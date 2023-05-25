UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Sushant Chandravanshi Tops, 85.17 Percent Students Pass, Check Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Toppers Name Here

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names and rank of Uttarakhand Board class 10th toppers and pass percentage. This year, Sushant Chandravanshi of Tehri Garhwal secured 99% marks to become the topper of UBSE 10th. Check UBSE 10th toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

UK Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) releases the names of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of UK class 10th result. Students can check Uttarakhand board 10th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 85.17%.

This year a total of 132114 candidates registered for the Class 10 of which 127844 candidates appeared and 10889 passed. The overall pass per cent for UBSE 10th Board 2023 is 85.17%. According to media updates, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. Whereas a total of 1,27,236 students took Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023.

Uttarakhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UBSE Class 10 Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the UBSE Uttarakhand Board result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Rank 1: Sushant Chandravanshi of Tehri Garhwal secured 99% marks



UBSE 10th Toppers List 2022

Students can check the names of toppers and their marks in the table provided below:

Rank Toppers Name Percentage 1 Mukul Silswal 99.00 % 2 Rabeena Koranga 98.40% 3 Gaurav Saklani 98.2% 4 Jigyasa 97.8% 5 Shivani Rawat 97.6% 5 Tanuj Jagwan 97.6% 5 Lakshit Singh Bisht 97.6%

UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Statistics

Last year, over 1 lakh students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.63%. Check the statistics below:

Years Total students appeared Overall Pass % 2022 1,11,688 82.63% 2021 1,47,725 99.09 2020 1,47,155 76 2019 149950 76.43 2018 146,166 74.57 2017 150573 73.67 2016 178045 73.47

UBSE 10 Result Girls and Boys Pass Percentage

Last year, girls outperformed boys. They have secured 85.38% marks whereas boys obtained 79.74%. Check girl’s and boy’s pass percentage: