Which is the Most Expensive Spice in the World?

Spices add flavour, aroma, and colour to our food, making them an essential part of global cuisines. Although most of the spices are easily available and affordable, some stand out for their rarity and production costs. Among all of them, saffron holds the title of the most expensive spice in the world. India Leads in Spice Production Nearly 12 million metric tons of spices are produced around the world each year, and India produces the most of them. Hence, it is known for its cuisine, which is a mixture of spices and a rich agricultural history. Although being the greatest producer of spices in the world, India has a very small share of the spice trade as compared to other countries. Countries such as China and the U.S. have a much bigger share in the global spice export market than they do in the amount they produce.

Saffron: The World's Costliest Spice Saffron comes from the stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower, also known as the saffron crocus. What makes it so expensive is its harvesting, which is labor-intensive. Each flower blooms only once per year, and the tiny red stigmas must be hand-picked. It takes approximately 50,000 to 75,000 flowers to produce one pound (0.45 kg) of saffron. Apart from this, Saffron is considered a luxury spice due to its deep color, aroma, and medicinal properties. Saffron Price Saffron is typically sold in small quantities due to its high price. On average, one gram of saffron costs between $10 and $20. In Indian currency, that’s approximately Rs. 830 to Rs. 1,660 per gram, assuming an exchange rate of Rs. 83 per dollar. Its price reflects the immense manual effort and the delicate nature of its production process, making it the most expensive spice globally.