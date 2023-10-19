10 Best Schools in Delhi: Check Affiliated Boards, Results and Teacher to Student Ratio

Best Schools in Delhi: At the time of admissions, parents try to look for schools that are best for their kids. They look for the best schools based on various criteria, but the one thing that remains a priority is the academic results of the schools. We have considered this parameter and framed a Delhi Schools list based on their passing percentage in the last two years, i.e., 2022 and 2023. Check out this article to learn about the best schools in Delhi. You will get the names of Delhi schools CBSE and Delhi schools ICSE.
List of Best Government and Private Schools in Delhi
One of the criteria for selecting the top schools in Delhi could be the type of school (government or private). The preference varies from person to person. To help you with your hunt for the best schools in Delhi, we have here provided a list of the top 10 private and government schools. The criteria for ranking will remain the same, i.e., result.
Best Government Schools in Delhi
|
S. NO.
|
School Name
|
1
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pitampura
|
2
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector-25, Rohini
|
3
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, A.F.S (Air Force Station) Bawana
|
4
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pushp Vihar
|
5
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pragati Vihar
|
6
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Paschim Vihar
|
7
|
Kerala School, Vikaspuri
|
8
|
Nathu Ram Convent School, Nangloi
|
9
|
Govt Coed Sr Sec School, Sector-2, Rohini
|
10
|
Govt Sarvodaya Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Ghevra
Best Private Schools in Delhi
|
S.NO.
|
School Name
|
1
|
Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi
|
2
|
The Srijan School, Model Town
|
3
|
CRPF Public School, Rohini
|
4
|
DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar
|
5
|
Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh
|
6
|
Amity International School, Pushp Vihar
|
7
|
Amity International School, Saket
|
8
|
Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi
|
9
|
The Indian School, New Delhi
|
10
|
Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar
Top CBSE Board Schools in Delhi
Below is a list of the best schools in Delhi, according to the CBSE Board (Central Board of Secondary Education). This list of the top schools in Delhi is made based on the results collected by our internal team. For your convenience, we have added the type and faculty-student ratio to this Delhi school list.
|
S. No.
|
School Name
|
Address
|
|
Contact Number
|
Edu. Board
|
10th Total Fees (in INR)
|
12th Total Fees (in INR)
|
10thy Appeared Students
|
10th Passes Students
|
10th Pass Percentage
|
12th Appeared Students
|
12th Passes Students
|
12th Pass percentage
|
1
|
Amity International School, Pushp Vihar
|
Pushp Vihar, Sector- 7, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017
|
principal@aispv.amity.edu
|
91 8448189201 / 9202 /9203
|
CBSE
|
1,01,385
|
98709
|
161
|
161
|
100
|
249
|
249
|
100
|
2
|
Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi
|
Swami Pranavananda Marg, Ring Road, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110065
|
info.snp@cambridgeschool.edu.in
|
9311772893
|
CBSE
|
81950
|
81950
|
245
|
245
|
100
|
224
|
224
|
100
|
3
|
CRPF Public School, Rohini
|
Sector XIV, Prashant Vihar, Rohini, North West Delhi, Delhi-110085
|
crpfschoolrohini@gmail.com
|
011 27562305,47548445,47517653
|
CBSE
|
#N/A
|
#N/A
|
192
|
192
|
100
|
205
|
205
|
100
|
4
|
Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi
|
Vallabh Smarak Jain Mandir Tirth 20th Km, GT Karnal Rd, Alipur, Delhi, 110036
|
www.jmv.org.in
|
91-9319499878
|
CBSE
|
70205
|
79265
|
185
|
185
|
100
|
205
|
205
|
100
|
5
|
Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh
|
Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110088
|
pdp_school@yahoo.co.in
|
91 11 4158 9816, 011-27490012, 27495057
|
CBSE
|
53230
|
#N/A
|
225
|
225
|
100
|
204
|
204
|
100
|
6
|
Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar
|
Gautam Nagar, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049
|
agneldelhi.office@gmail.com
|
011-41034441, 41003440
|
CBSE
|
66420
|
73200
|
210
|
210
|
100
|
197
|
197
|
100
|
7
|
DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar
|
Ashok Vihar, Phase-IV, Near Nimri Colony, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110052
|
davaskph4@gmail.com
|
011-45552751, 45520979
|
CBSE
|
11180
|
#N/A
|
210
|
210
|
100
|
177
|
177
|
100
|
8
|
The Indian School, New Delhi
|
Josip Broz Tito Marg, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049
|
contactus@theindianschool.in
|
011- 26265956 – 57
|
CBSE
|
89505
|
89505
|
178
|
178
|
100
|
175
|
175
|
100
|
9
|
Amity International School, Saket
|
M Block, Saket, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017
|
principal@aiss.amity.edu
|
( 011) 40738400/40738421
|
CBSE
|
66000
|
66000
|
135
|
135
|
100
|
170
|
170
|
100
|
10
|
The Srijan School, Model Town
|
4B, Model Town, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110009
|
info@thesrijanschool.com
|
7701968489
|
CBSE
|
85982
|
93057
|
149
|
149
|
100
|
125
|
125
|
100
The data provided above has been collected by our internal team from the information provided by the schools online. This data may vary with time if the schools change the information in the future. The serial numbers mentioned in the above table do not reflect the ranking of the schools. The serial numbers are given just to depict the sequence. Take this article only as reference material for your hunt to find the best schools in Delhi for your kid(s). Do proper research and make the decision. To get the complete list of schools based on Delhi NCR and other states and cities, check jagranjosh.com.
