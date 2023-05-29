CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Psychology Syllabus for 24

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s 12th class Psychology paper is of a total of 70 marks, divided into 7 units. The remaining 30 marks are given on the basis of project/practical work done throughout the academic year. Check from this article the complete list of deleted topics from the syllabus of 12th Class CBSE Psychology along with the number of pages that these removed topics fall on.
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
The content given in the table below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.
Chapter
Page No.
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches
94–96
101–102
Psychodynamic Therapy
Biomedical Therapy
Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition
119–125
Social Cognition
Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others through Attributions
Behaviour in the Presence of Others
Pro-social Behaviour
Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes
138–149
Conformity, Obedience and Compliance
Cooperation and Competition • Social Identity
Inter-group Conflicts
Conflict Resolution Strategies
Chapter 8: Psychology and Life
152–176
Full Chapter
Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills
177–195
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 12 Psychology (Updated) Course Structure 2023-24
Units
Topics
Marks
I
Variations in Psychological Attributes
13
II
Self and Personality
13
III
Meeting Life Challenges
9
IV
Psychological Disorders
12
V
Therapeutic Approaches
9
VI
Attitude and Social Cognition
8
VII
Social Influence and Group Processes
6
TOTAL
70