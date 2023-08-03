Important CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 4 Animal Kingdom MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 11 Animal Kingdom Important MCQs : Practice important MCQs from Chapter 4 Animal Kingdom of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 11 MCQs for Biology Chapter 4: Class 11 is the foundation for Class 12. The type of questions, format, and pattern that students face in Class 11 will be the same as in Class 12. This helps them prepare for the board exams in advance. As you know, MCQs are part of CBSE question papers that cover most of Section A. Especially for CBSE Class 11 Biology students, this part is important. Scoring in the MCQ section is very easy, with very little writing. The only key is practice.

For CBSE Class 11 Biology students to help them prepare better for their exams, we have formed a few MCQs from Chapter 4, Animal Kingdom. These MCQs will improve your knowledge of the chapter and help you understand the variety of questions that can be formed about the Animal Kingdom. Check out and download the MCQs.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom

1. Which of the following phyla is characterised by the presence of a notochord during some stage of its life cycle?

a) Porifera

b) Annelida

c) Chordata

d) Platyhelminthes

2. Insects belong to the phylum

a) Mollusca

b) Arthropoda

c) Echinodermata

d) Nematoda

3. The exoskeleton of arthropods is primarily composed of:

a) Calcium carbonate

b) Chitin

c) Silica

d) Keratin

4. Which of the following is a characteristic feature of animals belonging to the phylum Chordata?

a) Presence of a true coelom

b) Segmented body

c) Bilateral symmetry

d) Notochord

5. Animals that can regulate their body temperature internally are known as:

a) Poikilotherms

b) Homeotherms

c) Ectotherms

d) Mesotherms

7. The water vascular system is a characteristic feature of animals belonging to the phylum

a) Porifera

b) Cnidaria

c) Echinodermata

d) Platyhelminthes

8. Which of the following is a unique feature of echinoderms?

a) Radial symmetry

b) Segmented body

c) Water vascular system

d) Exoskeleton

9. Birds and mammals belong to the subphylum:

a) Urochordata

b) Cephalochordata

c) Vertebrata

d) Hemichordata

10. The stinging cells (nematocysts) are present in animals belonging to the phylum:

a) Porifera

b) Cnidaria

c) Platyhelminthes

d) Annelida

11. Which of the following animals does not have a true body cavity (coelom)?

a) Earthworm

b) Jellyfish

c) Roundworm

d) Snail

12. Animals belonging to the phylum Porifera are commonly known as:

a) Jellyfish

b) Sponges

c) Corals

d) Sea stars

13. The digestive system of flatworms (phylum Platyhelminthes) is:

a) Complete, with separate mouth and anus

b) Incomplete, with a single opening serving as both mouth and anus

c) Absent, they absorb nutrients through their skin

d) None of the above

Animals of the phylum Cnidaria possess specialised cells called cnidocytes that are used for:

a) Digestion

b) Movement

c) Reproduction

d) Catching prey with stinging structures

Answer Key

1. c) Chordata

2. b) Arthropoda

3. b) Chitin

4. d) Notochord

5. b) Homeotherms

6. c) Echinodermata

7. c) Water vascular system

8. c) Vertebrata

9. b) Cnidaria

10. b) Jellyfish

11. b) Sponges

12. b) Incomplete, with a single opening serving as both mouth and anus

13. d) Catching prey with stinging structures







