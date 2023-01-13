NEET Full Form with All Details

NEET full form is the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. Formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), the NEET is a single national medical entrance test for students who are looking to pursue undergraduate medical courses (MBBS), dental courses (BDS), and AYUSH (BHMS, BAMS, etc) across government and private institutions in India as well as abroad. NEET UG stands to be one of the largest exams in India in terms of applicants' strength.
Since 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET and shares the results with the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State Counselling Authorities for seat allocation. Till 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was the exam conducting body for NEET along with other competitive examinations.
In this article, we have provided the NEET full form, what is NEET, eligibility criteria for NEET, age limit for NEET, educational qualification for NEET, syllabus for NEET, exam pattern for NEET, and participating top 10 colleges for NEET.
NEET Full Form: Table of Contents
NEET Full Form Overview
Candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).
Exam Name
|
NEET
Full Form
|
National Entrance cum Eligibility Test
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
Type of Exam
|
National Level Exam
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a year
Category
|
Undergraduate (UG Courses) - MBBS, BDS, AYUSH
Syllabus
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology
What is NEET?
NEET is abbreviated for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. This is a single national-level entrance examination conducted for admission into undergraduate medical courses in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programmes in top Indian Medical and Dental colleges. The examination is conducted by the National testing agency annually.
As per data from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the number of students appearing for the NEET every year, we can see that a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2019, a total of 15,97,435 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, a total of 16,14,777 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, and a total of 18,72,343 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2022.
History of NEET
Before the implementation of NEET (UG), states resorted to their own entrance tests while prestigious medical colleges such as AIIMS, IMS-BHU, JIPMER conducted their own medical entrance exams.
NEET was held first in May 2013 across India for admission for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses. However, the exam was deferred due to Supreme Court ruling. After the enactment of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 in September 2019, the NEET UG exam became the single national medical entrance test for admissions to medical colleges in India including the AIIMS and JIPMET.
NEET Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Candidates must be 17 years of age to appear for the NEET examination. There is no upper age limit for the NEET exam.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as core subjects. In the 10+2 eligible marks, Candidates must have secured 50% marks (general), 40% (OBC/SC/ST), and 45% (PWD).
NEET Exam Pattern
NEET is a competitive entrance examination conducted for candidates willing to pursue medicine in their careers. NEET is held in offline mode (pen and paper mode). The exam duration of NEET is 3 hours and 20 minutes. Candidates are asked a total of 200 questions of which 180 questions are multiple-choice based questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
There is a negative marking in the NEET exam for every wrong answer. Each right answer is awarded 4 marks and 1 mark is deducted as a penalty for a wrong answer.
The medium of NEET exam is available in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.
Subjects
|
Sections
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
Total Marks
|
Duration
Physics
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
180
|
3 hours 20 minutes (200 minutes)
Section B
|
15
|
40
Chemistry
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
180
Section B
|
15
|
40
Botany
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
180
Section B
|
15
|
40
Zoology
|
Section A
|
35
|
140
|
180
Section B
|
15
|
40
Total
|
200
|
720
NEET Syllabus
Physics syllabus for Class 12th
|
Physics syllabus for Class 11th
Topics
|
Topics
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy, and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Gravitation
Properties of Bulk Matter
Thermodynamics
Behavior of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
Oscillations and Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Atoms and Nuclei
Electronic Devices
Chemistry syllabus for Class 12th
|
Chemistry syllabus for Class 11th
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Structure of Atom
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
Thermodynamics
Equilibrium
Redox Reactions
Hydrogen
s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)
Some p-Block Elements
Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques
Hydrocarbons
Environmental Chemistry
Solid State
Solutions
Electrochemistry
Chemical Kinetics
Surface Chemistry
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
p-Block Elements
d and f Block Elements
Coordination Compounds
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Biomolecules
Polymers
Chemistry in Everyday Life
Biology syllabus for Class 12th
|
Biology syllabus for Class 11th
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
Diversity in Living World
Structural Organization in Animals and Plants
Cell Structure and Function
Plant Physiology
Human Physiology
Reproduction
Genetics and Evolution
Biology and Human Welfare
Biotechnology and its Applications
Ecology and Environment
NEET Top 10 Colleges In India
Post securing high marks in the NEET examination, a candidate becomes eligible to seek admission to the MBBS, BDS, AYUSH colleges. There are a plethora of colleges offering MBBS courses.
Check below the top 10 medical colleges in India after the NEET exam:
College Name
|
NIRF Ranking
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Delhi
|
1
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
|
2
|
Christian Medical College, Vellore
|
3
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
4
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
|
5
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
|
6
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|
7
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
8
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
|
9
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
10