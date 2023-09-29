CBSE Plant Growth and Development Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 13

Plant Growth and Development Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 13 Plant Growth and Development of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Plant Growth and Development MCQs: Knowing the question pattern is important for students to avoid last-minute stress. Another important thing that students should be aware of is the number and type of questions that will be asked on the exam paper. If you have seen any previous-year papers or recently released sample papers, the first section always consists of one-mark questions. These one-mark questions are mostly asked in the form of MCQs. Thus, to help students with this part of CBSE Class 11 Biology, our experts have created Plant Growth and Development Class 11 MCQs with answers. These Plant Growth and Development Class 11 MCQs cover all the major topics one can ask in MCQs. Do check all the Plant Growth and Development class 11 MCQ questions to make sure you don’t lose any marks in the first section of the paper. You may also download these MCQs in PDF format from the link given below the answer key.

Read:

Plant Growth and Development Class 11 MCQs

1. In plants, which hormone is responsible for cell elongation and growth, especially in the stem?

a. Auxin

b. Gibberellin

c. Cytokinin

d. Abscisic acid

2. What is the primary function of cytokinins in plant growth and development?

a. Inhibiting stem elongation

b. Promoting cell division and lateral bud growth

c. Inducing leaf senescence

d. Enhancing root development

3. Which plant hormone plays a crucial role in the formation and shedding of leaves and fruits?

a. Auxin

b. Gibberellin

c. Ethylene

d. Abscisic acid

4. The phenomenon of the bending of a plant towards a source of light is known as:

a. Gravitropism

b. Phototropism

c. Thigmotropism

d. Hydrotropism

5. What is the purpose of the process of apical dominance in plants?

a. Promoting lateral shoot growth

b. Inhibiting lateral shoot growth

c. Enhancing root development

d. Inducing flowering

6. Which plant hormone is responsible for the closure of stomata during water stress to prevent water loss?

a. Auxin

b. Gibberellin

c. Ethylene

d. Abscisic acid (ABA)

7. What is the role of gibberellins in plant growth and development?

a. Inhibiting seed germination

b. Promoting stem elongation and flowering

c. Inducing leaf abscission

d. Enhancing root growth

8. The bending of plant roots toward gravity is called:

a. Phototropism

b. Geotropism

c. Thigmotropism

d. Hydrotropism

9. Which hormone is responsible for the shedding of leaves and fruits in plants?

a. Auxin

b. Gibberellin

c. Ethylene

d. Cytokinin

10. In plants, which growth regulator is used to delay fruit ripening and prolong shelf life?

a. Gibberellin

b. Ethylene

c. Cytokinin

d. Abscisic acid

Answer Key

a (Auxin)

b (Promoting cell division and lateral bud growth)

c (Ethylene)

b (Phototropism)

b (Inhibiting lateral shoot growth)

d (Abscisic acid)

b (Promoting stem elongation and flowering)

b (Geotropism)

c (Ethylene)

b (Ethylene)













Read: CBSE Class 11 Biology Revised NCERT textbook

Also read;

CBSE Class 11 Revised NCERT Textbooks (All Subjects)









