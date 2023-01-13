NEET Full Form with All Details

NEET Full Form
NEET Full Form

NEET full form is the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. Formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), the NEET is a single national medical entrance test for students who are looking to pursue undergraduate medical courses (MBBS), dental courses (BDS), and AYUSH (BHMS, BAMS, etc) across government and private institutions in India as well as abroad. NEET UG stands to be one of the largest exams in India in terms of applicants' strength.

Since 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET and shares the results with the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State Counselling Authorities for seat allocation. Till 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was the exam conducting body for NEET along with other competitive examinations.

In this article, we have provided the NEET full form, what is NEET, eligibility criteria for NEET, age limit for NEET, educational qualification for NEET, syllabus for NEET, exam pattern for NEET, and participating top 10 colleges for NEET.

NEET Full Form Overview

Candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

Exam Name

NEET

Full Form

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Type of Exam

National Level Exam

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Frequency of Exam

Once a year

Category

Undergraduate (UG Courses) - MBBS, BDS, AYUSH

Syllabus

Physics, Chemistry, Biology

What is NEET?

NEET is abbreviated for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. This is a single national-level entrance examination conducted for admission into undergraduate medical courses in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programmes in top Indian Medical and Dental colleges. The examination is conducted by the National testing agency annually. 

As per data from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the number of students appearing for the NEET every year, we can see that a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2019, a total of 15,97,435 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, a total of 16,14,777 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, and a total of 18,72,343 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2022.

History of NEET

Before the implementation of NEET (UG), states resorted to their own entrance tests while prestigious medical colleges such as AIIMS, IMS-BHU, JIPMER conducted their own medical entrance exams. 

NEET was held first in May 2013 across India for admission for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses. However, the exam was deferred due to Supreme Court ruling. After the enactment of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 in September 2019, the NEET UG exam became the single national medical entrance test for admissions to medical colleges in India including the AIIMS and JIPMET.

NEET Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be 17 years of age to appear for the NEET examination. There is no upper age limit for the NEET exam.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as core subjects. In the 10+2 eligible marks, Candidates must have secured 50% marks (general), 40% (OBC/SC/ST), and 45% (PWD).

NEET Exam Pattern

NEET is a competitive entrance examination conducted for candidates willing to pursue medicine in their careers. NEET is held in offline mode (pen and paper mode). The exam duration of NEET is 3 hours and 20 minutes. Candidates are asked a total of 200 questions of which 180 questions are multiple-choice based questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

There is a negative marking in the NEET exam for every wrong answer. Each right answer is awarded 4 marks and 1 mark is deducted as a penalty for a wrong answer.

The medium of NEET exam is available in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.

 

Subjects 

Sections

Maximum Questions

Maximum  Marks 

Total Marks

Duration 

Physics        

Section A

35

140

180

3 hours 20 minutes (200 minutes)

Section B

15

40

Chemistry

Section A

35

140

180

Section B

15

40

Botany

Section A

35

140

180

Section B

15

40

Zoology

Section A

35

140

180

Section B

15

40

Total

200 

720

 

NEET Syllabus

 

Physics syllabus for Class 12th

Physics syllabus for Class 11th

Topics

Topics

Physical World and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy, and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter

Thermodynamics

Behavior of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Atoms and Nuclei

Electronic Devices

Chemistry syllabus for Class 12th

Chemistry syllabus for Class 11th

Topics

Topics

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Thermodynamics

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions

Hydrogen

s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

Some p-Block Elements

Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Hydrocarbons

Environmental Chemistry

Solid State 

Solutions

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Surface Chemistry

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

p-Block Elements

d and f Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Biomolecules

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Biology syllabus for Class 12th

Biology syllabus for Class 11th

Topics

Topics

Diversity in Living World

Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Cell Structure and Function

Plant Physiology

Human Physiology

Reproduction

Genetics and Evolution

Biology and Human Welfare

Biotechnology and its Applications

Ecology and Environment

NEET Top 10 Colleges In India

Post securing high marks in the NEET examination, a candidate becomes eligible to seek admission to the MBBS, BDS, AYUSH colleges. There are a plethora of colleges offering MBBS courses. 

Check below the top 10 medical colleges in India after the NEET exam:

College Name

NIRF Ranking

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Delhi

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

2

Christian Medical College, Vellore

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

4

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

5

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

6

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

7

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10

