HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Link, Haryana Board Class 10 Result Expected Today at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Haryana Board is expected to release the class 10th result today at bseh.org.in. To check their marks, they have to use their roll number at bseh.org.in. Check date and time here

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th result today, May 15, 2023. According to the past year’s updates, it can be expected that the examination authority will declare the class 10th results in a press release. Soon after the completion of the press conference, the result link will be activated at bseh.org.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10th exams are required to fill out their login credentials including roll number and date of birth to check their Haryana Board result.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Date

Students can check the details related to the HBSE class 10th result date and time in the table given below:

Events HBSE Board Class 10th HBSE 10th Result Date and Time May 2023 (Expected) Exam Date February 27 to March 25, 2023

Check List of Websites to Get HBSE 10th Result 2023 Link

Once announced, students can check Haryana Board 10th results from the official site and some other third-party websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can download marksheet on the below-mentioned website:

bseh.org.in

bseh.org.in/all-results

How to Check Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS?

As per the last year's updates, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) might release the class 10 result via SMS. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Haryana Board result 2023 via SMS below:

For Haryana Board 10 Result 2023: To get Haryana class 10 result 2023, students have to send a text message at: RESULTHB10 to 56263.

