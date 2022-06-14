HBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed?: Kab aayega Haryana Board 12th Result 2022? This is one question for which lakhs of students have been searching the answer. Finally, HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Date has been announced. Reports coming from local agencies have suggested that Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 will be declared on 15th June - Wednesday or 16th June - Thursday. HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh is expected to formally announce the Haryana 12th Result 2022 Date and time for the declaration of the results soon. But sources close to the Bhiwani office of Haryana Board have hinted that the HBSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared in the next two days for sure. After the formal declaration by the board officials in the press meet, students will be able to check Haryana Class 12 Results online by logging onto official website - bseh.org.in. Alternatively, students will also get direct access to BSEH 12th Results 2022 via a direct link placed at the top of this page as well, post declaration.

Updated as on 14th June 2022 @ 11:57 AM

HBSE 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will likely declare the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 in May. HBSE class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Also, a direct link to check BSEH 12th results will be provided on this page for the convenience of students.

Students will be able to check the Haryana Board 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2022 by entering their roll number and date of birth in the login window. The Haryana Board 12th result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

Here, students can check complete details about HBSE result 2022 Class 12 results of Science, Commerce and Arts and other related information like date, how to check, result statistics etc. Students can check complete information here.

HBSE 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Exam Name HBSE Class 12th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website bseh.org.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The HBSE board exam will start soon. Below we have mentioned some of the important dates related to bseh.org.in 2022 result class 12 is provided below. Check all the dates to keep track of HBSE 12th board exam events -

HBSE Result 2022 Dates Class 12th

Events Dates Haryana Class 12th Exam March 2022 HBSE 12th Board Result May 2022 Haryana Board 12th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 in Online Mode?

The Haryana 12th examination results are released on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the HBSE Board 12th result. They can go through the steps to know how to download HBSE 12th Result here -

1st Step - Go to the official website - www.bseh.org.

2nd Step - Click on the Haryana Board Class 12th result link available on the home screen.

3rd Step - The HBSE 12th result 2022 window will appear.

4th Step - Now, enter the roll number and date of birth.

5th Step - Click on ‘Find result.’ HBSE 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Take a screenshot and save for future references.

How to Check Haryana 12th Result 2022 through App?

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has launched the 'Board of School Education, Haryana app.' Students can download this app from the play store. They can follow the steps to check the HBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 via the app -

1st Step - Open play store and search for 'Board of School Education, Haryana'.

2nd Step - Register by entering your name, email ID and mobile number, after opening the app.

3rd Step - After completing the registration, click on the tab of 'result', towards the bottom of the page.

4th Step - A login page will appear on the screen. Students need to choose the course and enter the roll number.

5th Step - HBSE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same for future use.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

For better understanding, here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Haryana Board 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - bseh.org.in. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the result tab. The below provided window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on Haryana Board 12th Result. This login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Now, enter the required login credentials and the respective result will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in HBSE 12th Result 2022?

As per last year's data, the online Haryana Board 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students can check the details mentioned in BSEH Board 12th result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts.

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) might release the HBSE result statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Haryana Board result statistics of the last few years -

Years Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass % No. of students appeared 2021 100 100 100 - 2020 80.34 75.06 86.30 Around 3 lakhs 2019 74.4 68 82.5 -- 2018 63.84 57.1 72.38 2,22,388 2017 64.49 57.58 73.43 2,10,867 2016 53.96 45.88 64.57 2,58,841

What After the Announcement of HBSE Result 2022 Class 12?

The Haryana Board results of Science, Commerce, and Arts will be released on the same day by the Board. After the announcement of the HBSE 12th result, students will have to download their mark sheets from the official website. All the qualified students can go for admission in the choice of their courses.

Arts stream students can pursue B.A, BBA and any other course. The students of the Science stream will have options for pursuing B.tech or MBBS. Whereas commerce students will be able to go for B.Com, CA, CS etc as a career option.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

The students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in the HBSE 12th can either opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The Haryana Board provides this facility to the students at the cost of a requisite fee. The students can seek more information in this regard from their respective schools. The revised marks of the students will be available on the official website which will then be updated in the individual mark sheets of the students.

HBSE 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental/Supplementary Exam

The students who fail in one or two subjects can write the compartmental examination in those subjects. This provision by the Haryana Board helps students in saving their academic year. The students can seek more information on this by visiting the official website of the Haryana Board- www.bseh.org.in. The facility can be availed of by paying a requisite fee.

Haryana Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Toppers

Along with declaring the HBSE Class 12 results the board officials will also be declaring the toppers for the Class 12 board examinations. The toppers for the class 12 exams will be announced as per the courses viz - Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Till then, students can check previous year's toppers lists -

HBSE 12th Arts Toppers list

Ranks Name of the student Marks 1st Manisha 499 2nd Monika 497 2nd Amandeep Kaur 497 2nd Varsha 495

HBSE 12th Science Toppers list

Ranks Name of the student Marks 1st Bhawna Yadav 496 2nd Amit Santosh 495 2nd Monu Kumari 495 2nd Shrutika 495 2nd Kajal 495 3rd Muskan 494 3rd Sachin 494 3rd Sanju 494 3rd Mandeep Kodan 494 3rd Sweta Rani 494

HBSE 12th Commerce Toppers list

Ranks Name of the student Marks obtained 1st Pushpa 498 1st Sanyam 498 2nd Anshu 496 2nd Muskan 496 3rd Jaspreet Singh 495 3rd Vishakha 495 3rd Babita 495 3rd Simran 495

About Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE)

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani (HBSE) was established in the year 1969 to improve the education standard in the state of Haryana. It conducted its first examination at the Secondary level in 1970 and Higher Secondary level in 1976. In the year 1981, the HBSE was shifted to Bhiwani.

The Haryana Board adopted the 10+2 pattern of education as per the new national education scheme starting from 1987. To fulfil the need for vocational education, the board started conducting the vocational examination at the intermediate level starting from the year 1990.