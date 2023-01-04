BCA Full Form with All Details

BCA Full Form is Bachelor of Computer Applications - Know what BCA stands for, meaning, what is BCA, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of BCA in the field of Computers and IT.

BCA Full Form
BCA Full Form

BCA full form stands for Bachelor of Computer Applications which is a 3-year undergraduate programme in the field of computer science and information technology. BCA is one the most popular degree for students who aspire to make a career in the field of computer science, IT, software development, etc. Students with science or non-science background can pursue BCA degree. With the rise of technology, there is a great demand for IT professionals in the world.

Candidates who are looking for opportunities such as developer, programmers, etc should read this article know all necessary information on BCA degree.

BCA Full Form: Table of Contents

  • BCA Full Form Overview
  • What is BCA?
  • BCA Eligibility Criteria
  • BCA Selection Process
  • BCA Top 10 Colleges In India
  • BCA Salary

 

People Also Look For

IAS Full Form

CDS Full Form

REET Full Form

MBBS Full Form

BBA Full Form

MBA Full Form

BCA Full Form Overview

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the BCA full form. 

Course Name

BCA

Full Form

Bachelor of Computer Applications

BCA Entrance Exams

AIMA UGAT, IPU CET, SUAT, GSAT, SRMHCAT, KIITEE BCA

Conducting Body

Private/Public universities

Level

Undergraduate

Course Duration

3 years

Eligibility Criteria

10+2 from a recognized university

Industry

Computer Science, IT, Software Development, Networking, Banking

Top Recruiters

KPMG, Capgemini, HCL, NIIT, Cognizant, Deloitte, Microsoft, Infosys, Oracle, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Average Salary

Rs 2 LPA to Rs 8 LPA

What is BCA?

BCA stands for Bachelor in Computer Applications. It is one of the major courses that are taken by candidates having a keen interest in computer application and software development. BCA course offers knowledge and skills in software development, software programs, database management systems, operating systems, software engineering, web technology, and computer languages such as C, C++, HTML, Java, etc.

The BCA course is spread over three years and is divided into six semesters. The core curriculum of BCA involves subdomains like database management systems, operating systems, software engineering, web technology and languages such as C, C++, HTML, Java etc.

BCA subjects include Database Management Systems, Computer Networks, Programming in Java, Computer Graphics & Animation, Operating Systems, Programming using C, etc. BCA is an apt degree for students who want to become software developers, system analysts, web developers, software tester, programmer, database administrator, and web designer, etc.

BCA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to pursue BCA degree must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. One should also refer to the brochure and important information regarding eligibility criteria issued by the University/College they are applying at. Below, one can find the basic criteria for BCA degree.

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the BCA course is 18 years.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 with 50% marks from any of the streams - Arts, Commerce or Science with Computer Science as the optional/ main subject.

BCA Selection Process

Admission to BCA course is based on entrance examinations conducted on national as well as state levels. BCA entrance exams include AIMA UGAT, IPU CET, SUAT, BUMAT, GSAT, SRMHCAT, SET, CUET, etc.

Exam

Conducting Body

Management Aptitude Test (BU MAT)

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth University, Pune

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Admissions Test (SSSIHLAT)

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning

RAMA University Entrance Test (RUET)

Rama University, Uttar Pradesh

Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU-CET)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET)

Symbiosis International University

North Maharashtra University Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (NMU UG CET)

North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

Gitam Science Admissions Test (GSAT)

Gitam University

Lucknow University Computer Science Admission Test (LUCSAT)

Lucknow University

AIMA UGAT

All India Management Association

BCA Top 10 Colleges In India

A lot of times candidates are confused regarding the best BCA college they wish to take admitted into. Hence, we have curated a list with the names of the top ten colleges that offer BCA courses in India.

Top 10 BCA Colleges In India

Loyola College

Kristu Jayanti College

Guru Nanak College

Madras Christian College

Amity University, Noida

Women's Christian College

Banasthali Vidyapith

St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad

Presidency College

Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Rohini, Sector-5

BCA Salary

After completing the BCA course, a candidate can apply for job roles as a system analyst, software tester, web designer, web developer, etc. Check the average salary package for different job profiles after pursuing BCA. 

Job profile

Average Salary Package

System Analyst

Rs. 3 - 6 lakh per annum

Software Tester

Rs. 2 - 4.5 lakh per annum

Software Developer

Rs. 3 - 8 lakh per annum

System Administration

Rs. 3 - 5 lakh per annum

Junior Programmer

Rs. 2.5 - 4.5 lakh per annum

Web Designer

Rs. 2.5 - 5 lakh per annum

Business Analyst

Rs. 3 - 6 lakh per annum

Database Administrator

Rs. 3 - 8 lakh per annum

Web Developer

Rs. 3 - 5 lakh per annum

System Engineer

Rs. 4 - 8 lakh per annum

BCA Top Recruiters

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • HCL
  • Deloitte
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Sapient
  • Bajaj Finserv
  • KPMG
  • Capgemini
  • NIIT
  • IBM
  • Deutsche Bank

FAQ

Q1: What is BCA full form?

BCA full form is Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Q2: What is the BCA selection process?

Admission to BCA course is based on entrance examinations conducted on national as well as state levels. BCA entrance exams include AIMA UGAT, IPU CET, SUAT, BUMAT, GSAT, SRMHCAT, SET, CUET, etc.

Q3. What is the educational eligibility for BCA course?

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 with 50% marks from any of the streams - Arts, Commerce or Science with Computer Science as the optional/ main subject.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next