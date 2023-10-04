CBSE Body Fluids and Circulation Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 15

Body Fluids and Circulation Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs from Chapter 15 Body Fluids and Circulation of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Body Fluids and Circulation MCQs: The time for final exams is almost here, and students should start preparing for them. At this phase, students should collect study material for their exams. MCQs are one of the most important parts of the CBSE board examination. Solving a variety of MCQs increases your knowledge and confidence.

Here you will find Body Fluids and Circulation Class 11 MCQs with answers. These will help CBSE Class 11 Biology students understand a variety of body fluids and circulation class 11 MCQs that can be formed from Chapter 15 of NCERT Class 11 Biology. Check and download the Body Fluids and Circulation class 11 MCQ questions from here.

Read:

Body Fluids and Circulation Class 11 MCQs

1. Which of the following is the main component of plasma in the blood?

a. Red blood cells

b. White blood cells

c. Platelets

d. Water

2. What is the function of erythropoietin in the body?

a. Regulation of blood sugar levels

b. Promotion of blood clotting

c. Stimulation of red blood cell production

d. Regulation of blood pressure

3. Which blood vessel carries oxygenated blood from the lungs to the heart?

a. Aorta

b. Pulmonary vein

c. Pulmonary artery

d. Vena cava

4. In which part of the heart does the atrial systole occur?

a. Right atrium

b. Left atrium

c. Right ventricle

d. Left ventricle

5. What is the name of the valve located between the left atrium and the left ventricle?

a. Bicuspid valve (mitral valve)

b. Tricuspid valve

c. Pulmonary valve

d. Aortic valve

6. Which component of blood is responsible for the clotting of blood?

a. Red blood cells

b. Platelets

c. Plasma

d. White blood cells

7. What is the average lifespan of a red blood cell in the human body?

a. 2 days

b. 30 days

c. 120 days

d. 365 days

8. Which blood vessel carries deoxygenated blood from the body to the right atrium of the heart?

a. Pulmonary artery

b. Aorta

c. Superior vena cava

d. Pulmonary vein

9. What is the function of the lymphatic system in the circulation of fluids in the body?

a. Oxygen transport

b. Nutrient absorption

c. Immune response and fluid balance

d. Waste elimination

10. Which blood component plays a crucial role in the immune response by producing antibodies?

a. Red blood cells

b. Platelets

c. White blood cells

d. Plasma

Answer Key

1. d (Water)

2. c (Stimulation of red blood cell production)

3. b (Pulmonary vein)

4. a (Right atrium)

5. a (Bicuspid valve or mitral valve)

6. b (Platelets)

7. c (120 days)

8. c (Superior vena cava)

9. c (Immune response and fluid balance)

10. c (White blood cells)







Read: CBSE Class 11 Biology Revised NCERT textbook

Also read;

CBSE Class 11 Revised NCERT Textbooks (All Subjects)