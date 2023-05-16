CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check here all the topics which are removed from CBSE’s 12th class Geography Syllabus 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2024: For the year 2023-24, CBSE’s Geography syllabus has about 17 units which are divided into 2 books, namely, Fundamental of Human Geography and India People and Economy. Both the books carry 35 marks each where 10 marks are based on the Map work from each book. The practical portion carries 30 marks. In this article, you will find below the table of all topics and chapters which have been removed from the theory or practical syllabus of Geography class 12.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

UNIT 1

Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope 

4-5

Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography 

UNIT 2

Chapter 2: The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth

9

11-14

Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, Activity on Migration News Collage, Trends in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population Change, Impact of Population Change, Fig.2.2

Chapter 3: Population Composition

17-21

Full Chapter

UNIT 3

Chapter 6: Secondary Activities

51-53

Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry

Chapter 7: Tertiary and Quarternary Activities

60-61

Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism 

Chapter 9: International Trade

84–85 

87

Important Aspects of International Trade, Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3  

UNIT 4

Chapter 10: Human Settlements

91-102

Full Chapter

Appendix 1

103-109

Full Appendix

Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

India: People and Economy 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

UNIT 1

Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences

15–22

Full Chapter

Chapter 3: Human Development

23–31

Full Chapter

UNIT 2

Chapter 4: Human Settlements

35-37

Classification of Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3

UNIT 3

Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources

78

Box information, Fig. 7.4

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries

85-103

Full Chapter

UNIT 4

Chapter 10: Transport and Communication

120-121

Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121

Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

Practical Work in Geography—Part II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 2: Data Processing

22–30

Measures of Dispersion, Rank Correlation along with All Related Figures 

Chapter 4: Use of Computer in Data Processing and Mapping

55-70

Full Chapter

Chapter 5: Field Surveys

71-84

Full Chapter

Annexure 

101–105

Full Annexure  

Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Updated Course Structure 2023-24

Book- Fundamental of Human Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1

1

Human Geography

3

UNIT 2

2

The World Population Density Distribution and Growth

8

3

Human Development

UNIT 3

4

Primary Activities 

19

5

Secondary Activities

6

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

7

Transport, Communication and Trade

8

International Trade

Map Work (Based onthe  identification of features on World Political Map)

5

TOTAL

35

Book- India People and Economy

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

UNIT 1

1

Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition 

5

UNIT 2

2

Human Settlement

3

UNIT 3

3

Land Resources and Agriculture

10

4

Water Resources 

5

Mineral And Energy Resources

6

Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context

UNIT 4

7

Transport and Communication

7

8

International Trade

UNIT 5

9

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

5

Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India)

5

TOTAL

35

Geography Practical-II

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Data-its source and Compilation

18

2

Data Processing

3

Graphical representation of Data

7

4

Spatial Information Technology

5

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

5

Total

30

