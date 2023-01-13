NEET Full Form with All Details

NEET Full Form is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Know what NEET stands for, meaning, what is NEET, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of BBA in the field of Competitve Examinations.

NEET full form is the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. Formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), the NEET is a single national medical entrance test for students who are looking to pursue undergraduate medical courses (MBBS), dental courses (BDS), and AYUSH (BHMS, BAMS, etc) across government and private institutions in India as well as abroad. NEET UG stands to be one of the largest exams in India in terms of applicants' strength.

Since 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET and shares the results with the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State Counselling Authorities for seat allocation. Till 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was the exam conducting body for NEET along with other competitive examinations.

In this article, we have provided the NEET full form, what is NEET, eligibility criteria for NEET, age limit for NEET, educational qualification for NEET, syllabus for NEET, exam pattern for NEET, and participating top 10 colleges for NEET.

NEET Full Form: Table of Contents NEET Full Form Overview

What is NEET?

NEET Eligibility Criteria

NEET Exam Pattern

NEET Syllabus

NEET Top 10 Colleges in India

NEET Full Form Overview

Candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

Exam Name NEET Full Form National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Type of Exam National Level Exam Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper) Frequency of Exam Once a year Category Undergraduate (UG Courses) - MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Syllabus Physics, Chemistry, Biology

What is NEET?

NEET is abbreviated for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test. This is a single national-level entrance examination conducted for admission into undergraduate medical courses in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programmes in top Indian Medical and Dental colleges. The examination is conducted by the National testing agency annually.

As per data from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the number of students appearing for the NEET every year, we can see that a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2019, a total of 15,97,435 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, a total of 16,14,777 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2020, and a total of 18,72,343 candidates registered in NEET (UG) 2022.

History of NEET

Before the implementation of NEET (UG), states resorted to their own entrance tests while prestigious medical colleges such as AIIMS, IMS-BHU, JIPMER conducted their own medical entrance exams.

NEET was held first in May 2013 across India for admission for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses. However, the exam was deferred due to Supreme Court ruling. After the enactment of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 in September 2019, the NEET UG exam became the single national medical entrance test for admissions to medical colleges in India including the AIIMS and JIPMET.

NEET Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be 17 years of age to appear for the NEET examination. There is no upper age limit for the NEET exam.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as core subjects. In the 10+2 eligible marks, Candidates must have secured 50% marks (general), 40% (OBC/SC/ST), and 45% (PWD).

NEET Exam Pattern

NEET is a competitive entrance examination conducted for candidates willing to pursue medicine in their careers. NEET is held in offline mode (pen and paper mode). The exam duration of NEET is 3 hours and 20 minutes. Candidates are asked a total of 200 questions of which 180 questions are multiple-choice based questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

There is a negative marking in the NEET exam for every wrong answer. Each right answer is awarded 4 marks and 1 mark is deducted as a penalty for a wrong answer.

The medium of NEET exam is available in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.

Subjects Sections Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Total Marks Duration Physics Section A 35 140

180 3 hours 20 minutes (200 minutes) Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140

180 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140

180 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140

180 Section B 15 40 Total 200 720

NEET Syllabus

Physics syllabus for Class 12th Physics syllabus for Class 11th Topics Topics Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy, and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Gravitation Properties of Bulk Matter Thermodynamics Behavior of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory Oscillations and Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Atoms and Nuclei Electronic Devices Chemistry syllabus for Class 12th Chemistry syllabus for Class 11th Topics Topics Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Structure of Atom Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Thermodynamics Equilibrium Redox Reactions Hydrogen s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals) Some p-Block Elements Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques Hydrocarbons Environmental Chemistry Solid State Solutions Electrochemistry Chemical Kinetics Surface Chemistry General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements p-Block Elements d and f Block Elements Coordination Compounds Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Biomolecules Polymers Chemistry in Everyday Life Biology syllabus for Class 12th Biology syllabus for Class 11th Topics Topics Diversity in Living World Structural Organization in Animals and Plants Cell Structure and Function Plant Physiology Human Physiology Reproduction Genetics and Evolution Biology and Human Welfare Biotechnology and its Applications Ecology and Environment

NEET Top 10 Colleges In India

Post securing high marks in the NEET examination, a candidate becomes eligible to seek admission to the MBBS, BDS, AYUSH colleges. There are a plethora of colleges offering MBBS courses.

Check below the top 10 medical colleges in India after the NEET exam: