UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 Out: Download Essay Paper PDF for All Sets 

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025: The UPSC has conducted the Mains Essay paper on 22 August 2025. The UPSC Mains Essay paper was conducted in the morning shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. Download the UPSC Mains Essay Paper PDF for all the sets from this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 22, 2025, 16:28 IST
Download UPSC Mains 2025 Question Paper

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the Mains examination to be conducted from 22 August 2025 till 31 August 2025. The UPSC CSE Mains exam will be conducted for two consecutive weeks. The UPSC Mains Essay paper PDF is available to download in this article. The candidates can use this Essay paper PDF for future exam preparation. The UPSC Essay Question Paper will give a glimpse into the idea of what kind of topics are more relevant. Practice these questions for future preparedness.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination (CSE) on an annual basis. The candidates are slected for Group A & B Gazetted posts. The selection process of the UPSC exam is based on three stages: Preliminary exam, Mains Exam and the Interview stage. The candidates who will qualify all the stages of the exam in a single cycle will be considered for final merit list. 

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025

The UPSC has conducted the Essay Paper on August 22, 2025. The UPSC Mains exam is Descriptive in nature. The exam was of three hours duration and was conducted in the morning shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Essay paper PDF is made available now and candidates can download the PDF. Rest of the Mains Question Paper PDFs will be made available as soon as each paper gets over.

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC Mains Exam consists of 9 papers which are descriptive in nature. Each paper is of three hours duration. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The Shift 1 starts from 09 am and ends at 12 pm. The Shift 2 paper starts from 02:30 pm and concludes at 05:30 pm. There are 1 essay paper, 4 General Studies papers, 2 qualifying language papers and 2 Optional subject papers. We will provide the question paper PDF for each of the papers here. 

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 Download PDF

UPSC Mains Essay Paper 2025

Download Here

UPSC Mains General Studies Paper 1

Download Here

UPSC Mains General Studies Paper 2

Download Here

UPSC Mains General Studies Paper 3

Download Here

UPSC Mains General Studies Paper 4

Download Here

UPSC Mains Indian Language Question Paper 2025

Download Here

UPSC Mains English Question Paper 2025

Download Here

UPSC Mains Optional Question Papers

Download Here

UPSC Mains Essay Question Paper 2025

The UPSC Mains Essay paper was held on 22 August 2025 in the morning shift from 09 am to 12 pm. Aspirants can download the question paper PDF from the link given below. They can use this question paper to refine their preparation and get a glimpse of the trends and what kind of questions and topics are picked by UPSC.

Download the UPSC Mains Essay Paper PDF

 

