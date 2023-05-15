HBSE 12th Result 2023 Today at 3 PM, Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result at bseh.org.in with Roll Number

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: Haryana Board will release class 12th result today at besh.org.in. To check their marks, they have to use their roll number at besh.org.in. Check date and time here

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has announced the result date and time for the announcement of class 12th Arts, Science and Arts result. As per the updates, the HBSE result will be released on May 15 at 3 PM. Like last year, it can be expected that the board result will be declared in a press release. Later the result link will be activated at besh.org.in. They will have to use their roll number to check their Haryana Board result.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 Date

Students can check below the table to know when will class 12th result be announced:

Events HBSE Board Class 12th Haryana Board 12th Result Date May 15, 2023 BSEH 12th Result Time 3 PM Exam Date February 27 to March 28, 2023

Check List of Websites to Get HBSE 12th Result 2023 Link

Once announced, students can check Haryana Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results on the official site and some other third-party websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can download marksheet on the below-mentioned website:

bseh.org.in

How to Check Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2023 via SMS?

Based on last year's updates, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) might release the class 12 result via SMS. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Haryana Board result 2023 via SMS below:

For Haryana Board 12 Result 2023 : To get Haryana class 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to send a text message at: RESULTHB12 to 56263.

How To Check Haryana Board 12 Result 2023 Online?

Students will have to use their login credentials to check the HBSE 12th result. They can go through the steps to know how to download Haryana board 12th marksheet:

1st Step: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

2nd Step: Click on the Haryana Board Class 12th result link available on the home screen.

3rd Step: The login window will appear.

4th Step: Enter the required login credentials, click on find result.

5th Step: HBSE marksheet will appear on the screen.

6th Step: Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

Haryana Board 12th Result Statistics

In 2022, the pass percentage at government schools has been recorded at 85.46% whereas in private schools, the pass percentage has been recorded at 89.72%. Check past year’s HBSE 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result statistics:

Years Overall Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage No. of students appeared 2022 87.08% 83.96% 90.51% 2,45,685 2021 100% 100% 100% - 2020 80.34% 75.06% 86.30% Around 3 lakhs 2019 74.4% 68% 82.5% -- 2018 63.84% 57.1% 72.38% 2,22,388 2017 64.49% 57.58% 73.43% 2,10,867 2016 53.96% 45.88% 64.57% 2,58,841

