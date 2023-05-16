CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check here all the topics which are removed from CBSE’s 12th class Geography Syllabus 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2024: For the year 2023-24, CBSE’s Geography syllabus has about 17 units which are divided into 2 books, namely, Fundamental of Human Geography and India People and Economy. Both the books carry 35 marks each where 10 marks are based on the Map work from each book. The practical portion carries 30 marks. In this article, you will find below the table of all topics and chapters which have been removed from the theory or practical syllabus of Geography class 12.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters UNIT 1 Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope 4-5 Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography UNIT 2 Chapter 2: The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth 9 11-14 Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, Activity on Migration News Collage, Trends in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population Change, Impact of Population Change, Fig.2.2 Chapter 3: Population Composition 17-21 Full Chapter UNIT 3 Chapter 6: Secondary Activities 51-53 Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry Chapter 7: Tertiary and Quarternary Activities 60-61 Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism Chapter 9: International Trade 84–85 87 Important Aspects of International Trade, Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3 UNIT 4 Chapter 10: Human Settlements 91-102 Full Chapter Appendix 1 103-109 Full Appendix Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

India: People and Economy

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters UNIT 1 Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences 15–22 Full Chapter Chapter 3: Human Development 23–31 Full Chapter UNIT 2 Chapter 4: Human Settlements 35-37 Classification of Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3 UNIT 3 Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources 78 Box information, Fig. 7.4 Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries 85-103 Full Chapter UNIT 4 Chapter 10: Transport and Communication 120-121 Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121 Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

Practical Work in Geography—Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 2: Data Processing 22–30 Measures of Dispersion, Rank Correlation along with All Related Figures Chapter 4: Use of Computer in Data Processing and Mapping 55-70 Full Chapter Chapter 5: Field Surveys 71-84 Full Chapter Annexure 101–105 Full Annexure Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Updated Course Structure 2023-24

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Human Geography 3 UNIT 2 2 The World Population Density Distribution and Growth 8 3 Human Development UNIT 3 4 Primary Activities 19 5 Secondary Activities 6 Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 7 Transport, Communication and Trade 8 International Trade Map Work (Based onthe identification of features on World Political Map) 5 TOTAL 35

Book- India People and Economy

Chapter No. Chapter Name Weightage UNIT 1 1 Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 5 UNIT 2 2 Human Settlement 3 UNIT 3 3 Land Resources and Agriculture 10 4 Water Resources 5 Mineral And Energy Resources 6 Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context UNIT 4 7 Transport and Communication 7 8 International Trade UNIT 5 9 Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems 5 Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India) 5 TOTAL 35

Geography Practical-II