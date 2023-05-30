CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find all the deleted chapters from Kaleidoscope textbook for CBSE Class 12 here. Check the complete list and save your time preparing for 12th class CBSE English Elective course.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has rationalised the syllabus of 12th class English Elective course fr 2023-24. The paper with subject code 001 is one amongst the various language courses offered by CBSE. The students will have their theory exam for 80 marks with a section each on Reading Comprehension with two unseen passages and a poem, applied grammar section, creative writing section and also a textbook and fiction section. Seminar will carry the remaining 20 marks. The two prescribed books for the course are Kaleidoscope, a textbook by NCERT and A Tiger for Malgudi OR The Financial Expert by R K Narayan. 12th class. Check this article to see what has been removed from the 12th Class CBSE English Elective syllabus for 2024..

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Book: Kaleidoscope

Short Story Tomorrow One cm Poetry Blood Non-Fiction Science Fiction Argumentative Indian Drama Broken Images

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Division of Marks

Check the section-wise distribution of marks from the current syllabus in the table below:

Section Marks % weightage Reading Comprehension 20 25 Applied Grammar 8 10 Creative Writing 20 25 Textbook 22 27.5 Fiction 10 12.50 TOTAL 80 100% Seminar 20 GRAND TOTAL 100 100%

