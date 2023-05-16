HBSE Bhiwani Board 10th Result 2023 SOON: Download Mark Sheet and Check BSEH Secondary Result with Roll Number

HBSE Bhiwani Board 10th Result 2023 is going to be declared on May 16th at 3 PM. It is important for students to have their HBSE 10th roll number to check result. Check here how to download Haryana Board Marksheet with your Roll Number from the www.bseh.org.in HBSE 10th result 2023 Haryana Board Link. Also get your result from DigiLocker, SMS, Mobile App if HBSE 10th result link is slow or down.

Get HBSE Bhiwani Board 10th Result 2023 and Download BSEH Secondary MarkSheet with Roll Number

HBSE Bhiwani Board 10th Result 2023 Marksheet Download with Roll Number SOON: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is going to declare the 2023 10th class results 2023 on May 16th on their official website bseh.org.in. Candidates can download their HBSE Marksheet by entering their roll number and date of birth in the Haryana Board result portal. The marksheet provided by Bhiwani Board will be provisional in nature and include details such as marks obtained in each subject, total marks, grades, and result status. The school will provide the original marksheet to students after some time. In this article, we have provided the different ways to check and download BSEH Bhiwani Board Class 10 Result 2023 using your roll number. You can also check all the details regarding Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Link Roll Number.



HBSE Class 10 Result 2023

The 10th class HBSE exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25, 2023. Candidates have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify in the exam.

Details Mentioned On HBSE 10th Marksheet

Student Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

District Name

Stream of the student

Category of Student

Subject Names

Maximum Marks

Marks Obtained

CGPA

Result Status

Grade obtained

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Bhiwani Board Check Online

Haryana Board has provided the facility to check HBSE 10th Results 2023 online, via SMS service, DigiLocker and Mobile App.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Link (Official)



bseh.org.in

Bseh.org.in 2023 Roll Number

To check the HBSE 10th result 2023 Bhiwani Board, candidates must have their Haryana Board Roll Number.

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Roll Number: Where to find? The 10th class HBSE Roll Number can be found on your HBSE Admit Card/ Hall Ticket 2023.

How to Check Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 from HBSE Website?

Once the BSEH 10th Class Bhiwani results are made live, candidates will be able to download their results online by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the bseh.org.in

Step 2: Go to Haryana Board 10th Class result link 2023

Step 3: Enter your HBSE roll number and date of birth (DoB) in the result window

Step 4: Click on Find Result

Step 5: Check your marks and credentials on the marksheet

Step 6: Download and save your HBSE 10th Result 2023

How to Check HBSE Bhiwani Board 10th Result 2023 Using Mobile App?

Step 1: Download Board of School, Haryana app and install it.

(Android users can download from the Google Play Store and iOS users can opt for Apple App Store to download and check their BSEH 10th Result 2023.)

Step 2: Sign up or Register on the app.

Step 3: Go to the “Results” page.

Step 4: “Login” using your course and BSEH roll number.

Step 5: The result will appear your screen.

How to Check 10th HBSE Result 2023 via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and create a new SMS

Step 2: Type your message in the following format: RESULTHB10Roll number

Step 3: Recheck that you have entered correct numbers

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive your HBSE Class 10 Result 2023 on the same number via SMS.

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log In or Sign Up using mobile number or email address.

Step 3: Go to the Education section.

Step 4: Search and choose Haryana School Education Board.

Step 5: Choose Class 10 Mark Sheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name and BSEH Roll Number.

Step 7: Your HBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

HBSE Marksheet Download 2023 @bseh.org.in

BSEH will provide the facility to download digital HBSE Marksheet via DigiLocker, post the announcement of result.

Check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in or Signup.

Step 3: Click on Search, at the bottom of your screen.

Step 4: Scroll down to Education section.

Step 5: Search and go to Haryana State Board of School Education.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and Year.

Step 7: Your HBSE Marksheet Class 10 will come on screen.

Dr. V P Yadav, the esteemed Chairman of BSEH, has officially declared the release of Bhiwani Board 10th result 2023 via BSEH's YouTube channel. The much-awaited result is scheduled to be announced at 3 PM on May 16, 2023, following the official press conference. To access their result, candidates are encouraged to visit the website www.besh.org.in.

