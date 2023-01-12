ICSE Full Form with All Details

ICSE full form is the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination. ICSE Board is managed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board constituted for providing education in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India). The CISCE was established in 1958. ICSE Board conducts the ICSE Class 10 and ICS Class 12 examinations every year in English medium.
The ICSE Syllabus and subjects are lengthy and vast yet well-structured and comprehensive. The ICSE syllabus aims to develop the analytical skills, and practical knowledge of the students.
In this article, we have shared the ICSE Full Form, ICSE Overview, ICSE Subjects, and ICSE Marking Scheme for Class 10.
|
ICSE Full Form: Table of Contents
ICSE Full Form Overview
Refer to the table below to get an overview of the ICSE's full form.
|
Name of Board
|
ICSE
|
Full form
|
Indian School Certificate Examination
|
Conducting authority
|
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)
|
Conducting exams for
|
Class 10 and Class 12
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Language of examination
|
English
ICSE Subjects
In the ICSE Board, the subjects are categorized into three groups, I, II, and III. These subjects are prescribed for both classes 9 and 10. The subjects mentioned in the Group 1 are compulsory. While candidates need to choose any 2 or 3 subjects in Group 2 and any 1 subject in Group 3.
|
Group I (Compulsory)
|
Group II (Any 2/3 subjects)
|
Group III (Any 1 subject)
|
English
Second Language
History or Civics and Geography
Science Application
|
A Modern Foreign Language
A Classical Language
Mathematics
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
Commercial Studies
Economics
Environmental Science
|
Performing Arts
Cookery
Environmental Applications
Modern Foriegn Language
Mass Media and Communication
Commerical Applications
Economic Applications
Physical Education
Instrumental Music
Carnatic Music
Hindustan Music
Yoga
Dance
Art
Drama
Technical Drawing
Computer Applications
ICSE Class 10 Marking Scheme
Students can check the marking scheme for all three groups below:
|
Group 1 - Compulsory Subjects
|
Subjects
|
External Examination Percentage
|
Internal Examination Percentage
|
English
|
80%
|
20%
|
Second Language
|
80%
|
20%
|
History / Civics & Geography
|
80%
|
20%
|
Science Application
|
80%
|
20%
|
Group 2 - Optional Subjects (Any 2 / 3)
|
Mathematics
|
80%
|
20%
|
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
|
80%
|
20%
|
Commercial Studies
|
80%
|
20%
|
Economics
|
80%
|
20%
|
Environmental Science
|
80%
|
20%
|
Modern Foreign Language
|
80%
|
20%
|
Classical Language
|
80%
|
20%
|
Group 3 - Optional Subjects (Any 1)
|
Computer applications
|
50%
|
50%
|
Home Science
|
50%
|
50%
|
Fashion Designing
|
50%
|
50%
|
Technical drawing applications
|
50%
|
50%
|
Art
|
50%
|
50%
|
Yoga
|
50%
|
50%
|
Physical Education
|
50%
|
50%
|
Economic applications
|
50%
|
50%
|
Commercial Applications
|
50%
|
50%
|
Mass media and communication
|
50%
|
50%
|
Modern foreign language
|
50%
|
50%
|
Environmental Applications
|
50%
|
50%
|
Hospitality Management
|
50%
|
50%
|
Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty
|
50%
|
50%
|
Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling
|
50%
|
50%
|
Cookery
|
50%
|
50%
|
Performing Arts
|
50%
|
50%