10 Best Schools in Delhi: Check Affiliated Boards, Results and Teacher to Student Ratio

Top Schools in Delhi: This article is designed to provide information on the top schools in Delhi. There can be multiple parameters to rank an institution, but the most important is the result. The ranking given here will be based on the results and student passing percentages in the 2022 and 2023 exams.

Best Schools in Delhi: At the time of admissions, parents try to look for schools that are best for their kids. They look for the best schools based on various criteria, but the one thing that remains a priority is the academic results of the schools. We have considered this parameter and framed a Delhi Schools list based on their passing percentage in the last two years, i.e., 2022 and 2023. Check out this article to learn about the best schools in Delhi. You will get the names of Delhi schools CBSE and Delhi schools ICSE.

List of Best Government and Private Schools in Delhi

One of the criteria for selecting the top schools in Delhi could be the type of school (government or private). The preference varies from person to person. To help you with your hunt for the best schools in Delhi, we have here provided a list of the top 10 private and government schools. The criteria for ranking will remain the same, i.e., result.

Best Government Schools in Delhi

S. NO. School Name 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pitampura 2 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector-25, Rohini 3 Kendriya Vidyalaya, A.F.S (Air Force Station) Bawana 4 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pushp Vihar 5 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pragati Vihar 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Paschim Vihar 7 Kerala School, Vikaspuri 8 Nathu Ram Convent School, Nangloi 9 Govt Coed Sr Sec School, Sector-2, Rohini 10 Govt Sarvodaya Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Ghevra

Best Private Schools in Delhi

S.NO. School Name 1 Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi 2 The Srijan School, Model Town 3 CRPF Public School, Rohini 4 DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar 5 Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh 6 Amity International School, Pushp Vihar 7 Amity International School, Saket 8 Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi 9 The Indian School, New Delhi 10 Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar

Top CBSE Board Schools in Delhi

Below is a list of the best schools in Delhi, according to the CBSE Board (Central Board of Secondary Education). This list of the top schools in Delhi is made based on the results collected by our internal team. For your convenience, we have added the type and faculty-student ratio to this Delhi school list.

S. No. School Name Address Email Contact Number Edu. Board 10th Total Fees (in INR) 12th Total Fees (in INR) 10thy Appeared Students 10th Passes Students 10th Pass Percentage 12th Appeared Students 12th Passes Students 12th Pass percentage 1 Amity International School, Pushp Vihar Pushp Vihar, Sector- 7, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017 principal@aispv.amity.edu 91 8448189201 / 9202 /9203 CBSE 1,01,385 98709 161 161 100 249 249 100 2 Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi Swami Pranavananda Marg, Ring Road, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110065 info.snp@cambridgeschool.edu.in 9311772893 CBSE 81950 81950 245 245 100 224 224 100 3 CRPF Public School, Rohini Sector XIV, Prashant Vihar, Rohini, North West Delhi, Delhi-110085 crpfschoolrohini@gmail.com 011 27562305,47548445,47517653 CBSE #N/A #N/A 192 192 100 205 205 100 4 Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi Vallabh Smarak Jain Mandir Tirth 20th Km, GT Karnal Rd, Alipur, Delhi, 110036 www.jmv.org.in 91-9319499878 CBSE 70205 79265 185 185 100 205 205 100 5 Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110088 pdp_school@yahoo.co.in 91 11 4158 9816, 011-27490012, 27495057 CBSE 53230 #N/A 225 225 100 204 204 100 6 Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar Gautam Nagar, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049 agneldelhi.office@gmail.com 011-41034441, 41003440 CBSE 66420 73200 210 210 100 197 197 100 7 DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar Ashok Vihar, Phase-IV, Near Nimri Colony, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110052 davaskph4@gmail.com 011-45552751, 45520979 CBSE 11180 #N/A 210 210 100 177 177 100 8 The Indian School, New Delhi Josip Broz Tito Marg, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049 contactus@theindianschool.in 011- 26265956 – 57 CBSE 89505 89505 178 178 100 175 175 100 9 Amity International School, Saket M Block, Saket, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017 principal@aiss.amity.edu ( 011) 40738400/40738421 CBSE 66000 66000 135 135 100 170 170 100 10 The Srijan School, Model Town 4B, Model Town, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110009 info@thesrijanschool.com 7701968489 CBSE 85982 93057 149 149 100 125 125 100

Read: Skin Care Routine For School Students

The data provided above has been collected by our internal team from the information provided by the schools online. This data may vary with time if the schools change the information in the future. The serial numbers mentioned in the above table do not reflect the ranking of the schools. The serial numbers are given just to depict the sequence. Take this article only as reference material for your hunt to find the best schools in Delhi for your kid(s). Do proper research and make the decision. To get the complete list of schools based on Delhi NCR and other states and cities, check jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: