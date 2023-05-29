CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Psychology Syllabus for 24

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find here all the deleted topics, page numbers and chapters from Class 12 CBSE Board’s Psychology Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s 12th class Psychology paper is of a total of 70 marks, divided into 7 units. The remaining 30 marks are given on the basis of project/practical work done throughout the academic year. Check from this article the complete list of deleted topics from the syllabus of 12th Class CBSE Psychology along with the number of pages that these removed topics fall on.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Also Check:

The content given in the table below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches 94–96 101–102 Psychodynamic Therapy Biomedical Therapy Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition 119–125 Social Cognition Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others through Attributions Behaviour in the Presence of Others Pro-social Behaviour Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes 138–149 Conformity, Obedience and Compliance Cooperation and Competition • Social Identity Inter-group Conflicts Conflict Resolution Strategies Chapter 8: Psychology and Life 152–176 Full Chapter Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills 177–195 Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Psychology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24