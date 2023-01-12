ICSE Full Form with All Details

ICSE Full Form is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education - Know what ICSE stands for, meaning, what is ICSE, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of ICSE in the field of education.

ICSE Full Form: What does ICSE stand for? Indian Certificate of Secondary Education

ICSE full form is the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination. ICSE Board is managed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board constituted for providing education in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India). The CISCE was established in 1958. ICSE Board conducts the ICSE Class 10 and ICS Class 12 examinations every year in English medium. 

The ICSE Syllabus and subjects are lengthy and vast yet well-structured and comprehensive. The ICSE syllabus aims to develop the analytical skills, and practical knowledge of the students. 

In this article, we have shared the ICSE Full Form, ICSE Overview, ICSE Subjects, and ICSE Marking Scheme for Class 10.

ICSE Full Form: Table of Contents

  • ICSE Full Form Overview
  • What is ICSE?
  • ICSE Subjects
  • ICSE Marking Scheme

 

ICSE Full Form Overview

Refer to the table below to get an overview of the ICSE's full form. 

Name of Board

ICSE

Full form

Indian School Certificate Examination

Conducting authority

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

Conducting exams for

Class 10 and Class 12

Exam mode

Offline

Language of examination

English

ICSE Subjects

In the ICSE Board, the subjects are categorized into three groups, I, II, and III. These subjects are prescribed for both classes 9 and 10. The subjects mentioned in the Group 1 are compulsory. While candidates need to choose any 2 or 3 subjects in Group 2 and any 1 subject in Group 3. 

Group I (Compulsory)

Group II (Any 2/3 subjects)

Group III (Any 1 subject)

English

Second Language

History or Civics and Geography

Science Application

A Modern Foreign Language

A Classical Language

Mathematics

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Commercial Studies

Economics

Environmental Science

Performing Arts

Cookery

Environmental Applications

Modern Foriegn Language

Mass Media and Communication

Commerical Applications

Economic Applications

Physical Education

Instrumental Music

Carnatic Music

Hindustan Music

Yoga

Dance

Art

Drama

Technical Drawing

Computer Applications

ICSE Class 10 Marking Scheme

Students can check the marking scheme for all three groups below:

Group 1 - Compulsory Subjects

Subjects

External Examination Percentage

Internal Examination Percentage

English

80%

20%

Second Language

80%

20%

History / Civics & Geography

80%

20%

Science Application

80%

20%

Group 2 - Optional Subjects (Any 2 / 3)

Mathematics

80%

20%

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

80%

20%

Commercial Studies

80%

20%

Economics

80%

20%

Environmental Science

80%

20%

Modern Foreign Language

80%

20%

Classical Language

80%

20%

Group 3 - Optional Subjects (Any 1)

Computer applications

50%

50%

Home Science

50%

50%

Fashion Designing

50%

50%

Technical drawing applications

50%

50%

Art

50%

50%

Yoga

50%

50%

Physical Education

50%

50%

Economic applications

50%

50%

Commercial Applications

50%

50%

Mass media and communication

50%

50%

Modern foreign language

50%

50%

Environmental Applications

50%

50%

Hospitality Management

50%

50%

Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty

50%

50%

Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling

50%

50%

Cookery

50%

50%

Performing Arts

50%

50%

 

FAQ

Q1: What is the ICSE full form?

ICSE full form is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education.

Q2: What is the ICSE curriculum?

In the ICSE Board Curriculum, the subjects are categorised into three groups, I, II and III. These subjects are prescribed for both classes 9 and 10. The subjects mentioned in the Group 1 are compulsory. While candidates need to choose any 2 or 3 subjects in the Group 2 and any 1 subject in the Group 3.

Q3: What is the marking scheme in ICSE Board?

For Group I and II, 80 marks will be for the theory paper and 20 marks for the internal assessment. For Group III, 50 marks will be for the external exam and 50 for the internal exam

Related Categories

