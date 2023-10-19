10 Best Schools in Delhi: Check Affiliated Boards, Results and Teacher to Student Ratio

Top Schools in Delhi: This article is designed to provide information on the top schools in Delhi. There can be multiple parameters to rank an institution, but the most important is the result. The ranking given here will be based on the results and student passing percentages in the 2022 and 2023 exams. 

Get here list of top schools in Delhi on the basis of multiple criteria.
Get here list of top schools in Delhi on the basis of multiple criteria.

Best Schools in Delhi: At the time of admissions, parents try to look for schools that are best for their kids. They look for the best schools based on various criteria, but the one thing that remains a priority is the academic results of the schools. We have considered this parameter and framed a Delhi Schools list based on their passing percentage in the last two years, i.e., 2022 and 2023. Check out this article to learn about the best schools in Delhi. You will get the names of Delhi schools CBSE and Delhi schools ICSE.

List of Best Government and Private Schools in Delhi

One of the criteria for selecting the top schools in Delhi could be the type of school (government or private). The preference varies from person to person. To help you with your hunt for the best schools in Delhi, we have here provided a list of the top 10 private and government schools. The criteria for ranking will remain the same, i.e., result.

cyber securit

Best Government Schools in Delhi

S. NO.

School Name

1

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pitampura

2

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector-25, Rohini

3

Kendriya Vidyalaya, A.F.S (Air Force Station) Bawana

4

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pushp Vihar

5

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pragati Vihar

6

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Paschim Vihar

7

Kerala School, Vikaspuri

8

Nathu Ram Convent School, Nangloi

9

Govt Coed Sr Sec School, Sector-2, Rohini

10

Govt Sarvodaya Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Ghevra

Best Private Schools in Delhi

S.NO.

School Name

1

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi

2

The Srijan School, Model Town

3

CRPF Public School, Rohini

4

DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar

5

Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh

6

Amity International School, Pushp Vihar

7

Amity International School, Saket

8

Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi

9

The Indian School, New Delhi

10

Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar

Top CBSE Board Schools in Delhi

Below is a list of the best schools in Delhi, according to the CBSE Board (Central Board of Secondary Education). This list of the top schools in Delhi is made based on the results collected by our internal team. For your convenience, we have added the type and faculty-student ratio to this Delhi school list. 

S. No.

School Name

Address

Email

Contact Number

Edu. Board

10th Total Fees (in INR)

12th Total Fees (in INR)

10thy Appeared Students

10th Passes Students 

10th Pass Percentage

12th Appeared Students

12th Passes Students 

12th Pass percentage

1

Amity International School, Pushp Vihar

Pushp Vihar, Sector- 7, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017

principal@aispv.amity.edu

91 8448189201 / 9202 /9203

CBSE

1,01,385

98709

161

161

100

249

249

100

2

Cambridge School, Shrinivaspuri, Delhi

Swami Pranavananda Marg, Ring Road, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110065

info.snp@cambridgeschool.edu.in

9311772893

CBSE

81950

81950

245

245

100

224

224

100

3

CRPF Public School, Rohini

Sector XIV, Prashant Vihar, Rohini, North West Delhi, Delhi-110085

crpfschoolrohini@gmail.com

011 27562305,47548445,47517653

CBSE

#N/A

#N/A

192

192

100

205

205

100

4

Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, New Delhi

Vallabh Smarak Jain Mandir Tirth 20th Km, GT Karnal Rd, Alipur, Delhi, 110036

www.jmv.org.in

91-9319499878

CBSE

70205

79265

185

185

100

205

205

100

5

Prabhu Dayal Public School, Shalimar Bagh

Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110088

pdp_school@yahoo.co.in

91 11 4158 9816, 011-27490012, 27495057

CBSE

53230

#N/A

225

225

100

204

204

100

6

Fr Agnel School, Gautam Nagar

Gautam Nagar, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049

agneldelhi.office@gmail.com

011-41034441, 41003440

CBSE

66420

73200

210

210

100

197

197

100

7

DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar

Ashok Vihar, Phase-IV, Near Nimri Colony, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110052

davaskph4@gmail.com

011-45552751, 45520979

CBSE

11180

#N/A

210

210

100

177

177

100

8

The Indian School, New Delhi

Josip Broz Tito Marg, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110049

contactus@theindianschool.in

011- 26265956 – 57

CBSE

89505

89505

178

178

100

175

175

100

9

Amity International School, Saket

M Block, Saket, New Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi-110017

principal@aiss.amity.edu

( 011) 40738400/40738421

CBSE

66000

66000

135

135

100

170

170

100

10

The Srijan School, Model Town

4B, Model Town, New Delhi, North West Delhi, Delhi-110009

info@thesrijanschool.com

7701968489

CBSE

85982

93057

149

149

100

125

125

100

Read: Skin Care Routine For School Students

The data provided above has been collected by our internal team from the information provided by the schools online. This data may vary with time if the schools change the information in the future. The serial numbers mentioned in the above table do not reflect the ranking of the schools. The serial numbers are given just to depict the sequence. Take this article only as reference material for your hunt to find the best schools in Delhi for your kid(s). Do proper research and make the decision. To get the complete list of schools based on Delhi NCR and other states and cities, check jagranjosh.com.

Also Read:

FAQ

What are the best schools in Delhi?

There is no precise answer to this question, as the definition of the best school varies among people. Someone looks for schools with great results, and another looks for schools with better facilities. You need to do a bit of research to find the best place for your kids to learn. To help you find the best school in Delhi for your kids, we have created a list based on results, fees, faculty-student ratio, and many more. Check out the list of top schools in Delhi at Jagran Josh.

Which are the best government schools in Delhi?

One of the criteria for selecting the top schools in Delhi could be the type of school (government or private). The preference varies from person to person. To help you with your hunt for the best schools in Delhi, we have here provided a list of the top 10 private and government schools at Jagran Josh. Check out the information and decide the right place for your child to study.

Which is the best school for the CBSE in Delhi?

The type of school (government or private) may be one factor in determining the best schools in Delhi. Each person has a different preference. At Jagran Josh, you will find a list of the top 10 private and government schools in Delhi to help you in your search. A few examples are DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar, The Srijan School, Model Town, The Indian School, New Delhi, etc. Find the best school near your location.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next