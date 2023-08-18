Skin Care Routine For School Students: Know Your Skin Type

Skin Care in Students: Read this article to know your skin type and best skin care routine for it.

Best Skin Care Routine: In our society, different people have different opinions on beauty. Some have the perspective to value inner beauty. The rest believe in what they see and like. We are not giving any of them the tag of right or wrong. But we agree with the fact that in this materialistic world, how you look and present yourself matters and sometimes becomes the reason people like or dislike you. School life is the golden period of human life, and every student wants to look perfect. Students want to grab the attention of their fellow students. This is a time when students need the maximum care for their personal, professional, and physical development. All these require confidence. For the majority of students, the source of their confidence is how they look and their skin condition. Thus, today we are going to focus on this important aspect of school. Check out the best skin care routines and tips for students and teenagers. Let us first know a little about the skin’s anatomy.

Skin Anatomy

The skin is made up of three layers, Epidermis (Top layer), Dermis (Middle Layer), Hypodermis or Subcutaneous layer (Lower layer). The part that is visible all over the body is Epidermis.

Skin Types Based on Reaction to Sun Exposure

According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration below are the different skin types.

Skin Type Skin Color Reaction to Sun Exposure I Pale white Always burns - never tans II White to light beige Burns easily - tans minimally III Beige Burns moderately – tans gradually to light brown IV Light brown Burns minimally - tans well to moderately brown V Moderate brown Rarely burns - tans profusely to dark brown VI Dark brown or black Never burns – tans profusely

Skin Types Based on Texture

Normal Skin

This type of skin is moderate, neither too dry nor too oily, due to balanced oil production by the sebaceous glands and good blood circulation.

Skin Care for Normal Skin

Wash your face daily with a normal face wash.

Scrubs can be used twice or three times a week to remove dead cells.

Apply moisturiser before bedtime.

Drink 4-5 litres of water per day.

You may apply face packs to nourish your skin.

Types of Moisturisers for Normal Skin types

Normal skin types become oily in the summer and dry in the winter.

Thus, they should use oil-based moisturiser in winter and water-based moisturiser in summer.

You can accordingly pick moisturisers from the below-mentioned options suggested for oily and dry skin types.

Oily Skin

Too much oil or sebum production by the sebaceous glands makes the skin look oily and greasy. This type of skin is acne-prone.

Skin Care for Oily Skin

Avoid sweaty undergarments.

Mild cleansers are suitable for cleaning your face.

Scrubbing should be avoided.

Use cotton to pop or squeeze pimples. Do not pick them.

Non-comedogenic products should be preferred as they don’t clog pores.

Types of Moisturisers for Oily skin

Wash your face with mild soap.

Use water-based moisturisers and creams.

A few suggestions: Nivea soft moisturising cream, Clean & Clear oil-free moisturiser, Lacto Calamine skin balanced nourishing lotion, Neutrogena oil-free moisturiser, Himalaya oil-free radiance gel cream, Amway attitude moisturiser for oily skin, and virgin coconut oil.

Dry Skin

Less sebum production by oil glands causes flaky and rough skin. This exposes the skin to irritants and other infectious microbes.

Skin Care for Dry Skin

Avoid repeated washing of the face.

Mild cleansers or soaps can be used to clean your face.

Do not apply deodorants directly to your skin.

Avoid scrubbing.

Use moisturiser after a bath or face wash.

Be in a cool place to reduce moisture loss from the skin.

Types of Moisturisers for Dry skin

Wash your face with warm water.

Use oil-based moisturisers and creams.

A few suggestions: Cetaphil moisturising cream, Cetaphil moisturising lotion, Ponds dry skin cream, Himalaya’s intensive face moisturising lotion, Evion cream by Merck, and Clinique moisture surge cream.

Combination Skin

People with this type of skin have both oily and dry areas on their faces. The forehead and nose secrete too much oil, while the cheeks remain dry.

Skin Care for Combination Skin

Avoid using alcohol-containing cosmetics.

Use toners or creams to even out the skin tone.

Use spot treatments.

Types of Moisturisers for Combination Skin types

Combination skin types remain oily in the summer and dry in the winter.

Thus, they should use oil-based moisturiser in winter and water-based moisturiser in summer.

You can accordingly pick moisturisers from the above-mentioned options suggested for oily and dry skin types.

Sensitive Skin

This skin is sensitive to new products and reacts adversely if they are applied. Even spicy food and direct hand touch can cause irritation to such skin.

Skin Care for Sensitive Skin

Pick gentle cosmetics to avoid skin irritations.

Avoid using alcohol and antimicrobial-containing cosmetics.

Look for a tag that says ‘for sensitive skin types.

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables; this will strengthen your skin tissues.

Types of Moisturisers for Sensitive skin

Wash your face with cold water.

Apply virgin coconut oil, cold-pressed sunflower oil, or cold-pressed pure sesame oil to their face.

A few suggestions: Cetaphil lotion for dry and sensitive skin and Aveeno gentle moisturising lotion.

Face Cleanser Suggestions

Dermavive by UAS Pharma is a foaming face wash. It is a good option for normal, dry, and sensitive skin types. It is pH-balanced and does not contain harmful chemicals.

Pears pure and gentle face wash and Liquid Neutrogena's pure and mild face cleanser These are non-comedogenic, so clean your pores properly and do not clog them.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for Sensitive and Sun-Burned Skin

For oily, combination oily, acne-prone skin, and skin with black and white heads, Saslic DS foaming face wash with 2% salicylic acid and Brevoxyl from Stiefel with 4% benzoyl peroxide can be considered good options.

Complete Day and Night Skin Care Routine for Students

1. Start with a cleanser to eliminate the dirt or traces of last day’s makeup.

2. After washing your face, use a light moisturiser. Apply it gently.

3. Wait for 3-5 minutes to give your skin enough time to absorb the moisturiser.

4. Now you will be playing in the field all day or having chit chat with your buddies in the park, so do not forget to apply sunscreen. The higher the SPF factor, the better it will be. Apply it to areas that are directly exposed to the sun.

5. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated. Cells with enough water remain flaky, and your skin looks bouncy and shiny.

6. Apply sunscreen every 3–4 hours, as its effect waves off after that.

7. After you come home, wash your face with a facewash to remove all of the day’s dirt and oil. Then, apply a little moisture and then sunscreen, as now you will be going out for tuition or for a sport with your friends.

8. At night, follow this same procedure, except don’t use sunscreen while going to bed. You can use a serum and an eye cream to get your skin ready for the next day.

Students, we agree that physical appearance matters, but it is not the only important thing. The acne marks and rashes will slowly fade away with time. The thing that matters is your confidence and your will to do something extraordinary. Do not go by what other people say or think. It is just a phase that will go away. You know, people do not really see your acne marks or rashes that deeply. It is just your perception that everyone will look at these. So, don’t cancel your plans due to a few marks. Eat healthy and drink a good amount of water, and your skin will shine.