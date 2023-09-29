CBSE Respiration in Plants Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 12

Respiration in Plants MCQs: The CBSE Class 11 paper pattern is the same as that of CBSE Class 12 because the Class 11 standard is considered the preparatory phase for students to get ready for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. As per the CBSE paper pattern, the first section of the CBSE Class 11 Biology paper would be of one-mark questions, which majorly include MCQs along with assertion and reason-based questions. Thus, having proper command over MCQs is important to score well in the final exams. The best way to do that is to practice MCQs regularly.

To help you prepare better, our experts have created Respiration in Plants Class 11 MCQs with answers. Go through these MCQs to understand the Chapter, Respiration in Plants, of Class 11 Biology. Also, these Respiration in Plants class 11 MCQ questions will help you understand the different ways in which a question can be asked during your final exam.

In which cellular organelle does cellular respiration primarily take place in plant cells?

Chloroplasts Nucleus Mitochondria Vacuoles

During respiration in plants, glucose is broken down into:

Oxygen and carbon dioxide Water and oxygen Carbon dioxide and water Glucose and oxygen

What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration?

Oxygen Glucose Carbon dioxide Water

Which of the following processes occurs during the glycolysis stage of respiration?

Synthesis of ATP Formation of acetyl-CoA Oxidation of glucose Synthesis of glucose

In anaerobic respiration, what is the end product when pyruvate is converted in the absence of oxygen?

Lactic acid Ethanol Acetyl-CoA Carbon dioxide

How many ATP molecules are generated from one molecule of glucose during glycolysis?

2 ATP 4 ATP 6 ATP 36 ATP

The release of energy in cells during respiration is primarily in the form of:

Glucose ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) Oxygen Carbon dioxide

In which part of the plant does anaerobic respiration often occur, leading to the production of ethanol?

Leaves Roots Stems Flowers

What is the function of the mitochondria in plant cells during respiration?

Synthesis of glucose Production of oxygen Generation of ATP Photosynthesis

During photosynthesis, which gas is released into the atmosphere as a byproduct?

Carbon dioxide Oxygen Nitrogen Methane

Answer Key

1. c (Mitochondria)

2. c (Carbon dioxide and water)

3. a (Oxygen)

4. c (Oxidation of glucose)

5. b (Ethanol)

6. a (2 ATP)

7. b (ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate))

8. b (Roots)

9. c (Generation of ATP)

10. b (Oxygen)







