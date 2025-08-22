UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 Out: Download Essay Paper PDF for All Sets 

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the Mains examination to be conducted from 22 August 2025 till 31 August 2025. The UPSC CSE Mains exam will be conducted for two consecutive weeks. The UPSC Mains Essay paper PDF is available to download in this article. The candidates can use this Essay paper PDF for future exam preparation. The UPSC Essay Question Paper will give a glimpse into the idea of what kind of topics are more relevant. Practice these questions for future preparedness. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination (CSE) on an annual basis. The candidates are slected for Group A & B Gazetted posts. The selection process of the UPSC exam is based on three stages: Preliminary exam, Mains Exam and the Interview stage. The candidates who will qualify all the stages of the exam in a single cycle will be considered for final merit list.

UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 The UPSC has conducted the Essay Paper on August 22, 2025. The UPSC Mains exam is Descriptive in nature. The exam was of three hours duration and was conducted in the morning shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Essay paper PDF is made available now and candidates can download the PDF. Rest of the Mains Question Paper PDFs will be made available as soon as each paper gets over. UPSC Mains Question Paper 2025 PDF Download The UPSC Mains Exam consists of 9 papers which are descriptive in nature. Each paper is of three hours duration. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The Shift 1 starts from 09 am and ends at 12 pm. The Shift 2 paper starts from 02:30 pm and concludes at 05:30 pm. There are 1 essay paper, 4 General Studies papers, 2 qualifying language papers and 2 Optional subject papers. We will provide the question paper PDF for each of the papers here.