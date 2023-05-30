CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find all the deleted chapters from Kaleidoscope textbook for CBSE Class 12 here. Check the complete list and save your time preparing for 12th class CBSE English Elective course.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed 
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed 

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has rationalised the syllabus of 12th class English Elective course fr 2023-24. The paper with subject code 001 is one amongst the various language courses offered by CBSE. The students will have their theory exam for 80 marks with a section each on Reading Comprehension with two unseen passages and a poem, applied grammar section, creative writing section and also a textbook and fiction section. Seminar will carry the remaining 20 marks. The two prescribed books for the course are Kaleidoscope, a textbook by NCERT and A Tiger for Malgudi OR The Financial Expert by R K Narayan. 12th class. Check this article to see what has been removed from the 12th Class CBSE English Elective syllabus for 2024..

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Book: Kaleidoscope

Also Check: CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 12 2024

Career Counseling

Short Story

Tomorrow

One cm 

Poetry

Blood

Non-Fiction

Science Fiction

Argumentative Indian

Drama

Broken Images

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Division of Marks 

Check the section-wise distribution of marks from the current syllabus in the table below:

Section

Marks

% weightage

Reading Comprehension

20

25

Applied Grammar 

8

10

Creative Writing 

20

25

Textbook

22

27.5

Fiction

10

12.50

TOTAL 80

100%

Seminar

20

  

GRAND TOTAL 100

100%

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 English Elective Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

Related:

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023
CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023
CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next