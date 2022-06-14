    Haryana Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12 (12th Result - Expected Tomorrow) - Know HBSE Results Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 14, 2022 12:11 IST
    Haryana Board Result 2022
    Haryana Board Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Haryana Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights
    Haryana Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12
    How To Check Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?
    How to Check HBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 through App?
    Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Haryana 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed?: With nearly two months since the completion of the Senior Secondary Board Exam, the wait for HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is getting more agonizing for students. As per latest update, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to declare the Haryana 12th Results 2022 soon, most likely in this week itself. Recently media reports being filed by local agencies have suggested that the Bhiwani office is all ready to declare the HBSE Class 12 Results and that it might be declared on 15th or 16th June 2022. While the exact date for the declaration of HBSE 12th Class Result 2022 is still to be confirmed by the board, students should know that the BSEH Results will be declared online and made available to the students via official website. To check Haryana Class 12 Results 2022, students need to log onto the website - bseh.org.in to obtain the digital scorecard which will contain subject-wise marks and other details provided on the hall ticket. Alternatively, as and when HBSE 12th Class Results are declared, students will be able to check the same via this page of jagranjosh.com as well through a direct link placed at the top of this page.

    Updated as on 14th June 2022 @ 11:57 AM

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 10th, 12th: As per the recent updates, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Haryana 10th and 12th results 2022 by May. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 class 10, 12 in online mode at - bseh.org.in. They will have to use their roll number to check the BSEH 10th and 12th Board results.

    Also, to easily access the result of the Haryana Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The HBSE board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to keep checking this page for further updates regarding the announcement of the results.

    HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board Name

    Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE)

    Exam Name

    HBSE Class 10th

    HBSE Class 12th

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    bseh.org.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    roll number and date of birth

    Haryana Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12

    The date for the release of the HBSE 10th and 12th board results will be updated soon on this page. Till then, students can check the below Haryana Board tentative exam dates for class 10th and 12th and other related dates. Check these dates to keep track of BSEH 10th and 12th exam events -

    HBSE Result 2022 Dates Class 10th

    Events

    Dates

    Haryana Class 10th Exam

    March 2022

    HBSE Result 10th

    May 2022

    BSEH Class 10th re-evaluation - application date

    June 2022

    Revaluation Result

    June 2022

    BSEH Result 2022 Dates Class 12th

    Events

    Dates

    Haryana Class 12th Exam

    March 2022

    HBSE 12th Board Result

    May 2022

    Haryana Board 12th re-evaluation - application date

    June 2022

    Revaluation Result

    June 2022

    How To Check Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?

    Students can check as well as download their bseh.org.in result 10th and 12th 2022 through the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of HBSE result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check Haryana 10th and 12th result - 

    1st Step - Go to the official website - www.bseh.org.

    2nd Step - Click on the Haryana Board Class 10th/12th result link available on the home screen.

    3rd Step - The HBSE 10th/12th result 2022 window will appear.

    4th Step - Now, enter the roll number and date of birth.

    5th Step - Click on ‘Find result.’ BSEH 10th/12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    6th Step - Take a screenshot and save for future references.

    How to Check HBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 through App?

    Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has launched the 'Board of School Education, Haryana app.' Students can download this app from the play store. They can follow the steps to check the HBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 via the app -

    1st Step - Open play store and search for 'Board of School Education, Haryana'.

    2nd Step - Register by entering your name, email ID and mobile number, after opening the app.

    3rd Step - After completing the registration, click on the tab of 'result', towards the bottom of the page.

    4th Step - A login page will appear on the screen. Students need to choose the course and enter the roll number.

    5th Step - HBSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same for future use.

    Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    For better understanding, here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Haryana Board 10th and 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - bseh.org.in. A new window will appear on the screen.

    HBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Now, click on the result tab. The below provided window will appear on the screen.

    HBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Click on HBSE 10th or Haryana Board 12th Result. This login window will appear on the screen.

    HBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th - Now, enter the required login credentials and the respective result will be displayed on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022?

    The online Haryana board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the BSEH 10th and 12th 2022 results are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it - 

    • Name of the Student
    • Registration Number
    • Roll Number
    • District
    • Marks obtained in theory
    • Marks secured in practical subjects
    • Stream of the student
    • CGPA
    • Result Status
    • Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams
    • Total Marks obtained
    • Category of Student
    • Grade

    Haryana Board Results 2022 Statistics

    Along with the HBSE Board 10th and 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Here check below the BSEH 10th and 12th result statistics -

    Previous Years HBSE Result Class 10 Statistics

    Years

    Overall pass %

    Pass% of Boys

    Pass% of Girls

    2021

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    64.59

    Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751

    Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262

    2019

    57.39

    -

    -

    2018

    51.15

    47.61

    55.34

    2017

    97

    95

    96

    2016

    96.45

    95.27

    94.68

    2015

    93.48

    92.37

    91.89

    2014

    90.45

    90.67

    89.7

    Previous Years Haryana Board Result Class 12 Statistics

    Years

    Overall Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    No. of students appeared

    2021

    100

    100

    100

    -

    2020

    80.34

    75.06

    86.30

    Around 3 lakhs

    2019

    74.4

    68

    82.5

    --

    2018

    63.84

    57.1

    72.38

    2,22,388

    2017

    64.49

    57.58

    73.43

    2,10,867

    2016

    53.96

    45.88

    64.57

    2,58,841

    What After the Announcement of Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

    After the HBSE class 10 and 12 examination results are declared, the students who have qualified in the class 10 exams will be able to apply for admissions to Class 11 in any stream - Arts, Science and Commerce. Whereas, those students who have qualified in class 12th will be eligible to apply for bachelor and other professional courses based on the percentage secured by them. 

    Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

    The students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in the HBSE 10th result 2022 and HBSE 12th can either opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The Haryana Board provides this facility to the students at the cost of a requisite fee. The students can seek more information in this regard from their respective schools.  The revised marks of the students will be available on the official website which will then be updated in the individual mark sheets of the students.  

    HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    The students who fail to meet the passing criteria set by the Haryana Board for the BSEH 10th result and HBSE 12th result 2022 can save their academic year by appearing in the compartmental examination. The students who fail in one or two subjects can write the compartmental exam for those subjects. The complete schedule for the examinations along with the other details will be released on the official website.

    Haryana Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

    The toppers for the Haryana Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Till then they can check previous year list of Haryana Board toppers of class 10th and 12th -

    HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020

    Topper’s name

    Marks secured

    Rishita

    500 marks

    Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita

    499 marks

    Chahak and Rohit

    -

    Haryana Board 12th Toppers List

    Topper’s name

    Marks secured

    Deepak (Science stream)

    497

    Palak (Commerce stream)

    494

    Shiv Kumar (Arts stream)

    494

    About Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE)

    The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE) was established in the year 1969 to improve the education standard in the state of Haryana. It conducted its first examination at the Secondary level in 1970 and Higher Secondary level in 1976. In the year 1981, the HBSE was shifted to Bhiwani.

    The Haryana Board adopted the 10+2 pattern of education as per the new national education scheme starting from 1987. To fulfill the need for vocational education, the board started conducting the vocational examination at the intermediate level starting from the year 1990.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: BSEH to announce Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results Next Week at bseh.org

    Published on: 2022-06-11 18:35

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update: Sources close to Bhiwani office of Haryana Board have suggested that the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 are likely to be announced next week. Know HBSE 10th Result and HBSE 12th Result Expected Date Here. Check BSEH Haryana Board Results at bseh.org.in.

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Know BSEH Haryana Board Results Expected in June at bseh.org.in

    Published on: 2022-05-31 15:58

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare BSEH Board Exam Results for Class 10 and 12 Students Soon. Know When Haryana 10th, 12th Results will be declared online via the official website - bseh.org.in.

    HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022: BSEH 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Shared by Officials Here

    Published on: 2022-05-27 08:29

    HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022 Update: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to declare BSEH 10th Result 2022 and HBSE 12th Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 Students soon at bseh.org. Know Expected Date for Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    Will Haryana board result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 be released on different dates?

    Yes, it is expected that the results for both classes will be declared on different dates.

    Where can I check my HBSE result 2022 online?

    The online result of Haryana board 2022 class 10 and 12 will be made available on the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page.

    What credentials are required to check the BSEH 10th and 12th Result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the HBSE 10th and 12th result is the student's roll number and date of birth.

    When will the Haryana Board results be declared?

    The BSEH Board exam result is expected to be announced in April/May 2022 in online mode.

    What if a student fails in the Haryana Board Result 2022 class 10 and 12?

    If a student fails to secure the passing marks in HBSE board exam in class 10th and 12th, then they appear for the compartmental examination to improve their marks.