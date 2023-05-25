UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Sushant Chandravanshi Tops, 85.17 Percent Students Pass, Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Toppers Name Here

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) releases the names of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of UK class 10th result. Students can check Uttarakhand board 10th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.17%.
|
|
This year a total of 132114 candidates registered for the Class 10 of which 127844 candidates appeared and 10889 passed. The overall pass per cent for UBSE 10th Board 2023 is 85.17%. According to media updates, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. Whereas a total of 1,27,236 students took Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023.
Uttarakhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UBSE Class 10 Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the UBSE Uttarakhand Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
- Rank 1: Sushant Chandravanshi of Tehri Garhwal secured 99% marks
UBSE 10th Toppers List 2022
Students can check the names of toppers and their marks in the table provided below:
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Mukul Silswal
|
99.00 %
|
2
|
Rabeena Koranga
|
98.40%
|
3
|
Gaurav Saklani
|
98.2%
|
4
|
Jigyasa
|
97.8%
|
5
|
Shivani Rawat
|
97.6%
|
5
|
Tanuj Jagwan
|
97.6%
|
5
|
Lakshit Singh Bisht
|
97.6%
UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Statistics
Last year, over 1 lakh students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.63%. Check the statistics below:
|
Years
|
Total students appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
1,11,688
|
82.63%
|
2021
|
1,47,725
|
99.09
|
2020
|
1,47,155
|
76
|
2019
|
149950
|
76.43
|
2018
|
146,166
|
74.57
|
2017
|
150573
|
73.67
|
2016
|
178045
|
73.47
UBSE 10 Result Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
Last year, girls outperformed boys. They have secured 85.38% marks whereas boys obtained 79.74%. Check girl’s and boy’s pass percentage:
|
Years
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2022
|
85.38%
|
79.74%
|
2021
|
98.86%
|
99.30%
|
2020
|
80%
|
68%
|
2019
|
82.47%
|
70.6%
|
2018
|
80%
|
68.96%
|
2017
|
78.51%
|
68.76%
|
2016
|
76.54%
|
70.48%