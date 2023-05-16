HBSE 10th Result 2023 Bhwani Board at 3 PM at bseh.org.in: Check Documents Required for Haryana 10 Marks

HBSE 10th Result 2023 will be available on May 16, 2023: Check Download Haryana Board 10 Result Link, Marksheet, Toppers List, Pass Percentage, How to Download Bhwani Board Marksheet.

HBSE 10th Result 2023 will be declared by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) on 16 May 2023. Haryana Board 10 Result will be available around 3 PM for a total of 2.9 lakhs students. 10th Class students of Haryana can check the result from the website of the board which is bseh.org.in. There will be two links for the result. They can also access the result, by not going anywhere, directly from this page.

Direct Link to Download Haryana Board 10th Result

Students can check their Haryana 10th Board Marks using their roll number. They can use the details in the link provided in this article.

Latest on HBSE 10 Board Result 2023

- Update on the official website (bseh.org.in) - Just 3 hours are left for the results - HBSE Chairman confirmed about the result. Check his video here: HBSE Result Time and Date Video



Haryana Board 10th Result Overview 2023

These highlights of 10th Exam will help candidates to understand the result and other important information.

Name of the Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Exam Name HBSE 10th Class Exam 2023 Type Result HBSE 10th Exam Date February 27 to March 25, 2023 HBSE 10th Result Date May 16, 2023 Number of Students Appeared 2,96,329 Login Required to Check 10th Result Roll Number Haryana Board Official Website bseh.org.in

Important Things Needed to Check HBSE 10th Board Result

These documents or things are important to know the marks of students. Students keep these ready much before the declaration of their result.

Your Haryana Board 10th Class Admit Card

Mobile Phone for sending SMS or checking result online

Computer or Laptop for checking result online

Internet connection

What is Available on Harayan Board 10 Result Marksheet 2023

On the day of the result, the board releases the marks of each subject. The original marksheet will be issued by the schools. Students can check the details mentioned on the marksheet here.

Name of the student Roll Number School code Father Name Mother’s Name School Name Subjects and Marks Total marks Pass Status Sugnature

Haryana Board 10th Toppers 2023

Once the result is released, all the students can know the name of the toppers and marka acheived by them. HBSE 10th Topper List