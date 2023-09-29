CBSE Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 11

Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs from Chapter 11 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

1. What is the primary pigment responsible for capturing light energy during photosynthesis?

a. Chlorophyll a

b. Chlorophyll b

c. Carotenoids

d. Xanthophylls

2. During photosynthesis, which molecule is the source of carbon that is fixed into organic compounds?

a. Carbon dioxide (CO 2 )

b. Oxygen (O 2 )

c. Water (H 2 O)

d. Glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 )

3. Where does the light-dependent reaction of photosynthesis occur in plant cells?

a. Chloroplasts

b. Mitochondria

c. Cytoplasm

d. Nucleus

4. What is the primary product of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis?

a. Glucose

b. ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)

c. Oxygen

d. Carbon dioxide

5. In which part of the chloroplast do the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle) occur?

a. Stroma

b. Thylakoid membrane

c. Outer membrane

d. Inner membrane

6. During the Calvin cycle, what is the role of NADPH (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate) and ATP?

a. They are used to produce glucose.

b. They capture light energy.

c. They transfer high-energy electrons.

d. They fix carbon dioxide.

7. In C3 plants, what is the first stable compound formed during carbon fixation in the Calvin cycle?

a. Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P)

b. 3-phosphoglyceric acid (3-PGA)

c. Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate (RuBP)

d. Phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP)

8. Which environmental factor can limit the rate of photosynthesis in plants?

a. Temperature

b. Oxygen concentration

c. Light intensity

d. Carbon dioxide concentration

9. In the process of photosynthesis, what is the overall equation for the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen?

a. 6CO 2 + 12H 2 O + light energy → C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2 + 6H 2 O

b. 6CO 2 + 6H 2 O + light energy → C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2

c. C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2 + light energy → 6CO 2 + 12H 2 O

d. C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2 → 6CO 2 + 6H 2 O + light energy

10. Which type of photosynthesis pathway is adapted to reduce water loss in arid conditions?

a. C3 photosynthesis

b. C4 photosynthesis

c. CAM photosynthesis

d. Oxygenic photosynthesis

Answer Key

1. a (Chlorophyll a)

2. a (Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ))

3. a (Chloroplasts)

4. c (Oxygen)

5. a (Stroma)

6. d (They fix carbon dioxide.)

7. b (3-phosphoglyceric acid (3-PGA))

8. d (Carbon dioxide concentration)

9. 6CO 2 + 6H 2 O + light energy → C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6O 2

10. c (CAM photosynthesis)







