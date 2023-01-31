ChatGPT Full Form with All Details

If you are wondering what is the full form of ChatGPT, then here is the answer. ChatGPT full form is Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. It is a revolutionary AI technology that helps a user to search for long-form question-answers. ChatGPT has a remarkable ability to interact in a conversational form that is easy to understand for a human. If you are looking for more information on ChatGPT full form or how to use ChatGPT then read about it in this article.

What is GPT in Chat GPT?

The GPT in ChatGPT stands for Generative Pre-training Transformer. Now let us break down the meaning of GPT for you in simpler terms. As the name suggests, Generative is a model that can generate text. Pre-training relates to the fact that the model has an enormous amount of data in it. The transformer in GPT refers to the architecture of the AI model. Hence, ChatGPT simply means that this AI is capable of handling both long and short requests. It can also generate text of variable length as per the user’s command.

Who created ChatGPT?

ChatGPT was created by a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) company which is OpenAI. Silicon valley players Musk, Altman, Thiel, and Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman founded it. However, following the creation of ChatGPT in 2015, Elon Must resigned from it to avoid conflicting developments with his other company, Tesla.

ChatGPT was launched on 30 November 2022 and it has been garnering attention since then. The reason for the quick popularity of ChatGPT is its articulate and detailed response to a number of questions based on all domains.

What can ChatGPT do?

ChatGPT is designed in such a way that it creates responses that humans would prefer to know about. It gives natural answers to queries raised by humans in a conversational tone. ChatGPT can help you write a code, plan a birthday party, write a resume, give you a detailed explanation of any topic, etc. Let us check out some other things that ChatGPT is capable of doing for you.

Write a code

Debug code

Help you to get ideas for a party, decoration, art

Help you to complete assignment questions

Extract data from the text

Solve Maths questions

Write an article

Translate into different languages

Write a story/poem

How to use ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is simple and easy to use for any person. In order to use ChatGPT, use simple statements to search for a query to get the best result. For example, instead of searching a query like “how do plants make their own food” searching for “explain how plants make their own food” will give you better results.

Steps to use ChatGPT

If you are struggling with how to use ChatGPT, then here is a step by step details for your query. We have mentioned the steps to use ChatGPT below.