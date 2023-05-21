HPSC 2023 Answer Key: Expected Cut Off, GS, CSAT Paper Review, Questions Asked

HPSC Answer Key 2023: HPSC 2023 conducted on May 21, 2023, check here the detailed exam analysis, including the answer key, question paper pdf released by industry experts . Get valuable insights on the latest exam trends and enhance your preparation strategy.

HPSC Answer Key 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exam is conducted every year in a number of Haryana locations with the objective of selecting deserving people for administrative and other important government roles. The test is conducted into three stages, starting with a preliminary exam and continuing with a main exam and a personality test.

For preparing the final merit list only marks of mains exams and personality test will be considered.

As HPSC 2023 prelims exam was concluded on May 21, 2023, candidates eagerly awaited the exam analysis, answer key, and question paper to evaluate their performance and get insights into the examination's overall difficulty level.

This article provides a detailed HPSC 2023 exam analysis, including the answer key released by a renowned coaching institute and a question paper pdf.

Some important information about the paper

Both the question papers were objective type (multiple choices) questions, and each paper was of two hours duration.

Both the question papers were bilingual, i.e., in English and Hindi.

For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark will be deducted.

The Paper II, i.e., the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

The result of the preliminary examination will be based on the marks obtained in Paper I only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% in the Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper II).

HPSC Answer Key 2023

The HPSC 2023 Answer Key is available to download for General Studies 1 (GS) and CSAT by renowned institutes. The answer key was released by coaching institutes soon after the exam on May 21.

HPSC conducted the HCS Exam 2023 on May 21, 2023. Those who appeared in the exam can download the HPSC exam analysis and answer key from renowned institutes and industry experts in this article.

The exams for General Studies 1 (GS) and CSAT were held in two sessions, i.e., morning and evening. The answer keys and exam analysis released by coaching institutes will help candidates calculate probable scores based on the number of correct and incorrect responses. Candidates can download the answer key to check their score based on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

The unofficial answer key gives a preliminary assessment to candidates, which allows them to gauge their performance for the next stages. However, it is very important to match your answers with official answer key which is soon to be released by the commission at https://hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS 2023 Answer Key

Candidates check the table below to download HPCS Answer Key 2023 released by renowned coaching institute:

HPSC HCS 2023 Exam Analysis

Candidates check here the HPCS Exam Analysis 2023 done by experts:

HPSC HCS Answer Key 2023: Question Paper

Analysing the question paper gives valuable insights into the exam pattern, the difficulty level of questions, and the topics from which questions were predominantly asked. This analysis helps future aspirants as well as current aspirants understand the pattern and weightage of various topics and subtopics asked in exams, which provides them with a well-rounded preparation strategy for the upcoming stages.

The HPSC Exam Analysis 2023, Answer Key, and Question Paper PDF provide valuable information for aspirants aiming for the next stage of examination as well as for future aspirants. Aspirants can use the answer key to calculate their probable score and evaluate their performance, while exam analysis helps check the exact difficulty asked and also helps in understanding the exam pattern and identifying essential topics.

HPSC HCS 2023 Expected Cut Off

The HPSC HCS 2023 cutoff is the minimum score that candidates need to score in order to qualify for the main exam. Although the precise cutoff points are not yet available, we will update as and when available.