held in the offline mode.
  • Candidates will be required to mark the correct answer in the OMR sheet provided to them
  • There is no mention of negative marking in the REET examination
  • Candidates who belong to physically disabled category will not be eligible for the compensatory timing.

Paper 1: Primary Teacher

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration 

Child Development and Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)

30

30

150 Minutes

 

Language I (compulsory) (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)

30

30

Language II (compulsory) (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)

30

30

Mathematics (गणित)

30

30

Environmental Studies (पर्यावरण अध्ययन)

30

30

Total 

150

150

Paper 2: Upper Primary Teacher

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration 

Child Development & Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)

30 

30 

150 minutes

Language 1 (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)

30 

30 

Language 2 (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)

30 

30 

Mathematics & Science (For Maths & Science Teacher) Social Science for Social Science Teachers

गणित एवं विज्ञानं के शिक्षक हेतु – गणित एवं विज्ञानं विषय

60 

60 

Total

150 Questions

150 Marks

Document Verification

The second phase of the REET selection process is the document verification round. In this round, the candidates will be required to submit the documents that proves their eligibility. The final merit list released by the board will comprise the names of the candidates who qualify for both rounds. 

REET Cut-Off Marks

The REET cut-off marks have been released by the concerned board. Candidates willing to get selected as teachers within the state will be required to qualify for the minimum cut-off marks as prescribed for their category. The following table consists of the category-wise REET minimum qualifying marks. 

Category

Minimum passing percentage

Qualifying Marks

Non-TSP

TSP

Non-TSP

TSP

General 

60

60

90

90

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

60

36

90

54

Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Extremely Backward Classes (MBC)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Scheduled Castes (SC)

55

82.5

Widows and abandoned women and ex-servicemen

50

75

Physically disabled category

40

60

Sahariya Tribe

36 (Sahariya Area)

54

REET Salary

Candidates can check below the REET Teachers Grade-1, 2, and 3 Salary:

List

REET Grade-1

REET Grade-2

REET Grade-3

Salary

Rs. 44,300 (basic pay + grade pay)

Rs. 37,800 (basic pay + grade pay)

Rs. 37,800 (basic pay + grade pay)

Grade Pay

Rs. 4800/-

Rs. 4200/-

Rs. 3600/-

Pay Band

2

2

2

Grade Level

12

11

10

Salary in Probation

Rs. 31100

Rs. 26500

Rs. 23700

REET Allowances

  • Travelling Allowances
  • Housing Rent Allowance
  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • Bonus

REET Certificate

Candidate who qualify all the rounds of the selection process will be awarded the REET certificate. Earlier, the certificate was valid for a period of seven years. However, the government has amended the rules and now the validity of this certificate is going to be a lifetime. Candidates who possess this certificate will be eligible to work as teachers in any state government school at the primary or upper primary level.  

REET Career Growth

After qualifying for the REET exam, the candidate becomes eligible to apply for teaching posts. The state government has recently revised the selection criteria for the Rajasthan teaching exam. As per that, now 90% weightage will be given to the marks secured in the REET exam and the remaining 10% to the academic qualification of the candidates. Candidates who successfully get their names in the final merit list will be considered for final appointment. 

FAQ

Q1 What is the full form of REET?

REET full form is Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher.

Q2 What is REET?

REET is a state-based teaching test conducted annually. The exam is administered by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Candidates who wish to become Grade 1, 2, or 3 Teachers in the government-aided schools of Rajasthan can apply for REET exam.

Q3. What is REET Eligibility?

Read our article REET Full Form: What does REET stand for? Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher on Jagran Josh.

Q4. What is REET Age Limit?

There is no prescribed age limit to write the REET examination. Candidates can appear in the selection process as long as they want.

Q5. What is REET Selection Process?

As per the REET selection process, there shall be two rounds, written exam and document verification.
