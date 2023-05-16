CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2024: For the year 2023-24, CBSE’s Geography syllabus has about 17 units which are divided into 2 books, namely, Fundamental of Human Geography and India People and Economy. Both the books carry 35 marks each where 10 marks are based on the Map work from each book. The practical portion carries 30 marks. In this article, you will find below the table of all topics and chapters which have been removed from the theory or practical syllabus of Geography class 12.
Fundamentals of Human Geography
Chapter
Page No.
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
UNIT 1
Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope
4-5
Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography
UNIT 2
Chapter 2: The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth
9
11-14
Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, Activity on Migration News Collage, Trends in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population Change, Impact of Population Change, Fig.2.2
Chapter 3: Population Composition
17-21
Full Chapter
UNIT 3
Chapter 6: Secondary Activities
51-53
Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry
Chapter 7: Tertiary and Quarternary Activities
60-61
Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism
Chapter 9: International Trade
84–85
87
Important Aspects of International Trade, Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3
UNIT 4
Chapter 10: Human Settlements
91-102
|
Full Chapter
Appendix 1
103-109
Full Appendix
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
India: People and Economy
Chapter
Page No.
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
UNIT 1
Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences
15–22
Full Chapter
Chapter 3: Human Development
23–31
Full Chapter
UNIT 2
Chapter 4: Human Settlements
35-37
Classification of Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3
UNIT 3
Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources
78
Box information, Fig. 7.4
Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries
85-103
Full Chapter
UNIT 4
Chapter 10: Transport and Communication
120-121
Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
Practical Work in Geography—Part II
Chapter
Page No.
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
Chapter 2: Data Processing
22–30
Measures of Dispersion, Rank Correlation along with All Related Figures
Chapter 4: Use of Computer in Data Processing and Mapping
55-70
Full Chapter
Chapter 5: Field Surveys
71-84
Full Chapter
Annexure
101–105
Full Annexure
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Updated Course Structure 2023-24
Book- Fundamental of Human Geography
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
UNIT 1
1
Human Geography
3
UNIT 2
2
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth
8
3
Human Development
UNIT 3
4
Primary Activities
19
5
Secondary Activities
6
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
7
Transport, Communication and Trade
8
International Trade
Map Work (Based onthe identification of features on World Political Map)
5
TOTAL
35
Book- India People and Economy
Chapter No.
Chapter Name
Weightage
UNIT 1
1
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
5
UNIT 2
2
Human Settlement
3
UNIT 3
3
Land Resources and Agriculture
10
4
Water Resources
5
Mineral And Energy Resources
6
Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
UNIT 4
7
Transport and Communication
7
8
International Trade
UNIT 5
9
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
5
Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)
5
TOTAL
35
Geography Practical-II
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
2
Data Processing
3
Graphical representation of Data
|
|
|
|
5
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
5
Total
30