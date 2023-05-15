HBSE 12th Result 2023 (2 घंटे में) at bseh.org.in: Check List of Documents Required to Check Haryana Board 12 Result Online

HBSE 12th Result 2023 will be available at 3 PM today. Check Direct Link to download Haryana Board Inter Result, Check the toppers list, marksheet, steps to download, passing percentage, the scorecard and other details.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the result for 12th class at 3 PM today. Those who have appeared in the exam can download the result from the official website bseh.org.in. The result will be declared for a total of 2,63,409 lakh students. The result will be declared for all the subjects including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students should keep their roll numbers ready in order to check their HBSE 12th Marks.

Latest on HBSE Result 2023 According to media reports, the result for 12th class will be available at 3 PM. Details on HBSE Marksheet 2023 The result will be published in the form of mark sheet. The following details will be mentioned on the HBSE 12th Board Marksheet: Name, Roll Number, District, Category of Student, Stream of the student, Marks obtained in theory and practical subjects, Result Status, Grade obtained, CGPA, Opted Subjects and Total Marks obtained

HBSE 12th Result Overview 2023

As the Haryana Board Inter Result will be released today the students can check the important points related to the result in the table below:

Name of the Board Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Name of the Exam Haryana 12th Class Result Type Result HBSE 12th Class Exam Date February 27 to March 28, 2023 HBSE 12th Result Date May 15, 2023 Number of Appeared Students 2,63,409 Login Credentials Roll Number Official Website www.bseh.org.in

Haryana Board 12th Result Link

We will provide the result link as soon as it is available y the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) i.e. So that the students can check their Haryana Board 12th Marks without wasting any time in finding the link on the official website.

Documents Required to Download Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 ?

Before downloading the result, candidates should keep the following documents ready with them:

HBSE 12th Class Admit Card

Working Internet connection

Phone for sending SMS

How to Download Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 ?

Steps to check HBSE Board result online:

Some candidates are asking about the steps to download the Haryana Board Result for the 12th Class. Here you can check the procedure to check the result.

Step 1: Go to the website of the HBSE - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Now, click on “Results” tab.

Step 3: Please select “HBSE Class 12th Result 2023”

Step 4: Now, provide your roll number and captcha code

Step 5: Click on “Submit” or “Download” option.

Step 6: HBSE 12th Marks will appear on the screen.

Steps to check HBSE Board result via SMS ?

There is another way to check the Haryana Board Result through offline mode. Students can check the result via SMS. They can check the steps to check the HBSE 12th Exam Result by SMS below:

Step 1: Get your phone and open SMS Application

Step 2: Now, create a new message and type RESULTHB12 <Space>Your Roll Number. For Example: RESULTHB12 98765432

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 5: HBSE 12th Result 2023 will be appear on the same number.

Haryana Board 12th Topper List 2023



The topper list for the 12th Exam will be released along with result. The list will also be provided in this article along with the result.