CBSE Chemical Coordination and Integration Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 19

Chemical Coordination and Integration Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 19 Chemical Coordination and Integration of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Chemical Coordination and Integration MCQs: This article comprises Chemical Coordination and Integration, Class 11 MCQs. These MCQs are expertly designed to teach students effectively. To help students prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Biology exam, we have provided these Chemical Coordination and Integration Class 11 MCQs with answers. Check out and download the MCQs PDF from the link below.

Chemical Coordination and Integration Class 11 MCQs

1. Which gland is often referred to as the "master gland" because it controls the functioning of other endocrine glands in the body?

a) Thyroid gland

b) Pineal gland

c) Pituitary gland

d) Adrenal gland

2. The hormone insulin is produced by which organ in the body?

a) Liver

b) Pancreas

c) Kidneys

d) Thyroid gland

3. Growth hormone (GH) is primarily responsible for:

a) Regulating blood sugar levels

b) Promoting growth and development of bones and tissues

c) Controlling the body's metabolism

d) Regulating sleep-wake cycles

4. Which hormone is released in response to stress and prepares the body for a "fight or flight" response?

a) Thyroxine

b) Prolactin

c) Adrenaline

d) Oxytocin

5. The hormone oxytocin is involved in:

a) Regulating blood pressure

b) Stimulating milk production in lactating mothers

c) Controlling the menstrual cycle

d) Regulating calcium levels in the blood

6. Which of the following hormones plays a crucial role in maintaining calcium homeostasis in the body?

a) Insulin

b) Thyroxine

c) Parathormone (PTH)

d) Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)

7. Which gland is responsible for producing melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep and wake cycles?

a) Thyroid gland

b) Adrenal gland

c) Pineal gland

d) Pancreas

8. The hormone responsible for controlling the reabsorption of water in the kidneys and regulating blood pressure is:

a) Estrogen

b) Aldosterone

c) Cortisol

d) Glucagon

9. Which hormone is essential for the development and maintenance of male secondary sexual characteristics, such as facial hair and a deep voice?

a) Estrogen

b) Progesterone

c) Testosterone

d) Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)

10. Which of the following is NOT a part of the endocrine system?

a) Thyroid gland

b) Pituitary gland

c) Pancreas

d) Liver

Answer Key

c) Pituitary gland b) Pancreas b) Promoting growth and development of bones and tissues c) Adrenaline b) Stimulating milk production in lactating mothers c) Parathormone (PTH) c) Pineal gland b) Aldosterone c) Testosterone d) Liver







