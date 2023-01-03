MBA Full Form with All Details

MBA full form is Masters of Business Administration. MBA is postgraduate course in business administration that offers several specialization for the development of business and management skills in students. MBA is popular among students who aspire to become future business leaders and entrepreneurs. Candidates with Bachelor’s in any field can apply for the MBA entrance exams conducted annually. For enrolling in top MBA colleges, students or professionals need to clear MBA exams such as CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP and GD/PI rounds.

Candidates mostly aim to pursue MBA from top MBA colleges in India such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and MDI Gurgaon. After pursuing the course, the usual salary offered to a candidate ranges between INR 4 LPA to 18 LPA. Read along this page to know about the details associated with the MBA full form.

MBA Full Form Overview

Check out the table below to get a complete idea regarding the MBA full-form overview.

Course Name MBA/Masters of Business Administration Course Type Postgraduate Types of MBA Full-time MBA, Part-time MBA, Distance-learning MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, Integrated MBA MBA Duration 2 years MBA Entrance Exams CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/SNAP/NMAT Conducting Body IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Exam Level National Frequency Once in a year Course Duration 2 years Selection Process Entrance Exam, Written Exam, Group Discussions/Personal Interview MBA Specialisations Finance, Business Analytics, Human Resources, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Digital Marketing Top Colleges IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kolkata, XLRI, FMS Delhi Recruiter Citibank, ITC, Vodafone, Larsen & Toubro, Goldman Sachs, Google, Deloitte, and many more

What is MBA?

MBA is a popular 2-year postgraduate degree that is pursued by candidates to accelerate their careers in business leadership, management, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship. Candidates from any background (Science, Commerce, Arts) with a Bachelor’s degree can pursue MBA. MBA course is available in various modes – Full-time MBA, Part-time MBA, Distance-learning MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, Integrated MBA. Job professionals can take up Executive MBA to accelerate their career growth.

MBA course over the duration of 2 years is divided into 6 semesters. Some institutes offer fast-track 1-year PGDM programmes as well. Students or professionals can also pursue Post-Graduate Programme (PGP), Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD), and Post-Graduation Diploma in Management (PGDM) instead of 2-years MBA degree. Both receive equal recognition.

MBA Specializations

MBA Specializations Finance Entrepreneurship Marketing Sales Human Resource Management Business Analytics Banking and Insurance Accounting International Business Logistics and Supply Chain Management Travel and Tourism Management Banking Economics Rural Management Biotechnology Management Communication Management Event Management Retail Management Disaster Management Hospitality Management Corporate Social Responsibility Environmental Management Sports Management

MBA Eligibility Criteria

The candidates willing to pursue MBA need to write the management entrance exam conducted by the concerned institutes. The following section talks about the detailed eligibility criteria.

Age Limit

There is no prescribed age limit for the candidates willing to write the entrance examination for the MBA course.

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have a qualified Bachelor’s degree, B.Tech, B.Sc, and B.Com from a recognised university with passing marks.

The candidate should have secured at least 50% marks in the Bachelor’s marks.

Candidate should have secured at least 60% marks in the class 12th examination.

MBA Exam Pattern

Refer to the section below to know about the detailed exam pattern for the popular Management exam.

Written Exam (CAT)

The examination is going to be held in the online mode.

There shall be three sections, QA, DILR, and VARC accounting for 198 marks.

There is a negative marking of 1 and each correct answer will fetch 3 marks.

There is a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each subject.

Section Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Allotted Time Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 22 questions 60 marks 40 Minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 questions 60 marks 40 Minutes Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 questions 72 marks 40 Minutes Total 66 questions 192 marks 120 Minutes

Written Exam (XAT)

The examination is going to be held in the online mode.

There is a negative marking of 0.25 and each correct answer will fetch 1 mark.

The paper 1 will be held for 165 minutes whereas paper 2 shall be held for 15 minutes.

Section Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Allotted Time Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation 28 questions 28 marks 165 Minutes Decision Making 21 questions 21 marks Verbal and Logical Ability 26 questions 26 marks General Knowledge 25 questions 25 marks 15 minutes Total 100 questions 100 marks 180 Minutes

Written Exam (SNAP)

The examination is going to be held in the online mode.

There shall be three sections, QA, DILR, and VARC accounting for 198 marks.

There is a negative marking of 1 and each correct answer will fetch 3 marks.

There is a sectional duration of 40 minutes for each subject.

Section Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Allotted Time Analytical & Logical Reasoning 25 questions 25 marks 60 Minutes Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 20 questions 20 marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 15 questions 15 marks Total 60 questions 60 marks 60 Minutes

MBA Top 10 Colleges In India

Candidates after qualifying high percentile score in the MBA entrance examination have to apply for a counselling round in the desired colleges. There are a plethora of colleges that offer admission to MBA programs. However, as per the NIRF ranking, the following colleges are the best in infrastructure and learning quality.

College Name NIRF Ranking IIM Ahmedabad 1 IIM Bangalore 2 IIM Calcutta 3 IIM Lucknow 4 IIT Kharagpur 5 IIM Kozhikode 6 IIM Indore 7 XLRI - Xavier School of Management 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 IIT Madras 10

MBA Salary

After completing the two-year duration MBA course, a candidate can opt to become a full time professional or can opt for higher studies. The candidates can join any MNC as per their desired profile for a great career. Refer to the following section talks about the salary structure and career growth after pursuing MBA.

MBA Specialization Average Salary Package MBA in Finance Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 18,00,000 MBA in Marketing Rs 15,,000 to Rs 20,00,000 MBA in Human Resource Management Rs 4,50,000 to Rs 15,00,000 MBA in Information Technology Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 6,00,000 MBA in Logistics Management Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000

MBA Top Recruiters

A lot of public and private companies participate in the placement rounds of the MBA colleges to pick students. These companies test the analytical, leadership and communication skills of the candidates. Candidates, who ace the placement rounds are offered a high salary package with an equivalent position in the company.