Characteristics of a Gifted Child: Know How to Develop These Extraordinary Traits

Positive Traits of Talented Children: Read this article to know the top characteristics of a gifted child. Follow this gifted characteristics checklist to outshine your child in the class.

10 Traits of Intelligent Students: Every child is special and possesses unique abilities and potential. In the field of education, children or students are classified into backward children, mentally retarded children, physically challenged children, and gifted children. Out of these, gifted children are extraordinary and exhibit exceptional qualities that categorise them as "gifted." They have high cognitive capacities and remarkable talents. Nurturing such gifted children is a tough task for teachers, as they demand continuous and high-level engagement. Let us check which is the most common profile of gifted learners.

Understanding Giftedness

According to the National Association for Gifted Children, giftedness is the term used for students or children who possess the capability to perform at higher levels than other children of the same age group and have lived in the same environment. Such children need a modified curriculum to learn and develop their full potential.

Characteristics of Gifted Children

There are a range of traits exhibited by extraordinarily gifted students that set them apart from other children. The 10 traits of intelligent students include:

Advanced Cognitive Abilities

Cognitive ability encompasses a range of reasoning, problem-solving, attention, and mental skills, including memory. This enables people to analyse the information and take decisions accordingly, involving intellectual tasks. One of the positive characteristics of students with gifted brains is their ability to process information quickly. They are sharp and fast at developing connections between concepts and thinking critically. Solving complex problems is in their best interests.

Curiosity and Eagerness to Learn

One of the characteristics of gifted and talented students is their insatiable thirst for knowledge. They ask questions, explore diverse interests, and reflect positive enthusiasm for learning.

High IQ

Students with extraordinary personalities have an IQ higher than 130. According to the American Psychological Association, “IQ (Intelligence quotient) is a standard measure of an individual’s intelligence level based on psychological tests.” It is calculated by dividing the mental age by the chronological age and multiplying it by 100.

High Creativity and Abstract Thinking

Students with extraordinary intelligence often display vivid imagination and creative thinking. They think outside the box. This is one of the most highlighted traits of gifted children.

Exceptional Memory

Giftedness obviously involves the brain and its extraordinary abilities. Thus, the brains of gifted students have an outstanding memory, which helps them absorb and recall information quickly and with remarkable accuracy.

Good Focus and Concentration

The ability to concentrate and have undivided focus is most important for grasping any knowledge. If your child engages in tasks with an impressive level of concentration and focus, then this is good news for you. Your child is probably a person with unique thinking and learning abilities.

Sensitivity and Empathy

Students or children with developed brains and mature senses give equal attention to their surroundings as they do to their studies. They possess a balanced level of sensitivity and empathy for others.

Independent

One of the traits of gifted students is their preference for working independently. They carry a high degree of self-motivation.

Advanced Language Skills

Outstanding and confident linguistic skills are very common among gifted students. They like to read, which enhances their vocabulary and verbal communication skills.

Confident

Special children with a gifted personality tend to have great attitudes and confidence towards every task and learning opportunity. They hide discouraging and negative expressions even if they feel nervous inside

How to Develop Extraordinary Traits

Provide Enrichment Activities

Teachers and parents should provide advanced learning and exploration opportunities that go beyond the standard curriculum. They should be enrolled in classes, workshops, and other activities that align with their level and interests.

Encourage Critical Thinking

Gifted students should be asked open-ended questions to present challenges that require creative problem-solving. Try to foster a culture of inquiry and curiosity where they feel comfortable raising questions.

Support Emotional Development

Gifted children tend to hide their emotions well. Thus, identifying their heightened emotional state is important. It is the task of parents and teachers to provide them with an environment where they can express their feelings. Provide them with guidance to manage their emotions effectively.

Offer Freedom and Flexibility

Give your child the freedom to explore subjects and projects in which they have an interest. Giving them flexibility nurtures their independence and learning passion.

Provide Resources

Provide your child with access to learning resources and an environment to improve their learning. Suggest books, online courses, educational games, and mentorship opportunities.

Government Schemes for Gifted Children

There are various schemes and provisions for gifted and talented students in India offered by the government of India. For example, The Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme, the National Talent Search Examination, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, Navodaya Vidyalayas, the Gifted Education Project, etc.

Conclusion

Identifying and nurturing the characteristics of gifted children is a responsibility that requires sensitivity, understanding, and adaptability. Building an environment that fosters the unique talents and interests of gifted students helps them reach their full potential. It is the responsibility of parents and teachers to embrace their exceptional qualities and put efforts into supporting their development according to their pace.

