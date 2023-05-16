CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the list of topics deleted from CBSE’s History Syllabus 2023-24 for the 12th class candidates.

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE has revised the syllabus for Class 12th History and in this article, we have provides the list of topics that have been removed from each unit and chapter. For the year 2023-24, CBSE’s History syllabus has 4 units wherein the first three units are Themes in Indian History Part--I, II and III for 25 marks each. Meanwhile, the fourth unit is Maps, carrying 5 marks. Each of the three units carry 4 chapters. Thus, the theory paper is worth a total of 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks are based on project work.

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Also Check:

The rationalised content given below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Themes in Indian History Part—I No changes Themes in Indian History Part—II Theme-9: Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. Sixteen-Seventeenth Centuries) Page 224–254 Full Chapter

Since CBSE prescribes NCERT content, the syllabus is as per the NCERT textbooks itself.

Nevertheless, there might be certain changes in the learning objectives and the learning outcomes of the paper.

CBSE Class 12 History (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24