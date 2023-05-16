HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage School and District-wise

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the class 10th result. Students can check their Haryana Board result 2023 for class 10 on the official website: bseh.org.in. They can check the HBSE 10th result by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window.
Along with the BSEH result, the board has also released the HBSE 10th toppers list 2023 for all the streams. Last year, the pass percentage of regular students in the Haryana board 10 result was 73.18% whereas 92.96% of private students passed in the exam. Also, 70.50% of boys have passed in HBSE class 10 results whereas 76.26% qualified.
HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Haryana Board Class 10 Result
The board announces the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.
Haryana Board 10 Toppers 2022
Check the toppers from the table provided below:
|
Rank
|
HBSE Topper’s names
|
Toppers Marks
|
1
|
Amisha
|
499
|
2
|
Sunaina
|
497
|
2
|
Khushi
|
497
|
2
|
Majnu
|
497
|
3
|
Suhani
|
496
|
3
|
Reena
|
496
|
3
|
Love Kush
|
496
|
3
|
Himanshi
|
496
|
3
|
Himani
|
496
HBSE 10th Toppers 2020
|
Rank
|
Topper's name
|
Topper's marks
|
1
|
Rishita
|
500
|
2
|
Uma
|
499
|
2
|
Kalpana
|
499
|
2
|
Nikita Maruti Sawant
|
499
|
2
|
Sneh
|
499
|
2
|
Ankita
|
499
|
3
|
Chahak
|
|
3
|
Rohit
|
HBSE 10th Toppers 2019
In 2019, the 1st rank was shared by 4 students. Similarly, 2nd rank was grabbed by 4 students while 8 students grabbed the third rank. Check table below:
|
Rank
|
Topper's name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Himanshu
|
Jhajjar
|
497
|
1
|
Isha
|
Kaithal
|
497
|
1
|
Shalini
|
Jind
|
497
|
1
|
Sanju
|
Panipat
|
497
|
2
|
Nishi
|
Hisar
|
496
|
2
|
Ritika
|
Fatehabad
|
496
|
2
|
Tannu
|
Panipat
|
496
|
2
|
Divya
|
Sirsa
|
496
|
3
|
Ekta
|
Jind
|
495
|
3
|
Muskaan
|
Sirsa
|
495
|
3
|
Sahil Bhardwaj
|
Panipat
|
495
|
3
|
Chhayya
|
Jind
|
495
|
3
|
Anshu
|
Jind
|
495
|
3
|
Pooja Devi
|
Hisar
|
495
|
3
|
Shubhanshu Kumar Ojha
|
Sonipat
|
495
|
3
|
Nidhi
|
Fatehabad
|
495
Haryana HBSE 10th Toppers List 2018
Check table below to know name and marks of toppers:
|
Rank
|
Topper's name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Kartik
|
Jind
|
498
|
2
|
Selina Yadav
|
Rewari
|
495
|
2
|
Sonali
|
Sirsa
|
495
|
2
|
Hariom
|
Palwal
|
495
|
3
|
Rahul
|
Kaithal
|
492
|
3
|
Prachi Sharma
|
Rewari
|
492
|
3
|
Yogita
|
Rohtak
|
492