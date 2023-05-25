UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Sushant Chandravanshi Tops, 85.17 Percent Students Pass, Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Toppers Name Here

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and rank of Uttarakhand Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. This year, Sushant Chandravanshi of Tehri Garhwal secured 99% marks to become the topper of UBSE 10th. Check UBSE 10th toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023
UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) releases the names of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of UK class 10th result. Students can check Uttarakhand board 10th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet.  The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.17%. 

 

Check UK Board 10th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Check UK Board 12th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

This year a total of  132114  candidates registered for the Class 10 of which 127844 candidates appeared and 10889 passed. The overall pass per cent for UBSE 10th Board 2023 is 85.17%. According to media updates, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. Whereas a total of 1,27,236 students took Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023.

Career Counseling

Uttarakhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UBSE Class 10 Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the UBSE Uttarakhand Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

  • Rank 1: Sushant Chandravanshi of Tehri Garhwal secured 99% marks 

UBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 

Students can check the names of toppers and their marks in the table provided below: 

Rank

Toppers Name

Percentage

1

Mukul Silswal

99.00 %

2

Rabeena Koranga

98.40%

3

Gaurav Saklani

98.2%

4

Jigyasa

97.8%

5

Shivani Rawat

97.6%

5

Tanuj Jagwan

97.6%

5

Lakshit Singh Bisht

97.6%

UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Statistics 

Last year, over 1 lakh students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.63%. Check the statistics below: 

Years

Total students appeared

Overall Pass %

2022

1,11,688

82.63%

2021

1,47,725

99.09

2020

1,47,155

76

2019

149950

76.43

2018

146,166

74.57

2017

150573

73.67

2016

178045

73.47

UBSE 10 Result Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

Last year, girls outperformed boys. They have secured 85.38% marks whereas boys obtained 79.74%. Check girl’s and boy’s pass percentage: 

Years

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

85.38%

79.74%

2021

98.86%

99.30%

2020

80%

68%

2019

82.47%

70.6%

2018

80%

68.96%

2017

78.51%

68.76%

2016

76.54%

70.48%

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next