OFFICIAL UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Download Uttarakhand Board Marksheet at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date (OUT): UBSE will announce the class 10th and 12th result on May 25 at 11 AM. Students can download their Uttarakhand board result marksheet online at ubse.uk.gov.in. Check latest updates on UBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 at Jagran Josh.

UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release class 10th and 12th board results on May 25, 2023. As per reports, the result will be announced at 11 AM. Uttarakhand board result is expected to be released at State’s Education headquarter. Students can access their UK board 10th, 12th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in. This year according to media updates, total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. Whereas a total of 1,27,236 students took Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023.

Uttarakhand UBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will UK board result 2023 be announced:

Events Date and Time UBSE 10th, 12th Result Date May 25, 2023 Uttarkhand 10th, 12th Result Time 11 AM

Official Links To Check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online

The board releases the classes 10th and 12th result in online mode at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download UK board results. They can check below the list of websites where they can download their marksheet:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their result at:

uk10.jagranjosh.com

uk12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at official websites. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download the marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 10th or 12th result link

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed

Step 4: Enter required login credentials

Step 5: The result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

How to check UK Board Result 2023 without Internet or Wifi?

Students who are living in remote areas, or if they are facing any technical glitches in checking the result online, then they can get their UBSE results 2023 for 10th and 12th offline via SMS.

Step 1: Open an SMS application

Step 2: To check the UK Board result for class 10 Type UK10{space}roll number and for class 12th

type UK12{space}roll number

Step 3: Send SMS to 5676750.

Step 4: UBSE marks will be sent to that mobile number

How to check UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 via Android Mobile Application?

Apart from checking the result through websites and SMS, students can also check their results through mobile app. This facility was provided last year, however, this time the same will be provided or not is still not clear. In case, students get this facility, they can go through the steps to know how to check: