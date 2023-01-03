MBA Full Form with All Details

MBA full form is Masters of Business Administration. MBA is postgraduate course in business administration that offers several specialization for the development of business and management skills in students. MBA is popular among students who aspire to become future business leaders and entrepreneurs. Candidates with Bachelor’s in any field can apply for the MBA entrance exams conducted annually. For enrolling in top MBA colleges, students or professionals need to clear MBA exams such as CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP and GD/PI rounds.

Candidates mostly aim to pursue MBA from top MBA colleges in India such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and MDI Gurgaon. After pursuing the course, the usual salary offered to a candidate ranges between INR 4 LPA to 18 LPA. Read along this page to know about the details associated with the MBA full form.

MBA Full Form Overview

Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the MBA full-form overview. 

Course Name

MBA/Masters of Business Administration

Course Type

Postgraduate

Types of MBA

Full-time MBA, Part-time MBA, Distance-learning MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, Integrated MBA

MBA Duration

2 years

MBA Entrance Exams

CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP/NMAT

Conducting Body

IIM (Indian Institute of Management)

Exam Level

National

Frequency

Once in a year

Course Duration

2 years

Selection Process

Entrance Exam, Written Exam, Group Discussions/Personal Interview

MBA Specialisations

Finance, Business Analytics, Human Resources, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Digital Marketing

Top Colleges

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kolkata, XLRI, FMS Delhi

Recruiter

Citibank, ITC, Vodafone, Larsen & Toubro, Goldman Sachs, Google, Deloitte, and many more

What is MBA?

MBA is a popular 2-year postgraduate degree that is pursued by candidates to accelerate their careers in business leadership, management, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship. Candidates from any background (Science, Commerce, Arts) with a Bachelor’s degree can pursue MBA. MBA course is available in various modes – Full-time MBA, Part-time MBA, Distance-learning MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, Integrated MBA. Job professionals can take up Executive MBA to accelerate their career growth.

MBA course over the duration of 2 years is divided into 6 semesters. Some institutes offer fast-track 1-year PGDM programmes as well. Students or professionals can also pursue Post-Graduate Programme (PGP), Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD), and Post-Graduation Diploma in Management (PGDM) instead of 2-years MBA degree. Both receive equal recognition.

MBA Specializations

MBA Specializations

Finance

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Sales

Human Resource Management

Business Analytics

Banking and Insurance

Accounting

International Business

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Travel and Tourism Management

Banking Economics

Rural Management

Biotechnology Management

Communication Management

Event Management

Retail Management

Disaster Management

Hospitality Management

Corporate Social Responsibility

Environmental Management

Sports Management

MBA Eligibility Criteria

The candidates willing to pursue MBA need to write the management entrance exam conducted by the concerned institutes. The following section talks about the detailed eligibility criteria.

Age Limit

There is no prescribed age limit for the candidates willing to write the entrance examination for the MBA course. 

Educational Qualification

  • Candidate should have a qualified Bachelor’s degree, B.Tech, B.Sc, and B.Com from a recognised university with passing marks. 
  • The candidate should have secured at least 50% marks in the Bachelor’s marks.
  • Candidate should have secured at least 60% marks in the class 12th examination.

MBA Exam Pattern

Refer to the section below to know about the detailed exam pattern for the popular Management exam.

Written Exam (CAT)

  • The examination is going to be held in the online mode. 
  • There shall be three sections, QA, DILR, and VARC accounting for 198 marks.
  • There is a negative marking of 1 and each correct answer will fetch 3 marks.
  • There is a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each subject. 

Section 

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Allotted Time

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

22 questions

60 marks

40 Minutes

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

20 questions

60 marks

40 Minutes

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

24 questions

72 marks

40 Minutes

Total

66 questions

192 marks

120 Minutes

Written Exam (XAT)

  • The examination is going to be held in the online mode. 
  • There is a negative marking of 0.25 and each correct answer will fetch 1 mark.
  • The paper 1 will be held for 165 minutes whereas paper 2 shall be held for 15 minutes.

Section 

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Allotted Time

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

28 questions

28 marks

165 Minutes

Decision Making

21 questions

21 marks

Verbal and Logical Ability

26 questions

26 marks

General Knowledge

25 questions

25 marks

15 minutes

Total

100 questions

100 marks

180 Minutes

Written Exam (SNAP)

  • The examination is going to be held in the online mode. 
  • There shall be three sections, QA, DILR, and VARC accounting for 198 marks.
  • There is a negative marking of 1 and each correct answer will fetch 3 marks.
  • There is a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each subject. 

Section 

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Allotted Time

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

25 questions

25 marks

60 Minutes

Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency

20 questions

20 marks

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

15 questions

15 marks

Total

60 questions

60 marks

60 Minutes

MBA Top 10 Colleges In India

Candidates after qualifying high percentile score in the MBA entrance examination have to apply for a counselling round in the desired colleges. There are a plethora of colleges that offer admission to MBA programs. However, as per the NIRF ranking, the following colleges are the best in infrastructure and learning quality. 

College Name

NIRF Ranking

IIM Ahmedabad

1

IIM Bangalore

2

IIM Calcutta

3

IIM Lucknow

4

IIT Kharagpur

5

IIM Kozhikode

6

IIM Indore

7

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

8

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

9

IIT Madras

10

MBA Salary 

After completing the two-year duration MBA course, a candidate can opt to become a full time professional or can opt for higher studies. The candidates can join any MNC as per their desired profile for a great career. Refer to the following section talks about the salary structure and career growth after pursuing MBA. 

MBA Specialization

Average Salary Package

MBA in Finance

Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 18,00,000

MBA in Marketing

Rs 15,,000 to Rs 20,00,000

MBA in Human Resource Management

Rs 4,50,000 to Rs 15,00,000

MBA in Information Technology

Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 6,00,000

MBA in Logistics Management

Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000

MBA Top Recruiters

A lot of public and private companies participate in the placement rounds of the MBA colleges to pick students. These companies test the analytical, leadership and communication skills of the candidates. Candidates, who ace the placement rounds are offered a high salary package with an equivalent position in the company. 

  • Google           
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon         
  • Wipro
  • Deloitte
  • Citibank
  • ITC      
  • Vodafone
  • Larsen & Toubro      
  • Nestle
  • Flipkart
  • HDFC Bank
  • Yes Bank        

FAQ

Q1: What is the MBA full form?

MBA full form is Masters in Business Administration. Read our article MBA Full Form with All Details on Jagran Josh for more detailed information.

Q2: What is the MBA selection process?

MBA selection process has two rounds: written examination and GD/PI round.

Q3. What is the salary after MBA?

After pursuing the course, the usual salary offered to a candidate ranges between INR 4 LPA to 18 LPA.
