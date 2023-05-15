12 Class Result 2023 HBSE: Check BSEH Bhiwani Board 12th Result on Mobile App, SMS and Other Ways

According to the sources close to BSEH, Haryana Board Result 2023 for Class 12 is expected TODAY. Check the different ways to check Haryana Board Result 2023 using DigiLocker, Direct Link, Mobile App, SMS and other ways.

Check BSEH Bhiwani Board 12th Result on Mobile App, SMS and Other Ways

Check HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: According to the sources close to the Haryana Board, the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the HBSE Class 12 results 2023 at 3 PM on May 15, which will be available on the official website bseh.org.in. After the announcement of results, students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth in the portal. The results will include marks obtained in each subject, total marks, grades, and result status.

In this article, we have listed out all the different ways to check the HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 along with the step-by-step instructions for each source.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023

The board conducted exams for HBSE 12th between February 27 to March 28, 2023, for over 2 to 3 lakh students. Students need a minimum of 33% aggregate to clear the HBSE 12th examinations.

Also Check: HBSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

How to Check HBSE 12th Results 2023?

Haryana Board has provided the facility to check HBSE 12th Results 2023 online, via SMS service and Mobile App.



Official Link to Check HBSE Result 2023 Class 12

bseh.org.in

Related: HBSE 12th Result 2023 in Hindi Live Updates: कुछ ही देर में जारी होगा एचबीएसई हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट, इस लिंक से करे चेक

How to Check Class 12 Haryana Board Result 2023 from HBSE Website?

Once the BSEH Bhiwani results are made live, candidates will be able to download their results online by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Haryana Board 12th Class result link for 2023

Step 3: The result window will appear asking for login credentials

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 5: Click on Find Result

Step 6: Download and save your HBSE 12 Result 2023

How To Check HBSE 12th Class Result 2023 Using Mobile App?

Step 1: Android users can download the Board of School, Haryana app from the Google Play Store and iOS users can opt for Apple App Store to download it.

Step 2: Sign up or Register on the app using your email address, name, and mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the “Results” page.

Step 4: “Login” on the result portal by selecting your course and entering your roll number.

Step 5: The result will come up on your screen.

How To Check 12th HBSE Result 2023 via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone

Step 2: Start a new SMS

Step 3: Type the message in the given format: RESULTHB12Roll number

Step 4: To get your 12th BSEH Results 2023, send the SMS to 56263.

Step 5: Wait to receive your HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 on the same number via SMS.

How to Check CBSE Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the digilocker.gov.in website or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Log In or Sign Up using the required credentials.

Step 3: Go to the Education section.

Step 4: Select Haryana School Education Board.

Step 5: Choose Class 12 Mark Sheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name and Roll Number.

Step 7: Your HBSE Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

HBSE Class 12 Result - Past Year Trends

Last year, the HBSE 12th result was declared on June 15 for regular students and on August 12 for compartment exams, with an overall pass percentage of 87.08% for regular students and 73.28% for private students.