CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has rationalised the syllabus of 12th class English Elective course fr 2023-24. The paper with subject code 001 is one amongst the various language courses offered by CBSE. The students will have their theory exam for 80 marks with a section each on Reading Comprehension with two unseen passages and a poem, applied grammar section, creative writing section and also a textbook and fiction section. Seminar will carry the remaining 20 marks. The two prescribed books for the course are Kaleidoscope, a textbook by NCERT and A Tiger for Malgudi OR The Financial Expert by R K Narayan. 12th class. Check this article to see what has been removed from the 12th Class CBSE English Elective syllabus for 2024..
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
Book: Kaleidoscope
Also Check: CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2024
|
Short Story
|
Tomorrow
|
One cm
|
Poetry
|
Blood
|
Non-Fiction
|
Science Fiction
|
Argumentative Indian
|
Drama
|
Broken Images
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Division of Marks
Check the section-wise distribution of marks from the current syllabus in the table below:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
% weightage
|
Reading Comprehension
|
20
|
25
|
Applied Grammar
|
8
|
10
|
Creative Writing
|
20
|
25
|
Textbook
|
22
|
27.5
|
Fiction
|
10
|
12.50
|
TOTAL 80
|
100%
|
Seminar
|
20
|
GRAND TOTAL 100
|
100%
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download
Related:
|CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023
|CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023
|CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023