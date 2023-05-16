HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage School and District-wise

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Haryana Board releases topper’s list and pass percentage along with Haryana board class 10th result. Students can check the names of toppers, pass percentage and result statistics here.

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023
HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the class 10th result. Students can check their Haryana Board result 2023 for class 10 on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the HBSE 10th result by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Along with the BSEH result, the board has also released the HBSE 10th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, the pass percentage of regular students in the Haryana board 10 result was 73.18% whereas 92.96% of private students passed in the exam. Also, 70.50% of boys have passed in HBSE class 10 results whereas 76.26% qualified.

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 

The board announces the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.  

Haryana Board 10 Toppers 2022

Check the toppers from the table provided below: 

Rank

HBSE Topper’s names

Toppers Marks

1

Amisha

499

2

Sunaina

497

2

Khushi

497

2

Majnu

497

3

Suhani

496

3

Reena

496

3

Love Kush

496

3

Himanshi

496

3

Himani

496

HBSE 10th Toppers 2020 

Rank

Topper's name

Topper's marks

1

Rishita

500

2

Uma

499

2

Kalpana

499

2

Nikita Maruti Sawant

499

2

Sneh

499

2

Ankita

499

3

Chahak
  •  

3

Rohit
  •  

HBSE 10th Toppers 2019

In 2019, the 1st rank was shared by 4 students. Similarly, 2nd rank was grabbed by 4 students while 8 students grabbed the third rank. Check table below:

Rank

Topper's name

District

Marks

1

Himanshu

Jhajjar

497

1

Isha

Kaithal

497

1

Shalini

Jind

497

1

Sanju

Panipat

497

2

Nishi

Hisar

496

2

Ritika

Fatehabad

496

2

Tannu

Panipat

496

2

Divya

Sirsa

496

3

Ekta

Jind

495

3

Muskaan

Sirsa

495

3

Sahil Bhardwaj

Panipat

495

3

Chhayya

Jind

495

3

Anshu

Jind

495

3

Pooja Devi

Hisar

495

3

Shubhanshu Kumar Ojha

Sonipat

495

3

Nidhi

Fatehabad

495

Haryana HBSE 10th Toppers List 2018

Check table below to know name and marks of toppers: 

Rank

Topper's name

District

Marks

1

Kartik

Jind

498

2

Selina Yadav

Rewari

495

2

Sonali

Sirsa

495

2

Hariom

Palwal

495

3

Rahul

Kaithal

492

3

Prachi Sharma

Rewari

492

3

Yogita

Rohtak

492

