REET Full Form with All Details

REET full form is Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher. REET is a state-based teaching test conducted annually. The exam is administered by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Candidates who wish to become Grade 1, 2, or 3 Teachers in the government-aided schools of Rajasthan can apply for REET exam. Candidates who meet the REET eligibility criteria are allowed to register for the REET exam for selection to primary or upper primary teacher profiles.
|
|
REET Overview
Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the REET full-form overview.
|
Exam Name
|
REET/Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test/Rajasthan Teaching Test
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER)
|
Exam Level
|
Rajasthan State Based
|
Frequency
|
Once in a year
|
Profiles
|
Primary Teacher - class 1 to 5
Upper Primary Teacher - class 6 to 8
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Document Verification
What is REET?
Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test which is held in offline mode for selection as 3rd Grade Teachers for Level-1 (Primary Classes 1 to 5) and Level-2 (Upper Primary Classes 6 to 8). Candidates who qualify REET exam will be awarded with the REET certificate which will be valid for lifetime. Earlier, the validity of REET certificate was 3 years.
REET Eligibility Criteria
The board notifies the REET eligibility on the official notification, go through the section below to know about the detailed eligibility criteria for the exam. Candidates who possess all of the eligibility as mentioned below are allowed to write the examination.
Age Limit
There is no prescribed age limit to write the REET examination. Candidates can appear in the selection process as long as they want.
Educational Qualification
Candidates can check out the table below to know about the detailed educational qualification for both primary and upper primary teachers. They have to qualify any of the qualifications as prescribed by the board.
|
Paper Level
|
Educational Qualification
|
Paper - 1
|
|
Paper - 2
|
Domicile
Candidates who belong to the state of Rajasthan i.e. born in the state or should have spent at least ten years in the state will be considered as the permanent domicile of the state. These candidates will be eligible to enjoy the relaxation as admissible to the rules of the state government.
REET Selection Process
As per the REET selection process, there shall be two rounds, written exam and document verification. Candidates will be required to qualify for both rounds to get selected for the exam. Following are the details of the selection process for Rajasthan teachers.
Written Exam
The written exam is the first round of the REET selection process. It will be held in the offline mode separately for both primary and upper primary teachers. The exam will be held in offline mode and shall be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. The questions shall be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language papers, Mathematics, Social Science, and Environmental Science. There is no negative marking for the questions asked in the REET exam.
REET Exam Pattern
The following section talks about the highlights of the REET examination for both papers:
- The examination will be held in the offline mode.
- Candidates will be required to mark the correct answer in the OMR sheet provided to them
- There is no mention of negative marking in the REET examination
- Candidates who belong to physically disabled category will not be eligible for the compensatory timing.
Paper 1: Primary Teacher
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)
|
30
|
30
|
150 Minutes
|
Language I (compulsory) (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory) (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics (गणित)
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies (पर्यावरण अध्ययन)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Paper 2: Upper Primary Teacher
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)
|
30
|
30
|
150 minutes
|
Language 1 (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Language 2 (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science (For Maths & Science Teacher) Social Science for Social Science Teachers
गणित एवं विज्ञानं के शिक्षक हेतु – गणित एवं विज्ञानं विषय
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150 Questions
|
150 Marks
Document Verification
The second phase of the REET selection process is the document verification round. In this round, the candidates will be required to submit the documents that proves their eligibility. The final merit list released by the board will comprise the names of the candidates who qualify for both rounds.
REET Cut-Off Marks
The REET cut-off marks have been released by the concerned board. Candidates willing to get selected as teachers within the state will be required to qualify for the minimum cut-off marks as prescribed for their category. The following table consists of the category-wise REET minimum qualifying marks.
|
Category
|
Minimum passing percentage
|
Qualifying Marks
|
Non-TSP
|
TSP
|
Non-TSP
|
TSP
|
General
|
60
|
60
|
90
|
90
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
60
|
36
|
90
|
54
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Extremely Backward Classes (MBC)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
55
|
82.5
|
Widows and abandoned women and ex-servicemen
|
50
|
75
|
Physically disabled category
|
40
|
60
|
Sahariya Tribe
|
36 (Sahariya Area)
|
54
REET Salary
Candidates can check below the REET Teachers Grade-1, 2, and 3 Salary:
|
List
|
REET Grade-1
|
REET Grade-2
|
REET Grade-3
|
Salary
|
Rs. 44,300 (basic pay + grade pay)
|
Rs. 37,800 (basic pay + grade pay)
|
Rs. 37,800 (basic pay + grade pay)
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 4800/-
|
Rs. 4200/-
|
Rs. 3600/-
|
Pay Band
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Grade Level
|
12
|
11
|
10
|
Salary in Probation
|
Rs. 31100
|
Rs. 26500
|
Rs. 23700
REET Allowances
- Travelling Allowances
- Housing Rent Allowance
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- Bonus
REET Certificate
Candidate who qualify all the rounds of the selection process will be awarded the REET certificate. Earlier, the certificate was valid for a period of seven years. However, the government has amended the rules and now the validity of this certificate is going to be a lifetime. Candidates who possess this certificate will be eligible to work as teachers in any state government school at the primary or upper primary level.
REET Career Growth
After qualifying for the REET exam, the candidate becomes eligible to apply for teaching posts. The state government has recently revised the selection criteria for the Rajasthan teaching exam. As per that, now 90% weightage will be given to the marks secured in the REET exam and the remaining 10% to the academic qualification of the candidates. Candidates who successfully get their names in the final merit list will be considered for final appointment.