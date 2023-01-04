BCA Full Form with All Details

BCA Full Form is Bachelor of Computer Applications - Know what BCA stands for, meaning, what is BCA, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of BCA in the field of Computers and IT.

BCA full form stands for Bachelor of Computer Applications which is a 3-year undergraduate programme in the field of computer science and information technology. BCA is one the most popular degree for students who aspire to make a career in the field of computer science, IT, software development, etc. Students with science or non-science background can pursue BCA degree. With the rise of technology, there is a great demand for IT professionals in the world.

Candidates who are looking for opportunities such as developer, programmers, etc should read this article know all necessary information on BCA degree.

What is BCA?

BCA Eligibility Criteria

BCA Selection Process

BCA Top 10 Colleges In India

BCA Salary

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the BCA full form.

Course Name BCA Full Form Bachelor of Computer Applications BCA Entrance Exams AIMA UGAT, IPU CET, SUAT, GSAT, SRMHCAT, KIITEE BCA Conducting Body Private/Public universities Level Undergraduate Course Duration 3 years Eligibility Criteria 10+2 from a recognized university Industry Computer Science, IT, Software Development, Networking, Banking Top Recruiters KPMG, Capgemini, HCL, NIIT, Cognizant, Deloitte, Microsoft, Infosys, Oracle, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Average Salary Rs 2 LPA to Rs 8 LPA

What is BCA?

BCA stands for Bachelor in Computer Applications. It is one of the major courses that are taken by candidates having a keen interest in computer application and software development. BCA course offers knowledge and skills in software development, software programs, database management systems, operating systems, software engineering, web technology, and computer languages such as C, C++, HTML, Java, etc.

The BCA course is spread over three years and is divided into six semesters. The core curriculum of BCA involves subdomains like database management systems, operating systems, software engineering, web technology and languages such as C, C++, HTML, Java etc.

BCA subjects include Database Management Systems, Computer Networks, Programming in Java, Computer Graphics & Animation, Operating Systems, Programming using C, etc. BCA is an apt degree for students who want to become software developers, system analysts, web developers, software tester, programmer, database administrator, and web designer, etc.

BCA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to pursue BCA degree must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. One should also refer to the brochure and important information regarding eligibility criteria issued by the University/College they are applying at. Below, one can find the basic criteria for BCA degree.

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the BCA course is 18 years.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 with 50% marks from any of the streams - Arts, Commerce or Science with Computer Science as the optional/ main subject.

BCA Selection Process

Admission to BCA course is based on entrance examinations conducted on national as well as state levels. BCA entrance exams include AIMA UGAT, IPU CET, SUAT, BUMAT, GSAT, SRMHCAT, SET, CUET, etc.

Exam Conducting Body Management Aptitude Test (BU MAT) Bharatiya Vidyapeeth University, Pune Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Admissions Test (SSSIHLAT) Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning RAMA University Entrance Test (RUET) Rama University, Uttar Pradesh Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU-CET) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) Symbiosis International University North Maharashtra University Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (NMU UG CET) North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon Gitam Science Admissions Test (GSAT) Gitam University Lucknow University Computer Science Admission Test (LUCSAT) Lucknow University AIMA UGAT All India Management Association

BCA Top 10 Colleges In India

A lot of times candidates are confused regarding the best BCA college they wish to take admitted into. Hence, we have curated a list with the names of the top ten colleges that offer BCA courses in India.

Top 10 BCA Colleges In India Loyola College Kristu Jayanti College Guru Nanak College Madras Christian College Amity University, Noida Women's Christian College Banasthali Vidyapith St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad Presidency College Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Rohini, Sector-5

BCA Salary

After completing the BCA course, a candidate can apply for job roles as a system analyst, software tester, web designer, web developer, etc. Check the average salary package for different job profiles after pursuing BCA.

Job profile Average Salary Package System Analyst Rs. 3 - 6 lakh per annum Software Tester Rs. 2 - 4.5 lakh per annum Software Developer Rs. 3 - 8 lakh per annum System Administration Rs. 3 - 5 lakh per annum Junior Programmer Rs. 2.5 - 4.5 lakh per annum Web Designer Rs. 2.5 - 5 lakh per annum Business Analyst Rs. 3 - 6 lakh per annum Database Administrator Rs. 3 - 8 lakh per annum Web Developer Rs. 3 - 5 lakh per annum System Engineer Rs. 4 - 8 lakh per annum

