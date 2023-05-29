CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Psychology Syllabus for 24

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s 12th class Psychology paper is of a total of 70 marks, divided into 7 units. The remaining 30 marks are given on the basis of project/practical work done throughout the academic year. Check from this article the complete list of deleted topics from the syllabus of 12th Class CBSE Psychology along with the number of pages that these removed topics fall on.

The content given in the table below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches

94–96 

101–102

Psychodynamic Therapy 

Biomedical Therapy  

Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition

119–125

Social Cognition 

Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others through Attributions 

Behaviour in the Presence of Others

Pro-social Behaviour

Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes

138–149

Conformity, Obedience and Compliance

Cooperation and Competition • Social Identity 

Inter-group Conflicts

Conflict Resolution Strategies

Chapter 8: Psychology and Life

152–176

Full Chapter

Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills

177–195

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Psychology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24

Units

Topics

Marks

I

Variations in Psychological Attributes

13

II

Self and Personality

13

III

Meeting Life Challenges 

9

IV

Psychological Disorders

12

V

Therapeutic Approaches

9

VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

8

VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

6

 

TOTAL

70

