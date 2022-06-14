Haryana 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed?: With nearly two months since the completion of the Senior Secondary Board Exam, the wait for HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is getting more agonizing for students. As per latest update, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to declare the Haryana 12th Results 2022 soon, most likely in this week itself. Recently media reports being filed by local agencies have suggested that the Bhiwani office is all ready to declare the HBSE Class 12 Results and that it might be declared on 15th or 16th June 2022. While the exact date for the declaration of HBSE 12th Class Result 2022 is still to be confirmed by the board, students should know that the BSEH Results will be declared online and made available to the students via official website. To check Haryana Class 12 Results 2022, students need to log onto the website - bseh.org.in to obtain the digital scorecard which will contain subject-wise marks and other details provided on the hall ticket. Alternatively, as and when HBSE 12th Class Results are declared, students will be able to check the same via this page of jagranjosh.com as well through a direct link placed at the top of this page.

Updated as on 14th June 2022 @ 11:57 AM

HBSE Result 2022 Class 10th, 12th: As per the recent updates, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Haryana 10th and 12th results 2022 by May. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 class 10, 12 in online mode at - bseh.org.in. They will have to use their roll number to check the BSEH 10th and 12th Board results.

Also, to easily access the result of the Haryana Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The HBSE board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to keep checking this page for further updates regarding the announcement of the results.

HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Exam Name HBSE Class 10th HBSE Class 12th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website bseh.org.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

Haryana Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12

The date for the release of the HBSE 10th and 12th board results will be updated soon on this page. Till then, students can check the below Haryana Board tentative exam dates for class 10th and 12th and other related dates. Check these dates to keep track of BSEH 10th and 12th exam events -

HBSE Result 2022 Dates Class 10th

Events Dates Haryana Class 10th Exam March 2022 HBSE Result 10th May 2022 BSEH Class 10th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

BSEH Result 2022 Dates Class 12th

Events Dates Haryana Class 12th Exam March 2022 HBSE 12th Board Result May 2022 Haryana Board 12th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?

Students can check as well as download their bseh.org.in result 10th and 12th 2022 through the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of HBSE result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check Haryana 10th and 12th result -

1st Step - Go to the official website - www.bseh.org.

2nd Step - Click on the Haryana Board Class 10th/12th result link available on the home screen.

3rd Step - The HBSE 10th/12th result 2022 window will appear.

4th Step - Now, enter the roll number and date of birth.

5th Step - Click on ‘Find result.’ BSEH 10th/12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Take a screenshot and save for future references.

How to Check HBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 through App?

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has launched the 'Board of School Education, Haryana app.' Students can download this app from the play store. They can follow the steps to check the HBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 via the app -

1st Step - Open play store and search for 'Board of School Education, Haryana'.

2nd Step - Register by entering your name, email ID and mobile number, after opening the app.

3rd Step - After completing the registration, click on the tab of 'result', towards the bottom of the page.

4th Step - A login page will appear on the screen. Students need to choose the course and enter the roll number.

5th Step - HBSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same for future use.

Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

For better understanding, here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Haryana Board 10th and 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - bseh.org.in. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the result tab. The below provided window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on HBSE 10th or Haryana Board 12th Result. This login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Now, enter the required login credentials and the respective result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022?

The online Haryana board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the BSEH 10th and 12th 2022 results are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it -

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

Haryana Board Results 2022 Statistics

Along with the HBSE Board 10th and 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Here check below the BSEH 10th and 12th result statistics -

Previous Years HBSE Result Class 10 Statistics

Years Overall pass % Pass% of Boys Pass% of Girls 2021 100 100 100 2020 64.59 Number of Boys passed - 1,11,751 Number of Girls passed - 1,52,262 2019 57.39 - - 2018 51.15 47.61 55.34 2017 97 95 96 2016 96.45 95.27 94.68 2015 93.48 92.37 91.89 2014 90.45 90.67 89.7

Previous Years Haryana Board Result Class 12 Statistics

Years Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % No. of students appeared 2021 100 100 100 - 2020 80.34 75.06 86.30 Around 3 lakhs 2019 74.4 68 82.5 -- 2018 63.84 57.1 72.38 2,22,388 2017 64.49 57.58 73.43 2,10,867 2016 53.96 45.88 64.57 2,58,841

What After the Announcement of Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

After the HBSE class 10 and 12 examination results are declared, the students who have qualified in the class 10 exams will be able to apply for admissions to Class 11 in any stream - Arts, Science and Commerce. Whereas, those students who have qualified in class 12th will be eligible to apply for bachelor and other professional courses based on the percentage secured by them.

Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

The students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in the HBSE 10th result 2022 and HBSE 12th can either opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The Haryana Board provides this facility to the students at the cost of a requisite fee. The students can seek more information in this regard from their respective schools. The revised marks of the students will be available on the official website which will then be updated in the individual mark sheets of the students.

HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

The students who fail to meet the passing criteria set by the Haryana Board for the BSEH 10th result and HBSE 12th result 2022 can save their academic year by appearing in the compartmental examination. The students who fail in one or two subjects can write the compartmental exam for those subjects. The complete schedule for the examinations along with the other details will be released on the official website.

Haryana Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

The toppers for the Haryana Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Till then they can check previous year list of Haryana Board toppers of class 10th and 12th -

HBSE 10th Toppers List 2020

Topper’s name Marks secured Rishita 500 marks Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita 499 marks Chahak and Rohit -

Haryana Board 12th Toppers List

Topper’s name Marks secured Deepak (Science stream) 497 Palak (Commerce stream) 494 Shiv Kumar (Arts stream) 494

About Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE)

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE) was established in the year 1969 to improve the education standard in the state of Haryana. It conducted its first examination at the Secondary level in 1970 and Higher Secondary level in 1976. In the year 1981, the HBSE was shifted to Bhiwani.

The Haryana Board adopted the 10+2 pattern of education as per the new national education scheme starting from 1987. To fulfill the need for vocational education, the board started conducting the vocational examination at the intermediate level starting from the year 1990.