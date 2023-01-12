ICSE Full Form with All Details

ICSE Full Form is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education - Know what ICSE stands for, meaning, what is ICSE, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of ICSE in the field of education.

ICSE full form is the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination. ICSE Board is managed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board constituted for providing education in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India). The CISCE was established in 1958. ICSE Board conducts the ICSE Class 10 and ICS Class 12 examinations every year in English medium.

The ICSE Syllabus and subjects are lengthy and vast yet well-structured and comprehensive. The ICSE syllabus aims to develop the analytical skills, and practical knowledge of the students.

In this article, we have shared the ICSE Full Form, ICSE Overview, ICSE Subjects, and ICSE Marking Scheme for Class 10.

Name of Board ICSE Full form Indian School Certificate Examination Conducting authority The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Conducting exams for Class 10 and Class 12 Exam mode Offline Language of examination English

ICSE Subjects

In the ICSE Board, the subjects are categorized into three groups, I, II, and III. These subjects are prescribed for both classes 9 and 10. The subjects mentioned in the Group 1 are compulsory. While candidates need to choose any 2 or 3 subjects in Group 2 and any 1 subject in Group 3.

Group I (Compulsory) Group II (Any 2/3 subjects) Group III (Any 1 subject) English Second Language History or Civics and Geography Science Application A Modern Foreign Language A Classical Language Mathematics Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Commercial Studies Economics Environmental Science Performing Arts Cookery Environmental Applications Modern Foriegn Language Mass Media and Communication Commerical Applications Economic Applications Physical Education Instrumental Music Carnatic Music Hindustan Music Yoga Dance Art Drama Technical Drawing Computer Applications

ICSE Class 10 Marking Scheme

Students can check the marking scheme for all three groups below: