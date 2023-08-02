Important CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 3 Plant Kingdom MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 11 Plant Kingdom Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 3 Plant Kingdom of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 11 MCQs for Biology Chapter 3: The Plant Kingdom is an important chapter of the CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus. Most of the topics covered in this chapter are taught in higher education. CBSE Class 11 is the first standard in which students become familiar with the Plant Kingdom and its further divisions. Thus, understanding this chapter becomes a little difficult. Students struggle to find suitable question sets that can be formed out of this topic. This chapter grabs the attention of experts to frame MCQs.

This article is to help students with the variety of MCQs that can be framed from CBSE Class 11 Biology Plant Kingdom. There are ten MCQs designed around different topics in the plant kingdom. This variety will help students boost their knowledge and confidence to tackle other questions from this chapter. The NCERT Class 11 revised Biology textbook was followed for these MCQs, thus leaving no room for deleted topics from the CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24. Solve and download the MCQs with the answer key.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

1. Numerical Taxonomy is based on ________

a) chemical constituents

b) observable characteristics

c) cytological information

d) evolutionary relationships

2. Fusion of two gametes dissimilar in size, as in species of Eudorina is termed as ______

a) isogamous

b) oogamous

c) anisogamous

d) none of the above

3. Agar is is obtained from

a) Gelidium

b) Laminaria

c) Porphyra

d) Sargassum

4. Chlorophyll a and b are found in

a) Rhodophyceae

b) Phaeophyceae

c) Chlorophyceae

d) All of them

5. Antheridium is the _____ and archegonium is the _______

a) female sex organ, male sex organ

b) both are male sex organs

c) both are female sex organs

d) male sex organ and femael sex organ

6. Asexual reproduction in liverworts takes place by _____

a) Formation of asexual gametes

b) Fregmentation

c) Fusion

d) None of the above

7. The first stage in the development of mosses is

a) protonema

b) slender axes

c) gametophyte

d) None of the above

8. Which of the following is a pteridophyte

a) Funaria

b) Selaginella

c) Equisetum

d) Both b and c are correct

9. Which out of these is not a class of pteridophytes

a) Psilopsida

b) Lycopsida

c) Sphenopsida

d) Selaginella

10. In which division of plant kingdom the female gametophytes do not have an independent free-living existence.

a) Bryophytes

b) Pteridophytes

c) Gymnosperms

d) All of the following

Answer Key

1. b) Observable characteristics

2. c) anisogamous

3. a) Gelidium

4. c) Chlorophyceae

5. d) male sex organ and female sex organ

6. b) Fregmentation

7. a) protonema

8. d) Both b and c are correct

9. d) Selaginella

10. c) Gymnosperms







