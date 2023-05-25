UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 DECLARED, Sushant and Tanu TOP: Download उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App and Site

UBSE UK Result 2023 DECLARED, Link ACTIVE: Sushant in 10th and Tanu in 12th have topped the UBSE UK Exam 2023. Check Uttarakhand Board result 2023 by roll number and find here the steps to download उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट and 10th, 12th marksheet using Digilocker app, sms service or official Uttarakhand Board website www.ubse.uk.gov.in and www.uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board Result 2023 Check by Roll Number and Steps to Download UBSE Result on DigiLocker, SMS, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023. The result link is also activated. UK Board 10th topper is Sushant Chandravanshi with 99% from Tehri Garhwal. 12th class topper is Tanu Chouhan with 97.60%. Students who took the UK Board exams in Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their UK Board result 2023 on the official UBSE website, www.ubse.uk.gov.in and www.uaresults.nic.in. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board exams 2023. Due to the high volume of students accessing the website simultaneously, there may be occasional glitches or delays when the UK Board result link is published. Therefore, students will also be able to check the Uttarakhand Board Results 2023 at ubse.gov.in and via DigiLocker app and website.

Latest Updates:

UK Board 10th class Pass Percentage: 85.17%

UK Board 12th Class Topper 2023: Tanu Chouhan with 97.60%

UK Board 10th Class Topper 2023: Sushant Chandravanshi with 99%

Credentials Required to Check Uttarakhand Board Results 2023

As per reports, Uttarakhand School Education Council Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari has announced the results in Ramnagar, Nainital. The following information is required to check the marksheet and result of UK Board Class 10th, 12th:

roll number

date of birth

year

The aforementioned information can be found on the admit card / hall ticket of the student

UK Board Result 2023 Kab Aayega?

According to Uttarakhand School Education Council Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari, UK Board Result 2023 Date is May 25, 2023 and Uk Board Result 2023 Time is 11 AM.

As soon as UBSE result is declared, UK Board Result 2023 check by roll number facility will be active.

UK Board Result 2023: Check and Download UBSE Result and Marksheet 2023 Online

The Marksheets and Results of Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be available for download via the following medium:

Official websites

DigiLocker platform

SMS service

Mobile App

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Update

How to Download UK Board Marksheet 2023 Online via DigiLocker?

UK Board Result 2023 check by roll number and find the steps to download Uttarakhand Board Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:

Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also visit the website at www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are already a registered user then sign in (with mobile number and aadhaar number or username) else Sign Up (create a new user account).

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under Categories.

Step 4: Search and go to Uttarakhand State Board of School Education

Step 5: Choose UK Board 10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number, Date of Birth and year of exam to get your UBSE 10th Class Marksheet 2023.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Your UK Board 10th result 2023 will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot.

Steps to Check UK Board Result on SMS in Offline mode

In case of a sudden rise in traffic, it is probable that the Uttarakhand board websites would slow down or crash. So, follow the steps given below to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th class Result 2023 by roll number via SMS, in offline mode:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start typing a new SMS

Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format for 10th class: UK10(Roll Number)

OR

Type a new SMS in the following format for 12th class: UK12(Roll Number)

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

How to Download UK Board Marksheet 2023 on Jagran Josh?

Jagran Josh will provide the direct UBSE UK Board Result Link 2023. Check the links below:

UK Board result 2023 Class 10 link UK Board result 2023 Class 12 link uk10.jagranjosh.com uk12.jagranjosh.com

Steps to Check UK Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 on www.jagranjosh.com

Step 1: Click on the UK Board Result 2023 class 10 link or UK Board result 2023 class 12 link

Step 2: Enter your roll number

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Your Uttarkhand Board Class 10 Result 2023 or Uttarkhand Board Class 12 Result 2023 will open up on screen

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download your UK UBSE result 2023 for future reference.

UK Board Result 2023: Important Statistics and Highlights

About 2.5 lakh students appeared in the 2023 Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Exam this year. From April 15 to April 29, 14.22 lakh answer sheets were evaluated. 14.22 lakh answer books were checked by 4500 teachers at 29 evaluation centers, as per reports. In 2022, a total of 1,29,778 students participated in the UK Board 10th class examinations wherein the pass percentage stood at 77.74%. In UK Board 12th class examinations, 1,13,164 students appeared and the pass percentage was recorded at 82.63%.

Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 10 12 UBSE Class 10 Exam Dates March 17 to April 6, 2023 UK Board Class 10 Result Date and Time May 25, 2023 at 11 AM UBSE Class 12 Exam Dates March 16 to April 6, 2023 UK Board Class 12 Result Date and Time May 25, 2023 at 11 AM Total Number of Students Appeared in UK Board Exam 2023 2,59,437 Total Number of Students Passed in UK Board Result 2023 Awaited No. of Students Appeared in UBSE Class 10 1,32,115 No. of Students Passed in UK Board Class 10 Result 2023 Awaited No. of Students Appeared in UBSE Class 12 1,27,324 No. of Students Passed in UK Board Class 12 Result 2023 Awaited

UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Last Year Pass Percentage