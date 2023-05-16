HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage School and District-wise

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Haryana Board releases topper’s list and pass percentage along with Haryana board class 10th result. Students can check the names of toppers, pass percentage and result statistics here.

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the class 10th result. Students can check their Haryana Board result 2023 for class 10 on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the HBSE 10th result by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Along with the BSEH result, the board has also released the HBSE 10th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, the pass percentage of regular students in the Haryana board 10 result was 73.18% whereas 92.96% of private students passed in the exam. Also, 70.50% of boys have passed in HBSE class 10 results whereas 76.26% qualified.

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Haryana Board Class 10 Result

The board announces the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.

Haryana Board 10 Toppers 2022

Check the toppers from the table provided below:

Rank HBSE Topper’s names Toppers Marks 1 Amisha 499 2 Sunaina 497 2 Khushi 497 2 Majnu 497 3 Suhani 496 3 Reena 496 3 Love Kush 496 3 Himanshi 496 3 Himani 496

HBSE 10th Toppers 2020

Rank Topper's name Topper's marks 1 Rishita 500 2 Uma 499 2 Kalpana 499 2 Nikita Maruti Sawant 499 2 Sneh 499 2 Ankita 499 3 Chahak 3 Rohit

HBSE 10th Toppers 2019

In 2019, the 1st rank was shared by 4 students. Similarly, 2nd rank was grabbed by 4 students while 8 students grabbed the third rank. Check table below:

Rank Topper's name District Marks 1 Himanshu Jhajjar 497 1 Isha Kaithal 497 1 Shalini Jind 497 1 Sanju Panipat 497 2 Nishi Hisar 496 2 Ritika Fatehabad 496 2 Tannu Panipat 496 2 Divya Sirsa 496 3 Ekta Jind 495 3 Muskaan Sirsa 495 3 Sahil Bhardwaj Panipat 495 3 Chhayya Jind 495 3 Anshu Jind 495 3 Pooja Devi Hisar 495 3 Shubhanshu Kumar Ojha Sonipat 495 3 Nidhi Fatehabad 495

Haryana HBSE 10th Toppers List 2018

Check table below to know name and marks of toppers: