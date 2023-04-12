CBSE Psychology Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Get here the detailed 12th class Psychology 2023-2024 curriculum by CBSE Board. The direct link to download the syllabus has been provided as well.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education offers Psychology as an elective subject during the higher secondary stage of school education, providing students with an opportunity to explore the study of human experiences, behaviours, and mental processes within a socio-cultural historical context. The CBSE Psychology course aims to familiarize the candidates with fundamental ideas, principles, and methods of Psychology while fostering their curiosity and understanding. The syllabus content is designed in such a way that the students get to know about the contextualised nature of psychological knowledge and practices, recognizing that various factors influence behaviours and mental processes and are introduced to the intricacies of behavioural processes. In this article, candidates can check the complete content CBSE Class 12 Psychology syllabus 2023-24 which enlists the course content, course structure, question paper design, etc. and also download the syllabus PDF from the link towards the end.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology 2023-24 Course Structure

Units Topics Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 13 II Self and Personality 13 III Meeting Life Challenges 9 IV Psychological Disorders 12 V Therapeutic Approaches 9 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 6 TOTAL 70

CBSE Class 12 Psychology 2023-24 Course Content

UNIT 1 Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning

3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes

4. Intelligence

5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory: Planning, Attention-arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence; Theory of Multiple Intelligences.

6. Individual Differences in Intelligence

7. Culture and Intelligence

8. Emotional Intelligence

9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

10.Creativity

UNIT 2 Self and Personality

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Self and Personality

3. Concept of Self

4. Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self

5. Culture and Self

6. Concept of Personality

7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality Type Approaches Trait Approaches Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian Approaches Behavioural Approach Cultural Approach Humanistic Approach

8. Assessment of Personality Self-report Measures Projective Techniques Behavioural Analysis

UNIT 3 Meeting Life Challenges

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health Stress and Health General Adaptation Syndrome Stress and Immune System Lifestyle

4. Coping with Stress Stress Management Techniques

5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being Life Skills Positive Health

UNIT 4 Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders: Anxiety Disorders Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders Dissociative Disorders Depressive Disorder Bipolar and Related Disorders Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders Neurodevelopmental Disorders Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders Feeding and Eating Disorders Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

UNIT 5 Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

1. Nature and Process of psychotherapy Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies Behaviour Therapy Cognitive Therapy Humanistic-Existential Therapy Alternative Therapies Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy Ethics in Psychotherapy

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

UNIT 6 Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change Attitude Formation Attitude Change Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice

UNIT 7 Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour Social Loafing Group Polarisation

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Practical Syllabus 2023-24

A. Development of case profile: Using appropriate methods like interview, observation & psychological tests.

B. Test administration: Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, etc.

C. In the Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.

Distribution of Marks:

Practical File and Case Profile 10 Marks Viva Voce (Case Profile & Two Practicals) 05 Marks Two Practicals (5 marks for conduct of practicals and 10 marks for reporting) 15 Marks Total 30 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper Design 2023-24



I. Board Examination: Theory Time 3 hours Max Marks 70 Competencies Marks Weightage% Remembering and Understanding: Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 25 35 Applying : Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 31 45 Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 14 20 Total 70 100 II Practicals: 30 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Prescribed Books

Psychology, Class XII, Published by NCERT

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

